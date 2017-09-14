Transitions

Obituaries

Joyce Barbara Peters

Joyce Barbara Peters age 77, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Sunday, September 10, 2017, at Ashley Care Center, Ashley, MI.

A Memorial Service will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, on Friday, September 15, 2017 at 1:00 P.M., with Pastor John Jakus officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Elsie, MI.

Joyce was born in Brant, MI on January 15, 1940, the daughter of John and Mable (Griffus) Dennis. She graduated from Elsie High School with the class of 1959 and resided most of her life in St. Johns. Joyce married James Peters on June 27, 1959 in Bannister, MI. Joyce loved to cook and bake. She was a talented crafter, especially with painting. Joyce was also a talented musician, playing the accordion and the piano. She had a love of music, especially for Elvis and loved to dance. She will always be remembered as “Little Corker” or “Mother Nach”. Joyce was an outgoing person, a very loving mom and adored her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband James Peters of St. Johns, MI, daughter Jackie and Richard Edlin of Harrison, MI, 4 sons; James Peters Jr. and Tammy Barth-Tyler of Terre Haute, IN, Jerry and Roblyn Peters of Seattle, WA, Jody and Pamela Peters of St. Johns, MI, Joe and Lisa Peters of Milton, FL, 7 grandchildren; Jeremy Peters, Jessica and Sam Fruend, Christin and Ben Coleman, Crystal and Tom Sklodowski, Colby Peters, Kody Peters, Taylor Peters, 8 great-grandchildren, and sister Patricia King of Laingsburg, MI. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Betty F. Silm

Betty F. Silm died Thursday, September 7, 2017 at the age of 88. She was born August 22, 1929 in St. Johns, MI the daughter of Roy C. and Vera (Ackles) Bailey. Betty was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church and a licensed social worker. She worked for the, Office of Economic Opportunity and State of Michigan, Department of Social Services for 25 years. On January 3, 1948 she married LaVern “Red” Silm and he preceded her in death in 2008.

Surviving is a daughter, Melinda (Tom) Motz of DeWitt; two sons, Jeff (Juliann) and Eric (Maureen) all of St. Johns; grandchildren, Jennifer (Bob) Baker, Nicole (Matt) Baran, Jeremy Silm, Andy (Becky) Motz, Adrienne Motz, Greg and Mikayla Silm; great grandchildren, Brooke, Courtney, Noah, Luke, Cami and Colten and great great grandson, Donovan. She was also predeceased by a son Gary in 1971 and a sister Barbara Robinson.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, September 11, 2017 at St. Peter Lutheran Church 8990 Church Rd. St. Johns with Pastor Quentin Nuttmann officiating. Interment will follow at St. Peter Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 2:00 to 6:00 PM Sunday at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. Memorials may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church, Compassus Hospice 801 S. Waverly Rd. Lansing, MI 48917 or Chosen Vision 13279 Audrey Lane Grand Ledge, MI 48837.

Marriage licenses filed the week of September 4, 2017

Michael Allen Gallihugh, 37 of St. Johns and Heather Leann Geyer, 39 of Farwell

William Joseph Stinson, 29 of Westphalia and Stacy Lynn Bettinghouse, 27 of Westphalia

Joshua Ryan Hadley, 27 of St. Johns and Tammy Renee Strouse, 37 of St. Johns

Garrett William Linley, 22 of Lansing and Ashley Nicole Ball, 21 of Lansing