Latest News

Upcoming millage is November 7

by Mayor Dana Beaman

For St. Johns residents, please be informed of the upcoming special millage for more city street improvements. Earlier this summer, the St. Johns City Commission voted and approved to place this proposed street millage on the Tuesday, November 7, 2017 ballot.

As you know, our local streets are in need of major repair and improvement. We appreciate the support that voters provided back in November 2013. Over the past 4 years, over 12 miles of streets have been improved. By this mid-November, the City will have kept its promise to fix the streets designated. We also have worked closely with Consumers Energy Company prior to the asphalt work in updating natural gas and electric utilities on the same streets. The City also checked and fixed sidewalks, curbs, public water valves, etc. when needed on the same streets. The city would like to keep this momentum moving forward

Next we have determined that more than 10 miles of local streets still need attention. We feel it is important to continue the street program to keep St. Johns a great community. The City website has a map of the proposed streets to be fixed from 2018-22. The Website also includes a time frame in which these streets will be fixed. Maps can also be picked up at the city offices for your convenience. We are requesting 3 mills over 5 years. Now is the time to take action, and we need your support on Tuesday, November 7, 2017.

Habitat gala to include dancing with local stars – Friday, October 6

We are just two weeks away from the Habitat for Humanity of Clinton-Gratiot County’s Dancing With the Local Stars Contest. This “Dream Builders, An Evening In Oz” fundraising event will be held at the Eagle Eye Golf and Banquet Center on Friday, October 6 from 6-9 pm.



Dean Hartenberg has been practicing diligently with his choreographer Heather Reed from Heathers Dance Studio in St. Johns.

Dean, Sparrow Clinton Hospital Safety Emergency Manager, says that he is enjoying spending the time with his dance partner and daughter, Kara They have the moves all worked out, and now it is crunch time to bring it all together with the music and timing to make it all look good.

Other local stars include:

– Rick Ruble, Lead Pastor at Northpoint Community Church

Instructor: Kallen Berry, Greater Lansing Academy of Dance

– Jim Geyer

WLNS Weather Forecaster

Instructor: Rhonda Mitchell Patsy Watson School of Dance

– Matthew Ryan Smith

Owner and Stylist of Matthew Ryan Salon

Instructor: Shelley Thomas Platinum Dance Studio

Dean says that he agreed to do this in order to raise money and awareness for Habitat For Humanity. You may vote for Dean or any of the other contestants by cash or check donation to Habitat For Humanity. To vote and purchase tickets to the banquet go to www.habitatclinton.org.

Meet the Mint City Singers

The Mint City Singers is a community choir for people in high school and older. A wide variety of music is song, including pop, jazz, Broadway, and traditional choral anthems.

No audition is needed. Just come to a rehearsal at the First United Methodist Church, on Monday night from 7:00-8:30 pm.

For more information call director Ellen Hoard at 989-233-5775.

Sparrow Clinton Health Fair – Saturday, September 23

The Sparrow Clinton Hospital Community Health Fair is set for Saturday, September 23rd from 8:30am to Noon. It is being held at AgroLiquid’s building located on the corner of DeWitt Road and M21 in St Johns.

Open to all Clinton County residents.

Free Health Services Flu Shots $2 to Foster Closet of Michigan for each vaccination given at the fair

(Must be $18 years, quantities limited) Cholesteral and Glucose Blood Pressure checks Hearing Screening (children birth to 5 years) Foot Screening (adults only) Spine Screening (adults only) Vision Screening (6 months through adult) Activities – Ride the Fresh Food Fairy Cycle

– Explore the Agro IQ Hub

– Relax with Message Therapy Turn in expired/unwanted medications (keep drugs in original containers

and drug name visible) New for 2017 Safe Kids Car Seat Fitting Station Childrens Fingerprint ID Station TMJ/TMD Dental Screening Cardio Mini-Sessions

– Cardio Drumming

Community Sponsors

– Gentner Family Dentistry

– Grubaugh Orthodontics

– Kiwanis Club of St. Johns

– St. Johns Rotary

– Knights of Columbus

– Koenigsknect Dentistry

– My Community Dental Center

In-Kind Sponsor

– Clinton County Department of Waste Management

Annual Free For Fall Event is set for Saturday, September 30

The Clinton County Annual Free For Fall Event is set for Saturday, September 30th from 8:00am to 1:00pm at Granger’s Facility of Wood Road (driveway #5).

This event is open to all Clinton County residents and acceptable items include household hazardous waste, unused medications, electronics, books and reusable household items. There is a $10 fee per TV and monitor.

Contact Clinton County Department of Waste Management for more information by calling (989) 224-5186 or email recycle@clinton-county.org.

CRV starts Over-55 computer class

Community Resource Volunteers at 304 Brush St., St. Johns will conducting an over-55 computer class teaching the internet.

The class will start October 11 and run for 5 weeks. They will accept donations for the class.

Deadline for class registrations will be October 2nd. Please call 517-672-4226.

Waterfowl hunt applications available now

Application for annual waterfowl hunt at Clinton Lakes County Park is now open. Application deadline is Friday, September 29th at 5:00 p.m.

Visit the County website to view details and apply online.

https://www.clinton-county.org/FormCenter/Parks-Recreation-9/Waterfowl-Hunting-Application-Clinton-La-72