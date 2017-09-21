Transitions

Obituaries

Christopher Robin (Robbie) Moore

Christopher Robin Moore (Robbie), 54, dealt his last hand on September 11, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada after a brief illness. Robbie was born July 21, 1963 and is preceded in death by his parents James Allen Moore and Betty Ann Moore and brother James Allen Moore, Jr.

Robbie graduated from St. Johns High School in 1982 and from the University of Nevada, Reno, where he majored in journalism and advertising. He served in the US Army from 1984 to 1988 where he was stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington. He gained a love for gaming after working at the Greektown Casino in Detroit, Michigan and then moved to Las Vegas where he worked as a blackjack dealer for the Red Rock Casino and was beloved by many coworkers and customers.

Robbie is survived by brothers Paul Moore of Mayville, MI and Peter Moore of Ocala, FL and sister Anne Moore of Denver, CO. He is also survived by many treasured friends and cherished dog, his “little monkey” Charlie.

Robbie possessed a quick wit, a kind and thoughtful heart and loved making his friends, family and customers laugh with his amazing one liners. Although he preferred his privacy, Robbie was there in a heartbeat to help a friend in need or lend a listening ear. He enjoyed reading, going to the movies, scanning St. Johns obituaries and collecting vintage items to sell on eBay. While living in Las Vegas, he became passionate about gardening in the desert and achieved a Master Gardener Certification.

Celebration of Robbie’s Life will be held on November 22, 2017 at 6 pm at the Roadhouse in St. Johns, MI. Condolences can be sent to mooreinspiredchange@gmail.com.

Kathleen “Kay” Mishler

Kathleen “Kay” Mishler died Saturday, September 16, 2017 at the age of 90. She was born March 26, 1927 in Grand Rapids, MI the daughter of Peter and Marie (Delnay) Vanden Bos. Kay was a graduate of Belding High School and retired from the Oldsmobile Division of General Motors in Lansing. Kay was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Past Central Division National Vice President, American Legion Auxiliary; life member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Edwin T. Stiles Unit 153 – St. Johns; Past State President, American Legion Auxiliary; Past State Chapeau, Eight Et Forty Member Salon #187; Past President of St. Johns General Federation of Women’s Clubs; Eagles Auxiliary #851 – Owosso, Elks Drove #149 – Houghton Lake; D.A.V.A. # 33; and Past President of Clinton Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and a hospital volunteer with over 50 years of service. On October 19, 1963 she married Keith Mishler and he preceded her in death in 2007.

Surviving is a daughter, Candace (Robert) Chapman of Midland, TX and a son, Toby Mishler of Quincy, MI; two granddaughters, Kara Ann of IL and Kristen Amanda of Ypsilanti and best friend Diane K. Eisler.

A memorial mass will be celebrated 10:00 AM Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 109 Linden, St. Johns with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams as Celebrant. Memorials may be made to American Legion Auxiliary Past President’s Scholarship Fund or to Sparrow Clinton Health Foundation for Sparrow Clinton Hospital. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.

Marilyn Jean Goldman

Marilyn Jean Goldman, age 76, of Bannister, Michigan entered the presence of Jesus on Friday, September 15, 2017 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of St. Johns at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 with Pastor Tim Knaus and Pastor Ron Sischo officiating . Burial will take place at Ford Cemetery, Elsie, Michigan. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 18, 2017 from 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, Michigan, and on Tuesday at the church from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service.

Marilyn was born in Owosso, Michigan on August 23, 1941, the daughter of Ralph and Leota Long. She graduated from Ashley High School with the class of 1959. On March 7, 1959 she married Willard Goldman in Bannister, Michigan. She was a bus driver for the St. Johns Public Schools for 25 years, retiring in 1993. Marilyn will be remembered as a faithful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved her family and she loved her Savior. She was a member of First Baptist Church of St. Johns for almost 60 years, where she is remembered especially for her joyful spirit, love for people, and beautiful voice.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of 59 years, Willard Goldman of Bannister, MI; daughter Lori and Carl Kresge of Grand Rapids, MI; son Martin Goldman of Bannister, MI; 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; two brothers: Gareld Long, Jerry and Lillian Long; two sisters: Donna and Lowell Lockwood, Connie and Jerry Blount. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Reuben and her sister Cleta.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 512 S. Whittemore, St. Johns, MI 48879. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, Michigan.

Richard Melvin Weber

Richard Melvin “Dick” Weber age 68, of St. Johns, MI passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at his home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 15, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. and Saturday, September 16, 2017 from 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI. A Vigil Rosary will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Friday at the funeral home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Eureka Cemetery, Eureka, MI.

Richard was born in St. Johns, MI on December 7, 1948, the son of Melvin and Ilene (Ordiway) Weber. He was a graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High in St. Johns. Richard married Virginia McWilliams on August 23, 1969 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Ithaca. Virginia preceded him in death on February 16, 2009.

