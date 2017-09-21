Arts Night Out: Chalk It Up Winners

The fall Arts Night Out: Chalk It Up event presented by the Clinton County Arts Council was a remarkable success.

The event was held downtown St. Johns on Friday, September 15th. Sixteen businesses participated by hosting either an artist or a Chalk It Up contestant. The community came together, strolling the downtown streets, meeting artists and voting on the Chalk It Up works.

We have amazing talent amongst our community. Artists’ ages ranged from eight years old to 45 years old.

First prize of $150 was awarded to Felicia Sheldon for her Three Legged Dog sketching in front of the Three Legged Dog Antique businesses.

Second prize of $50 went to Garrett Smith and Georgia Fromson for their dragon sketch in front of Studio Retreat. The community certainly had a difficult voting decision. All contestants did a super job!

The weather was perfect and allowed for food vendors and giant Chalk n Play games to be enjoyed by all!

The Clinton County Arts Council would like to sincerely thank all participating businesses, artists and the community for coming together in fellowship. We look forward to future Arts Night Out events that will continue to promote, encourage and support the arts and cultural heritage of Clinton County.

Clinton County Arts Council receives a portion of its operating funds from Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Letters – Reader enjoyed seeing the Oliver tractor

The Oliver tractor in the photo is either a model 2455 (produced in 1969-1970) or a 2655 (produced in 1971-1972). Source of information: www.tractordata.com

This would date the picture to the early 1970s. Not many of these tractors were built, so this might have been the only one sold by Phillips. I can remember Dad commenting that Bob Lange ran that tractor hard and had trouble with the engine.

Our entire family used Oliver tractors, so we often did business with Harold Phillips. I still have a Oliver 770 that Dad bought new in the spring of 1965. I was quite thrilled with the new tractor because it steered easier than the Massey Harris 33 it replaced. I was 15 years old at the time. I started running the Massey when I was 12.

Glenn Schultz

St Johns.

Maralyn’s Pet Corner – Top 10 Holistic Tips For Managing Your Pet’s Fall Allergies

Regardless of location, the elemental tumult of fall (dying plant life, dryness, moisture, cooler temperatures, wind, etc.) stirs up environmental allergens and irritants that can affect the eyes, nose, skin, and other body systems of both people and animals.

Common clinical signs of allergies include:

– Nasal and eye discharge

– Sneezing

– Coughing

– Pruritis (itching/scratching, licking/chewing at body parts)

– Fur loss or color change (tears and saliva contain porphyrins, which stain light colored fur pink to brown)

The competent immune systems of most companion canines and felines will ultimately adapt to the seasonal changes, leading to the resolution of clinical signs. With animals that are not quite able to self-adjust, we pet owners must intervene with baths, conditioning rinses, eye/ear drops, oral or injectable medications (antihistamines, antibiotics, steroids, etc.), nutraceuticals (omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidant, etc.), or other treatments.

A pet’s ability to acclimate to environmental allergens is based on a variety of factors, including:

– Overall state of health (i.e., healthy vs. sick)

– Underlying diseases that compromise immune system function (cancer, immune mediated [i.e., autoimmune] diseases, Cushing’s disease, hypothyroidism, etc.)

– Immunomodulating medications (chemotherapy, steroids, etc.)

– Diet (whole versus processed food, protein and carbohydrate allergies, etc.)

– Degree of exposure (occasional vs. frequent)

Since so many factors can affect immune system health, the management of allergies can potentially be very complicated.

Top tips for holistically managing your pet’s seasonal allergies addresses both whole-body health and environment factors:

1. Keep your home low in allergenic potential. Vacuum all carpeting and upholstery and wash all pet and human bedding at least every seven days. After vacuuming, dispose of the vacuum bag or canister in a sealed away from your home.

2. Keep windows closed, use air conditioning during the warmer times, and run an air filtration system on a year-round basis.

3. Change filters on both heating and cooling systems as per manufacturer guidelines.

4. Bathe your pets every 7 to 30 days (once weekly to once monthly) or as per your veterinarian’s guidelines based on your pet’s skin and coat needs. Besides removing allergens and irritants from the skin and coat, bathing can have a variety of other effects including killing and removing bacteria and yeast, removing fleas and their saliva and feces (free dirt), and lifting off flaking skin.

5. Use an over-the-counter eye irrigating solution to rinse your pet’s eyes on an as needed basis.

6. Schedule a physical examination with your veterinarian and pursue recommended diagnostics at least every 12 months.

7. Commit to readily resolving or managing disease conditions, as inflammation associated with illness negatively impacts immune system health.

8. Use topical and oral anti-parasite (flea, tick, etc.) treatments as per the guidance of your veterinarian. My general recommendation is to lessen the need for these products by keeping your shared environment thoroughly and regularly cleaned.

9. Provide a moist, freshly prepared, whole food-based diet having human-grade protein, vegetables, fruits, fat, and fiber. Avoid ingredients that are lacking in protein and grain “meals and by-products,” artificial colors and flavors, moistening agents (propylene glycol, carageenan, etc.), sugar, rendered fat, and other feed-grade components (as typically go into commercially available dog and cat foods).

10. Maintain your pet’s slim Body Condition Score (ideally 3 out of 3) on a lifelong basis. Being overweight or obese causes unnecessary stress on all body systems and contributes to inflammation, which can have serious health implications.