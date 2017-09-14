Arts Night Out: Chalk It Up – September 15

The Clinton County Arts Council of downtown St. Johns invites everyone to join in another fun, community oriented event.

Arts Night Out: Chalk It Up will take place September 15th from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Local downtown businesses will host featured artists and their works. This allows the community the opportunity to meet our artists, learn about their techniques and inquire about their inspirations.

Also vote on the Chalk It Up Contest winners.

We have an amazing group of artists within our community. Come out and enjoy a great evening of art and positive atmosphere throughout our historical town.

Community Open House – September 21

The Voice for Clinton County’s Children invites everyone to our Community Open House to celebrate our new office! Thursday, September 21 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The ribbon cutting will be at 4:30 p.m.

They invite you to meet staff, board members, and volunteers and view our child-friendly facility which includes beautiful murals throughout the building. Enjoy a butterfly scavenger hunt, learn more about our Child Advocacy Center (CAC) and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Programs and enjoy refreshments and meet others who support kids in our community.

The office is located at 1207 N. US 27 in St. Johns, just behind Sundance and next to Redwing Bowling Lanes. For more information please call 989-640-5681 or visit the website VoiceForClintonCountyChildren.org.

Class of 1982 plans reunion – October 14

The St. Johns High School Class of 1982 will host a reunion on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at The Emerald Golf Course, 2300 W. Maple Rapids Rd., St. Johns, MI

– $30.00 per person

– Hors d’oeuvre buffet and dessert

– Water, pop, coffee and tea provided

– Cash bar

Prior to social hour, golfing will available at an additional cost.

Social Hour: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Food will be set up around 7:00

DJ from 7:00 p.m. -?

Please RSVP to sjclassof1982@gmail.com

Pilgrim UMC scouting program begins – Wednesday September 20

Pilgrim United Methodist church will be starting their Caravan program on Wednesday September 20. This is a Christian scouting program for all children Kindergarten through 5th grade.

The program meets every Wednesday from 6:30-7:45 PM. There is also Dinner available at 6:00 for the convenience of parents.

A registration form needs to be filled out with a fee of $5.00 per child to help defray costs. Parents must pick up their child at 7:45 p.m.

For more information please call the church office at 989-224-6865

Congressional App Challenge Open to Students

Congressman John Moolenaar invites students in Michigan’s Fourth Congressional District to enter the 2017 Congressional App Challenge.

The contest is open to all K-12 students and they are allowed to enter individually or in teams of up to four people. The winning individual or team from the Fourth District will have their app displayed in the U.S. Capitol and on House.gov. They will also have the option to attend an event in Washington D.C. where they are able to showcase their app alongside other winning students from across the United States.

Entries must be submitted on the Congressional App Challenge website. Rules and a checklist for submissions are online at www.congressionalappchallenge.us.

The deadline for entry is Noon on November 1.

The Fourth Congressional District is made up of 15 counties: Clare, Clinton, Gladwin, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Osceola, Roscommon, Shiawassee, and Wexford counties, as well as portions of Montcalm and Saginaw counties.

Additional questions about the App Challenge can be directed to Congressman Moolenaar’s Washington, D.C. office at 202-225-3561.

Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, September 19, and at

– Middleton Community Church, 223 S. Newton, Middleton, from 5 p.m to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 19, and at

– Carson City Linden Apartments, 320 E Linden St., Carson City, Thursday, September 21 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m, and at

– Pompeii United Methodist Church, 135 W. Burton, Pompeii, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, September 21.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764

Moolenaar Accepting Service Academy Nomination Applications

The office of Congressman John Moolenaar is accepting applications from high school seniors for nominations to the U.S. military service academies.

Members of Congress may nominate candidates for appointment to four of the five U.S. service academies: U.S. Military Academy, West Point, NY; the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD; the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, CO; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, NY.

Details about the application process are online at https://moolenaar.house.gov/.

Applications should be submitted to Congressman Moolenaar’s office by postal mail:

Congressman John Moolenaar

200 East Main Street

Suite 230

Midland, MI 48640

The deadline for applications is November 15.

Questions can be directed to Sarah Brooks at 989-631-2552.