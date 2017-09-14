Latest News

St. Johns Remembers September 11

Coffman to make special presentation at Wilson Center – Tuesday, September 19

Sam Coffman, a 1991 graduate of St. Johns High School, will be talking about his upcoming film in a special presentation in the Wilson Center Auditorium on Tuesday, September 19 at 7:30 p.m., giving people a chance to learn more about his project.

Video will also be included during the event. There will be a Q & A session at the end of the presentation. There is no admission charge.

Sam had always dreamed of being part of the entertainment industry. With his latest script and the right people on board, Sam is making that happen with his animated feature film, The Great Mystery.

After networking in Los Angeles for over five years, Sam was recently able to set up a meeting with Stan Lee’s anime film and series producer to pitch his script. The producer loved the story and gave Coffman the green light to start creating pre-production media in October with her and the #1 animation studio in Japan.

Sportsman Raffle Hog Roast/Turkey Fry – Saturday October 7

St. Johns Knights of Columbus are sponsoring the 2017 Sportsman Raffle Hog Roast/Turkey Fry on Saturday October 7, 2017 from 6 – 10 p.m.

There will be 20 first prizes with only 2000 tickets to be sold. Tickets are $10 each. You need not be present to win. The drawing will be at 9 p.m.

There will be 50/50 raffles, bucket raffles and door prizes drawn throughout the night.

The menu includes:

Roaster Pork, Fried Turkey, Baked Beans, Cole Slaw, Corn Bread, Sweet Corn from Andy T’s, Ice Cream from Dershey’s

Take-Out available (Self Serve)

BYOB

Adults: $10; Children 5-12: $5

Children 4 and under Free.

Raffle and Dinner tickets available at Deshey’s Café or by calling 989-640-7252 or 640-1313

Knights of Columbus Hall is located at 1108 N US-127, St. Johns MI

Build Your Own Blimp – October 1

A CRV trip to the University of Michigan will have groups of students assemble and fly their own blimps.

During what is essentially an entire University of Michigan course squeezed into just a few hours, students will be guided through the construction of each element of a homemade lighter-than-air craft. Stations will be set up where students will be able to construct wooden gondolas, build the propeller air ducts, seal the helium envelope and even see these elements produced by a laser-cutter.

Each of these hands-on stations shows the students how each feature of a homemade blimp works, and how each component comes together to make the whole. All electronics work is handled by University of Michigan students, so it’s as simple as building and racing.

Bring a sack lunch, snacks, and drink in a back pack. CRV will be needing drivers as well as chaperones for the U of M trip. One family student will receive a free trip if parents drives.

Leave from the CRV office at 7:15 am and return at 5:00 pm.

******

Mars Rover at CRV – October 28

Rover Groups of students are made into teams to guide an RC rover across a Martian-style course on a rescue mission. This mission is to spot the location of the toy astronauts scattered about the course. Each team will have to spot these astronauts through the rover’s camera, and are given only a “satellite image” of the overhead view. They will have to drive the rover through this course and find the astronauts, working as a team to navigate based on the limited information they have.

The event will be held at the CRV office, 304 Brush St., St. Johns from 10:00am – 2:00 pm. Bring a sack lunch, snacks, and drinks.

There will be a $25.00 onetime fee for the both projects, the fee must be paid by October 4 so that they will know how many drivers and volunteers we will need. Students must be registered by September 25. You may register online at crvonline.org or call 517-672-4226. There is a 16 student limit per event.

Friends of the Maple River to meet – Wednesday, September 20

The Friends of the Maple River (FOMR) will be holding their September Bi-Monthly meeting in the Board of Commissioner’s Room in the Clinton County Court House in St. Johns on Wednesday, September 20th. The meeting will start at 7:00 p.m.

The Courthouse is located at 100 E. State Street. Park in the parking lot behind/south of the courthouse and come into the building through the entrance located there.

This month FOMR have an experienced beekeeper that will be giving a presentation about honey bees and keeping them. FOMR will also have Erin (Jarvie) Pavloski, Regional Invasive Species Coordinator, Mid-Michigan Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (MM-CISMA) to do a training session on “Clean Boats, Clean Waters” focused on preventing the spread of invasive species when transporting boats, etc. You may learn more at http://micbcw.org/join-the-fight/ and those interested should do the online training prior to the meeting to become a certified “trainer”.

A short business meeting will follow the presentation to take care of routine affairs including the required annual organization registration with the State of Michigan as well as to consider the next slate of officers.

