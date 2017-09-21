St. Johns Independent





New Season: The Mint City Singers has started its new season and invites those who like to sing to join them.

Upcoming millage is November 7Habitat gala to include dancing with local stars – Friday, October 6Meet the Mint City SingersSparrow Clinton Health Fair – Saturday, September 23Annual Free For Fall Event is set for Saturday, September 30CRV starts Over-55 computer classWaterfowl hunt applications available nowBuild Your Own Blimp – October 1Sportsman Raffle Hog Roast/Turkey Fry – Saturday October 7Health Department conducting phone surveyMars Rover at CRV – October 28Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcomeBriggs District Library NewsLeonard announces October office hoursArts Night Out: Chalk It Up WinnersLetters – Reader enjoyed seeing the Oliver tractorMaralyn’s Pet Corner – Top 10 Holistic Tips For Managing Your Pet’s Fall AllergiesObituaries – Christopher Robin (Robbie) Moore, Kathleen “Kay” Mishler, Marilyn Jean Goldman, Richard Melvin Weber, Geneva I. MoorehouseMarriage licenses filed the week of September 11, 2017Divorce decrees filed on September 5, 2017Divorce decrees filed the week of September 11, 2017