Latest News

DreamBuilders Gala An Evening in Oz is Friday, October 6

On Friday, October 6th, 2017 Habitat for Humanity will host their DreamBuilders Gala at the Eagle Eye Golf and Banquet Center in Bath Township from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Expect a magical evening of dining, silent and live auctions, live music and their popular Dancing with the Stars contest.

There will be music, food and a cash bar. Everyone always asks what the dress code is. Come as you are, or pick a character and dress up. You will have a great meal, the opportunity to bid on some pretty unique items, and build houses in Clinton County.

Invite your friends and gather a table of 8. You can securely purchase tickets here on our secure event site. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dreambuilders-gala-an-evening-in-oz-tickets-32333399067Or you can stop by the Restore and purchase tickets. Tickets are also available from all of our board members.

You will not want to miss seeing WLNS Weather Forecaster Jim Geyer dancing like a star at the event. Here he is practicing for the event. He will be challenged by Dean Hartenburg, Pastor Rick Ruble, and Matthew Ryan for the mirror ball trophy. All proceeds go to the mission of Habitat.

Treasure found at Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum

Volunteers found a treasure on the front porch of Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum left by an anonymous donor. The scrapbook contained old time pictures, newspaper clippings from The Republican News, school programs, obituaries, family pictures and other interesting articles. Fortunately the weather cooperated because the album was not protected.

The museum scans photographs, documents and newspaper clippings, etc. and stores the images in the Past Perfect software program. If you have photographs or documents you want scanned instead of donating, please call 989-224-2894 or 989-292-9096. Email is psgmuseum@gmail.com. An appointment can be made, or visit on Wednesday 2 pm-6:30 pm or Sundays 1 pm-4 pm.

The exhibit for 2017, Early Transportation and Fashion features photos, artifacts, travel clothing, a renovated buggy, etc. Plan to visit and look back in time to see how travel has changed in Clinton County.

The museum complex is located at 106 Maple St., west of the Courthouse. Check out pgsmuseum.com or Facebook page, Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum, St. Johns.

Fire Hydrant Flushing

The City of St. Johns Water Department personnel will be flushing all fire hydrants in the city. Flushing of the hydrants is done in spring and fall.

The schedule for flushing will be:

– M-21 North from October 2-16, 2017

– M-21 South from October 17-30, 2017

Flushing will be done between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If you have any questions, please call the Water Department at 224-8944 ext. 235 or ext. 282 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sportsman Raffle Hog Roast/Turkey Fry – Saturday October 7

St. Johns Knights of Columbus are sponsoring the 2017 Sportsman Raffle Hog Roast/Turkey Fry on Saturday October 7, 2017 from 6 – 10 p.m.

There will be 20 first prizes with only 2000 tickets to be sold. Tickets are $10 each. You need not be present to win. The drawing will be at 9 p.m.

There will be 50/50 raffles, bucket raffles and door prizes drawn throughout the night.

The menu includes:

Roaster Pork, Fried Turkey, Baked Beans, Cole Slaw, Corn Bread, Sweet Corn from Andy T’s, Ice Cream from Dershey’s

Take-Out available (Self Serve)

BYOB

Adults: $10; Children 5-12: $5

Children 4 and under Free.

Raffle and Dinner tickets available at Deshey’s Café or by calling 989-640-7252 or 640-1313

Knights of Columbus Hall is located at 1108 N US-127, St. Johns MI

Uncle John’s to host Muster at the Mill – September 30 – October 1

Please join The Queen’s Rangers, 1st American Regiment and Uncle John’s Cider Mill for the second annual, “Muster at the Mill”, Colonial Period (1750s-1780s) Living History Encampment.

Get a glimpse of life at the time of our country’s founding as re-enactors portraying Native American, French, British and American soldiers and civilians of the colonial period go about the activities of daily living during the eighteenth century.

Historical demonstrations all day including: music, cooking, crafts, mock battle scenarios, artillery and much more! Fun and educational for the whole family.

For more information please look us up on Facebook at Muster at the Mill 2017.

Coyote on a Fence at LCC – September 29, 30

Lansing Community College Performing Arts will present Coyote on a Fence, winner of the Lois and Richard Rosenthal New Play Award By Bruce Graham this weekend and next. The production will be directed by Paige Tufford.

Performances will be at 8 p.m. Friday, September 29 and 30, 2017 and again on October 6 and 7, 2017 at LCC Black Box Theatre, 1422 Gannon Building, 411 N. Grand Avenue, Lansing 48933.

Bobby Reyburn is a funny young guy who loves to do impressions. He’s also a member of the Aryan nation, a racist predator convicted of a horrific crime. John Brennan is educated and arrogant, a serious writer who may only be guilty of doing society a favor. As each awaits his fate on death row, one evokes sympathy, the other derision. In vivid scenes, Coyote On A Fence explores the disturbing question: Can one be innocent though proven guilty?

The cast includes Michael Banghart, Cassidy Addis Greene, Ben Guenther and Steve Lee.

Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 students, at the door.