As always, check our website http://www.friendsofthemapleriver.org/ or find us on Facebook at Friends of the Maple River to stay in touch with what FOMR is up to.

Opening Minds, Ending Stigma: Campus Challenges

There’s a mental health crisis facing college students. One in five young people between the ages of 14 to 24 will experience mental illness. Left untreated, it can cause bigger problems later on.

With September being Suicide Prevention Month and many victims –particularly young people experiencing mental health disorders, the Ethel and James Flinn Foundation and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) have teamed up to change the conversation about mental health as they broadcast “Opening Minds Ending Stigma: Campus Challenges.”

The “Opening Minds Ending Stigma: Campus Challenges” special will premiere Saturday, Sept 23, 7:30 p.m. on WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids and Sunday, Sept. 24 at 11:30 a.m. on WXYZ-TV in Detroit.

The special is part of a statewide campaign that also includes new PSAs targeting young people and college students and letting them know it is ok to talk about mental health and to seek help.

The 30-minute program features inspiring and candid stories of college students and their families impacted by mental illness, illuminates the challenges presented by mental health conditions, the stigma that often delays effective treatment, and that recovery is possible. Also discussed is the rising suicide rate among young people on campus. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among college students.

A new statewide initiative to improve student mental health and suicide prevention efforts on Michigan college campuses is also highlighted in the special. The Ethel and James Flinn Foundation, the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation, the Michigan Health Endowment Fund, the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan and the Children’s Hospital of Michigan are partnering with the JED Foundation to bring the JED Campus Program to 13 Michigan colleges this fall.

Leading Michigan-based experts in healthcare, education, parent/child relationships and peer support programs also appear in the “Opening Minds, Ending Stigma: Campus Challenges” special to help bring greater understanding of the importance of early intervention and treatment.

“Treating mental illness shouldn’t be viewed any differently than treating physical illnesses,” said Andrea Cole, CEO of the Ethel and James Flinn Foundation. “Young people go through many changes during the college years. It’s an exciting time but can be a difficult time for many. Telling young people it is ok to ask for help is critical.”

Lynda Zeller, Deputy Director for the Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said “Removing stigma is an absolutely critical piece for getting young people into treatment and support much earlier. Mental health treatment is much more successful when conditions are identified early and when people are supported in getting the help they need.”

Following the September broadcast premiere, the “Opening Minds, Ending Stigma: Campus Challenges” video may be accessed without charge for educational and community use at www.endingstigma.org. Other resources to continue the conversation includes an on-going web and social media campaign.

First Woman to Receive Consumer’s Lineworker Scholarship at LCC

Surrounded by her classmates and instructors, Jessica Walker received the first “Female Lineworker Scholarship” at the Great Lakes Center for Utility Training located at Lansing Community College’s West Campus facility.



From left, Amber Fogarty, Jessica Walker, Richard Scott, Aaron Warriner. -Photo by Rex Peckens.

The $2,500 scholarship was presented by Jim Coutu, Business Services Manager with South Central Michigan Works! Agency through a partnership with the Consumer’s Energy Foundation.

Jessica is currently a student in Lansing Community College’s Lineworker program, a school-to-work partnership with Consumer’s Energy Foundation, and will be completing her training in Summer semester of 2018.

Jessica said, “I am so honored to have received this scholarship. It means so much to me! I’m very thankful to the Consumer’s Energy Foundation and South Central Michigan Works! for awarding the scholarship, and to all of the instructors at LCC who have taught me so much. Women can do this! I hope I can inspire others to explore this amazing opportunity to be a part of the Lineworker program. I’m having a great time!”

Assisting with the presentation were representatives from Consumer’s Energy, including Aaron Warriner, Director of Human Resources, Richard Scott, Generation Technical Skills Training Lead and Amber Fogarty, Learning Facilitator – School-to-Work Coordinator. Representing Lansing Community College is Mark Cosgrove, Dean for the Technical Careers Division.

Mark Cosgrove said, “Jessica is an excellent student who excels in the LCC Lineworker Program. She is certainly deserving of this scholarship from Consumer’s Energy Foundation. Someday we will be counting on her to keep our lights on. There is no doubt that she will tackle that task with dedication and enthusiasm. I thank Consumers for their investment in Jessica. Great choice.”

This is the first year of the scholarship which was made possible through a partnership with South Central Michigan Works! Agency and the Consumer’s Energy Foundation. With the support of the Foundation the goal is to continue making this an annual award.