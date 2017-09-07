Transitions

Obituaries

Lloyd Robert “Bob” Lewis

Lloyd Robert “Bob” Lewis died Monday, September 4, 2017 at the age of 90. He was born September 28, 1926 in Pompeii, MI the son of Lloyd H. and Mildred (Johnson) Lewis. Bob is a member of Eureka Christian Church, enjoyed fishing and was an Army veteran. Bob had a varied work career. He worked for Motor Wheel Corp. for several years then owned and operated Lewis Plumbing and Heating in Eureka, MI and finished his working career as a heating and plumbing inspector for Montcalm County. He married Lois Howard in 1945 and she preceded him in death in 1971. In 1973 he married Clara Snyder Colley and she survives him.

Also surviving are children, Jean (David) Bushre of Rochester Hills, MI, Rhonda (Jerry) Sherwood of Hartsville, TN, Robert (Terry) Lewis of Louisville, KY, Greg (Vanessa) Colley and Jeff (Debbi) Colley all of Perrinton, and Todd (Michelle) Colley of St. Johns; sixteen grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren; two sisters, Reva Kristen of Ithaca, Cora Jane Post of St. Louis and brother, Leon (Janet) Lewis of Elsie.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, September 8, 2017 at Eureka Christian Church 2519 Maple Rapids Rd. Eureka with Pastor Keith Whipple officiating. Interment will follow at Eureka Cemetery with military honors provided by the St. Johns Honor Guard. The family will receive relatives and friends 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. Memorials may be made to Eureka Christian Church.

Edward Joseph Smith

Edward Joseph Smith, age 75 of Fowler, MI, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI, on Monday, September 4, 2017 at 10:30 A.M. with Rev. Fr. Dennis Howard officiating. A Private Family Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery Westphalia, MI. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 4, 2017 from 9:00-10:00 A.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.

Edward was born in Westphalia, MI on March 6, 1942, the son of Vincent and Loyola (Elias) Smith. He was a 1960 graduate of Westphalia St. Mary High School and resided most of his life in Fowler.

Spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attending their activities brought him great joy, as did his dogs, Bo and Duke. He served his country in the National Guard. Ed retired from General Motors after 40 plus years, working at Plant III. He enjoyed hunting and was a member of various outdoor clubs. Ed was an avid University of Michigan fan, enjoyed watching NASCAR races and golf. Ed was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler and was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Westphalia.

He is survived by his wife Linda Smith of Fowler, MI, son Mark Smith of St. Johns, MI, daughter Terri and Eric Bolyard of St. Johns, MI, son Jeff Smith of St. Johns, MI, son Jason and Cari Smith of Fowler, MI, daughter Stacey and William Moser-Smith of Anchorage, AK, son Scott and Alexia Smith of St. Johns, MI, 9 grandchildren; Cody (Ryleigh Henrys), Katlyn, Madison, Tristan, Quentin, Kaedyn, Emma, Ethan and Evan, 2 great grandchildren; Logan and Hayven, sister Agatha Nurenberg of Lake Odessa, MI, and 3 brothers; Hubert Smith of Westphalia, MI, Robert and Beverly Smith of Leslie, MI, and Mike Smith of Westpahlia, MI. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers; Ronald Smith, Christopher Smith, and Joseph Smith, 2 sisters in infancy, father and mother-in-law Benjamin Sykes Jr. and Dorothy Karnath, 3 brothers-in-law and 2 sisters-in-law.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.

Marriage licenses filed the week of August 28, 2017

Daniel Ross Goulet, 28 of Denver, Colorado and Haley Elizabeth Tuchek, 27 of Laingsburg

Joseph Kynion Eger, 28 of Lansing and Katelyn Marie Beaty, 22 of Lansing

Anthony Richard Lange, 30 of St. Johns and Kali Joanne Stump, 31 of St. Johns

Jason Scott Marchant, 46 of St. Johns and Tammie Melissa Chaffee, 45 of St. Johns

Roger Loren Ryan, 68 of Lansing and Mary Lou Ann Plunkett, 64 of Lansing

Brian Albert Jansen, 28 of DeWitt and Mallory Lee Heenan, 30 of DeWitt

Gregory Miles Bolles, 52 of Laingsburg and Wendy Renee Snow, 49 of Midland

Curtis Lee Schaibly, 28 of Rockwall, Texas and Nicole Alexis Binder, 25 of Rockwall, Texas

Harry Dennis Knowlton, 65 of Haslett and Janine Marie Hoffman, 53 of Lansing

Christopher Ellis Barner, 25 of Lansing and Victoria Lynn Churchill, 24 of Lansing

Jacob William Horman, 36 of Elsie and Jamie Kay Jeffrey, 40 of Elsie

Joseph Kyle Marlow, 32 of Bath and Haley Rachelle McCollum, 30 of Bath

Felipe Aguilar-Gomez, 26 of Bannister and Josephine Oliva, 41 of St. Johns

Terrance James Evans III, 25 of St. Johns and Abigail Fae Sevenski, 21 of St. Johns

Zachariah John Acre, 24 of DeWitt and Kayla Laurina Hanses, 23 of DeWitt

Amber Ray Howe, 37 of St. Johns and RoxAnne Delores Ramereiz, 35 of St. Johns

Divorce decrees filed the week of August 28, 2017

Simison, Mary Ann and Terry Lynn

Jenkins, Andrew Mitchell and Janine Stephanie