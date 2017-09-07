Ice Cream Social – September 10

The Eureka Church will be hosting its Annual Ice Cream Social Sunday, September 10 from 4:30 to 6:30 pm.

Besides homemade ice cream, sloppy joes & hot dogs, pies and cake will be served. The church is located at 2619 E. Maple Rapids Road, Eureka. Free Will Offering and take outs are available.

For any questions contact Marlene at 517-719-6746.

Sing for your health – beginning September 11

Did you know singing improves your health? All ages, high school students and older, are welcome to join Mint City Singers on Monday nights starting September 11.

They meet at First Methodist Church in St.Johns 7-8:30 pm. Come get healthy with them!

For more details contact Ellen Hoard at 989-233-5775.

Arts Night Out: Chalk It Up – September 15

The Clinton County Arts Council of downtown St. Johns invites everyone to join in another fun, community oriented event.

Arts Night Out: Chalk It Up will take place September 15th from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Local downtown businesses will host featured artists and their works. This allows the community the opportunity to meet our artists, learn about their techniques and inquire about their inspirations.

Also vote on the Chalk It Up Contest winners.

Chalk It Up Contest

Register as a team or an individual at the Clinton County Arts Gallery, 215 N Clinton Ave., St. Johns.

There is no cost to register. Registration deadline is Friday, September 8th.

A sketch of your proposed design will be required prior to the event. Artists will create their piece on Thursday, September 14th in front of a specified downtown business.

The community will vote on the winner during the “Arts Night Out: Chalk It Up” event held the evening of September 15th. Prize: $150 for 1st place, $50 for 2nd place

Pilgrim UMC scouting program begins – Wednesday September 20

Pilgrim United Methodist church will be starting their Caravan program on Wednesday September 20th. This is a Christian scouting program for all children Kindergarten through 5th grade.

The program meets every Wednesday from 6:30-7:45 PM. There is also Dinner available at 6:00 for the convenience of parents.

A registration form needs to be filled out with a fee of $5.00 per child to help defray costs. Parents must pick up their child at 7:45 p.m. For more information please call the church office at 989-224-6865

Annual Free For Fall Event is set for Saturday, September 30

The Clinton County Annual Free For Fall Event is set for Saturday, September 30th from 8:00am to 1:00pm at Granger’s Facility of Wood Road (driveway #5).

This event is open to all Clinton County residents and acceptable items include household hazardous waste, unused medications, electronics, books and reusable household items. There is a $10 fee per TV and monitor.

Contact Clinton County Department of Waste Management for more information by calling (989) 224-5186 or email recycle@clinton-county.org.

Uncle John’s to host Muster at the Mill – September 30 – October 1

Please join The Queen’s Rangers, 1st American Regiment and Uncle John’s Cider Mill for the second annual, “Muster at the Mill”, Colonial Period (1750s-1780s) Living History Encampment.

Get a glimpse of life at the time of our country’s founding as re-enactors portraying Native American, French, British and American soldiers and civilians of the colonial period go about the activities of daily living during the eighteenth century.

Historical demonstrations all day including: music, cooking, crafts, mock battle scenarios, artillery and much more! Fun and educational for the whole family.

For more information please look us up on Facebook at Muster at the Mill 2017.

Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, September 12 and at

– Beacon of Hope/First Baptist Church, 512 S. US 27, St. Johns, from 5:30 p.m to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 12

– Suntree Apartments, 1100 Sunview Dr., St. Johns, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, September 14 and at

– Ithaca Church of God, 624 Barber St., Ithaca, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, September 14.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764

CRV collecting empty ink cartridges

Community Resource Volunteers, a non-profit agency who works with youth to teenagers will be collecting empty ink cartridges to help fund science and robotic projects.

Please drop off the cartridges at the following locations: St. Vincent DePaul, S. US 27, Huntington Bank, 200 W. Higham and Clinton Transit, 304 N. Brush St., all in St. Johns.

For more information about CRV, go to our web site: www.crvonline.org. Thank you for your help.