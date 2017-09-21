Build Your Own Blimp – October 1

A CRV trip to the University of Michigan will have groups of students assemble and fly their own blimps.

During what is essentially an entire University of Michigan course squeezed into just a few hours, students will be guided through the construction of each element of a homemade lighter-than-air craft. Stations will be set up where students will be able to construct wooden gondolas, build the propeller air ducts, seal the helium envelope and even see these elements produced by a laser-cutter.

Each of these hands-on stations shows the students how each feature of a homemade blimp works, and how each component comes together to make the whole. All electronics work is handled by University of Michigan students, so it’s as simple as building and racing.

Bring a sack lunch, snacks, and drink in a back pack. CRV will be needing drivers as well as chaperones for the U of M trip. One family student will receive a free trip if parents drives.

Leave from the CRV office at 7:15 am and return at 5:00 pm.

Sportsman Raffle Hog Roast/Turkey Fry – Saturday October 7

St. Johns Knights of Columbus are sponsoring the 2017 Sportsman Raffle Hog Roast/Turkey Fry on Saturday October 7, 2017 from 6 – 10 p.m.

There will be 20 first prizes with only 2000 tickets to be sold. Tickets are $10 each. You need not be present to win. The drawing will be at 9 p.m.

There will be 50/50 raffles, bucket raffles and door prizes drawn throughout the night.

The menu includes:

Roaster Pork, Fried Turkey, Baked Beans, Cole Slaw, Corn Bread, Sweet Corn from Andy T’s, Ice Cream from Dershey’s

Take-Out available (Self Serve)

BYOB

Adults: $10; Children 5-12: $5

Children 4 and under Free.

Raffle and Dinner tickets available at Deshey’s Café or by calling 989-640-7252 or 640-1313

Knights of Columbus Hall is located at 1108 N US-127, St. Johns MI

Health Department conducting phone survey

If you receive a call from someone “on behalf of your local health department,” asking you to take a survey, don’t worry; it’s not a scam.

Randomly selected residents in Clinton, Gratiot and Montcalm counties will be asked to participate in a phone survey from Public Sector Consultants, on behalf of the Mid-Michigan District Health Department (MMDHD). The calls are currently being made and will end in early November 2017.

The purpose of this short, 15 minute Behavioral Risk Factor Survey (BRFS) is to gather information on human behavior and lifestyle patterns, such as access to healthcare and health insurance, smoking, and exercise. Completing the survey will give MMDHD valuable information on the health and well-being of our residents, help determine strategies to improve health, and assist in securing funding to implement programs.

The calls will be coming from an out-of-state call center, manned by Survey Sampling International (SSI) employees, and may be identified on a caller ID as “SSI.” The calls will be placed to landlines and cell phones on weekdays and weekends, no later than 9:00 p.m.

The BRFS was established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a way to collect important health-related information. For many states and communities, the BRFS is the only available source of timely, accurate data.

Residents with questions regarding the phone survey may contact MMDHD at 989-831-3627.

Mars Rover at CRV – October 28

Rover Groups of students are made into teams to guide an RC rover across a Martian-style course on a rescue mission. This mission is to spot the location of the toy astronauts scattered about the course. Each team will have to spot these astronauts through the rover’s camera, and are given only a “satellite image” of the overhead view. They will have to drive the rover through this course and find the astronauts, working as a team to navigate based on the limited information they have.

The event will be held at the CRV office, 304 Brush St., St. Johns from 10:00am – 2:00 pm. Bring a sack lunch, snacks, and drinks.

There will be a $25.00 onetime fee for the both projects, the fee must be paid by October 4 so that they will know how many drivers and volunteers we will need. Students must be registered by September 25. You may register online at crvonline.org or call 517-672-4226. There is a 16 student limit per event.

Uncle John’s to host Muster at the Mill – September 30 – October 1

Please join The Queen’s Rangers, 1st American Regiment and Uncle John’s Cider Mill for the second annual, “Muster at the Mill”, Colonial Period (1750s-1780s) Living History Encampment.

Get a glimpse of life at the time of our country’s founding as re-enactors portraying Native American, French, British and American soldiers and civilians of the colonial period go about the activities of daily living during the eighteenth century.

Historical demonstrations all day including: music, cooking, crafts, mock battle scenarios, artillery and much more! Fun and educational for the whole family.

For more information please look us up on Facebook at Muster at the Mill 2017.

Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, September 26, and at

– Beacon of Hope/First Baptist Church, 512 S. US 27, St. Johns, from 5:30 p.m to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 26 and at

– Four Seasons Apartments, 1268 W. Clark Rd., DeWitt, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, September 28 and at

– Ithaca Church of God, 624 Barber St., Ithaca, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, September 28.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764

Briggs District Library News

Charging Station – A big Thank You to Grubuagh Orthodontics. They generously donated a cell phone charging station to the Library to be used by Library patrons and visitors. It is housed near the public computer stations.

“New” Chef’s Surprise – Budding chefs will come together and make a delicious treat that will tantalize their taste buds. This program is designed for children ages 8-12 and will meet on Tuesday, October 10th from 6:00-7:30pm. Registration is required.

“New” Saving Seeds – All ages are welcome to come hear Vern Stephens, owner of Designs by Nature, discuss the ins and outs of seed saving. He will be at the library on Monday, October 16th from 6:30-7:30 for this free program. No library card is needed to attend, though advanced registration is appreciated.

Food for Thought: Someone’s in the kitchen! – Pre-Reader Storytime – Children ages 4, 5 & 6 (independent listeners) are invited to listen to some Yummy stories, listen and learn the “Kitchen Disco”, and enjoy snacks and crafts. Our stories will be about all kinds of foods like apples, bacon, carrots, green beans, ice cream, moon pie, pancakes, pickles, pizza, waffles, and much more. Join the fun of these tasty tales on Thursday evenings, 6:30-7pm, October 19 to November 16. Registration is required.

Toddler Story-Time – “Seasons Come & Seasons Go” Ages 2-3 years old with a participating adult. This session will be offered on Wednesday mornings from 10:30-11:00 am starting October 25th and going through November 15th. We will enjoy stories, music, creative movement, crafts, games and lots of fun. Registration is required and begins on Wednesday, September 27th.

Therapy Dog Tutor “Ruger” – Tale to Tail Program – We are excited to be continuing this FREE Reading Program. It is a read aloud program with “Ruger” a certified therapy dog for children ages 6 to 12 years old. Children can bring their choice of tale to read to our Tail Waggin’ Tutor. We offer our Quiet Study Room in the Library from 6:30 to 7:30 pm on Thursday evenings with each child having a 15-minute session with Ruger. Dates available are September 14 & 28, October 12, November 30, and December 14. This service can be used to encourage confidence and reading skills in a relaxing environment. Registration is required and is open at this time.

LEGO BLOCK PARTY – All ages join the “Color Challenge” fun on Tuesday, October 17, 6:30-7:30 pm. Registration is required.

Boookaholics Book Club – The October selection for the Bookaholics book club is now available. We will be reading, ECHO, the 2016 Newbery-honored novel by Pam Munoz Ryan. The story begins with Otto, lost and alone in a forbidden forest, where he meets three mysterious sisters and suddenly finds himself entwined in a puzzling quest involving a prophecy, a promise, and a harmonica. Readers will follow the very same harmonica across the decades, landing in the hands of three different children. All the children face daunting challenges: rescuing a father, protecting a brother, holding a family together. And ultimately, these seemingly independent, solo stories converge in an orchestral crescendo. We will meet to discuss the book at the library on Thursday, October 19 at 6:30p.m. New members are always welcome.

Introducing Libby: The Libby app is a new, one-tap reading app for borrowing digital books and audiobooks from the Fuel Your Mind digital collection. This free app, created by OverDrive, is available for Android, iOS (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch), and Windows 10 devices.

Getting started is simple. Install the Libby app from your device’s app store. Open the app and find Briggs District Library. You can search by library name, city, or zip code. Browse the library’s collection and borrow a title. When prompted, sign in. You’ll need a valid library card to complete this step. Borrowed titles appear on your Shelf and download to the app automatically so you can read them when you’re offline. From your Shelf, you can tap Start Reading or Start Listening to open a title or tap the cover image, then Send to Device to send a book to Kindle.

Should you need assistance, please contact the library at (989)224-4702 or stop by the circulation desk. Staff will be happy to assist you.

Contact Information:

Library Director: Sara Morrison

Phone: 989-224-4702 * Fax: 989-224-1205

E-mail: director@briggsdistrictlibrary.org

Street address: 108 E Railroad * Saint Johns, MI 48879

Leonard announces October office hours

Speaker of the House Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, will host office hours to meet with local residents and discuss their concerns about state government. Speaker Leonard represents Michigan’s 93rd District.

The coffee hours will take place on Friday, October 13, 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at Big Boy 1408 Old U.S. 27, St. Johns, MI 48879

Local residents are encouraged to bring comments, questions and concerns about local government and anything else happening in the local community. Residents with questions about the coffee hours, or those who cannot make it, can contact Speaker Leonard’s office at 517-373-1778 or by emailing TomLeonard@house.mi.gov.