Dick loved to hunt and fish. He also loved to play cards, especially euchre with his friends and family. He served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard. Dick was an active member of the Fowler VFW Post. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns. He resided most of his life in St. Johns.

He is survived by 3 daughters; Kim Weber of St. Johns, MI, Karen and Randy Evans of Drummond Island, MI, Kathy Kirwin of Ludington, MI, 8 grandchildren; Rebbeca Weber, Anna Lisa Wilhelm, Micheal Powell, Allison Hyde, Bradley and Sierra Tooker, Richard and Savanna Kirwin, 3 great-grandchildren; Kelseigh, Erynn and Owen, 3 brothers; Wayne and Delores Weber of Drummond Island, MI, Leo Weber of St. Johns, MI, Jim Weber of St. Johns, MI, sister Darlene Roberts of St. Johns, MI, brother-in-law Robert and Doris McWilliams of Macomb, MI, and many nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister-in-law Fran Weber and his nephew Matt Weber.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fowler VFW Post or the Myasthenia Gravis Association of Michigan. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Geneva I. Moorehouse

Geneva I. Moorehouse of Okemos, age 99, died Thursday, September 7, 2017. Geneva was born December 9, 1917, on a farm north of Wheeler, MI, the daughter of James and Martha (Hipolite) Jones, the sixth of seven children.

She is survived by her daughter, Martha Sparks of Portland, OR, and many nieces and nephews with whom she kept close ties. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Moorehouse; son-in-law, Gary Sparks; sisters, Bessie Miller, Tressie Rich, and Dorothea Skeen; brothers, Walter (Mike), Arthur, and Thomas Jones.

Geneva began teaching in a one room country school near Wheeler in 1939 and retired in 1977 after 32 years as an elementary school and reading teacher in Lansing. Geneva loved her flower gardens and was determined to keep them weed free. She extended her gardening talents to many neighbors, church and others. Still on her hands and knees pulling weeds at 99. Geneva also enjoyed family trips, bird watching, reading, and was active in her church with a welcoming smile for everyone. Geneva maintained many lifelong friendships with fellow teachers (back to 1939), neighbors, church members, and continued to make new friends. She was a very giving person and touched many lives. Geneva was a wonderful support to her daughter Martha and they shared many happy times.

A celebration of Geneva’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 29, 2017, at Pilgrim Congregational UCC, 125 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Lansing. Family visitation at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lansing Habitat for Humanity or Pilgrim Congregational UCC. Arrangements by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.

Marriage licenses filed the week of September 11, 2017

Duke Jason Birnell, 39 of Eagle and Tiffany Ann Meador, 44 of Walton, Indiana

Jared Dean Kamuela Hartstack, 26 of Clarinda, Iowa and Alison Marie Gunden, 31 of St. Johns

Terrell Jamil Wade, 27 of Lansing and Sharonda Lavonne Hudson, 26 of Lansing

Austin Denis Fandel, 25 of St. Johns and Kelsey Mae Stipcak, 23 of St. Johns

Zachary Lawrence Holley, 24 of Lansing and Alyssa Joy Mee, 22 of DeWitt

Douglas Eugene Howard, 57 of DeWitt and Catherine Jean Fitch, 44 of DeWitt

Trevore Michael Gove, 26 of St. Johns and Marissa Marie Duncan, 24 of St. Johns

Grant Xavier Fish, 42 of St. Johns and Ariel Elizabeth Schafer, 27 of St. Johns

Dylan Duane Hengesbach, 25 of Westphalia and Lauren Rachael Smith, 24 of Westphalia

Christopher Louis Walker, 29 of East Lansing and Nicole Renee Schmolitz, 38 of East Lansing

Brandon Lamar Williams, 27 of Oviedo, Florida and Angela Marie Newland, 30 of Oviedo, Florida

Cody Raymond Rubio, 30 of Grand Ledge and Sara Lynn Wilkins, 25 of Grand Ledge

Joshua Joe Jeffery, 40 of St. Johns and Holly Marie White, 31 of St. Johns

Divorce decrees filed on September 5, 2017

Zischke, Bradley A and Sara K

McKee, Katie and Nicholas

Blaha, Heidi S and Joshua J

Billings, Nathan Ryan and Amanda K

Spencer, Matthew and Heather

Divorce decrees filed the week of September 11, 2017

Havens, Sondra Michele and Timothy Michael Sr.

Meadows, Harry II and Eric

Burchfield, Stephanie and Nathaniel

McGill, Jacob Bryon and Sara Jaie

Dugener, Maria Esperanza and James Michael Jr.

Kain, Colleen and Lawrence

Denney, Bethany Ann and Kevin Patrick