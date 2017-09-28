Mint Country Garden Club Meeting – October 5

The monthly meeting of Mint Country Garden Club will be held Thursday, October 5, at 7:15 pm. The speaker will be Doug Wollf, who will speak about gourds.

Meetings are held at Clinton Commons Community Center, 1105 S. Scott Rd, St. Johns. Visitors are welcome to attend.

For further information about this meeting or how to become a member, email mintcountrygardenclub@gmail.com or call 517-599-6307.

Beginning Spanish for Dairy Farmers

by Faith Cullens, MSU Extension Educator

In the dairy industry, our workforce is a mix of local labor and immigrant labor, many of which primarily speak Spanish. Some Spanish speaking employees have limited English and communication can prove difficult. If you employ Spanish speaking employees and are ready to take the first step in improving communication with those employees, consider taking a Spanish course. Previous class participants stated the class was a valuable tool in communicating and building relationships with employees.

Michigan State University Extension is again offering a Beginning Spanish for Dairy Producers class in St Johns, MI. This six week class will focus on common phrases used on dairy farms, how to form sentences, how to conjugate verbs and pronunciation.

Registration is limited to promote dialogue in the classroom. Classes will be held Tuesdays 9:30-11:00 am from October 17- November 21 at the Clinton County RESA. Sign up today to hold your spot.

To register visit http://events.anr.msu.edu/DairySpanish or contact Faith Cullens cullensf@msu.edu or 517-388-1078

Fred Mayers to turn 100

On October 25, 2017 former St. Johns resident Fred Mayers will turn 100 years old.

If you are going to be in Florida on November 4, 2017, you are invited to the Party! If you won’t be, perhaps you would want to send him a card.

Fred’s address is: 1610 Reynolds Road, Lot 294, Lakeland, Florida 33801.

Understanding the IEP – October 10

The Clinton County Regional Educational Service Agency will present a free workshop designed to help parents of special education students to understand and effectively participate in their student’s Individual Education Plan.

Kelly Orginski will speak on October 10, 2017 from 6:30 – 8:00p.m. The workshop will be held at the CCRESA building, 1013 S. US-27 in St. Johns.

Refreshments will be served.

To register go to http://www.ccresa.org/ and click on the Professional Development image or contact Pat Chapko at 989 224-6831, chapko_p@ccresa.org.

Mars Rover at CRV – October 28

Rover Groups of students are made into teams to guide an RC rover across a Martian-style course on a rescue mission. This mission is to spot the location of the toy astronauts scattered about the course. Each team will have to spot these astronauts through the rover’s camera, and are given only a “satellite image” of the overhead view. They will have to drive the rover through this course and find the astronauts, working as a team to navigate based on the limited information they have.

The event will be held at the CRV office, 304 Brush St., St. Johns from 10:00am – 2:00 pm. Bring a sack lunch, snacks, and drinks.

There will be a $25.00 onetime fee for the both projects, the fee must be paid by October 4 so that they will know how many drivers and volunteers we will need. Students must be registered by September 25. You may register online at crvonline.org or call 517-672-4226. There is a 16 student limit per event.

Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, October 3 and at

– Middleton Community Church, 223 S. Newton, Middleton, from 5 p.m to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 3 and

– First Baptist Church/Beacon of Hope (northwest parking lot), 512 S. US 27, from 12-1:30 pm, Thursday, October 5 and at

– Pompeii United Methodist Church, 135 W. Burton, Pompeii, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, October 5.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764

MMDHD Calendar – October, 2017

Family Planning Clinic Schedule

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department’s Family Planning Clinics provide confidential care to men and women in need of contraception and reproductive health services. Charges for services and supplies are based on income. The Family Planning Clinics are scheduled as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

October 3: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

October 10: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

October 17: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

October 24: . 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

October 31: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

Hearing and Vision Screening Clinic

Vision screening is required for all children entering kindergarten. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department offers free vision testing, as well as hearing screening tests for all children ages 3 to 21. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 227-3125, Monday through Friday.

WIC Benefit Pick-Up Schedule

Pregnant and breastfeeding women, infants and children up to 5 years old may be eligible for free food through the WIC (Women, Infants & Children) program. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department WIC Benefit Pick-up Clinics are scheduled as follows:

October 4: Mid-Michigan District Health Department, 1307 E. Townsend Road in St. Johns, from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

October 25: at Valley Farms Baptist Church, 1141 E State Rd, Lansing,

from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

“In accordance with Federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) policy, this institution is prohibited from discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. To file a complaint of discrimination, write USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 or call (202) 720-5964 (voice and TDD). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.”

Immunization Clinic

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department Immunization Clinics are to be held as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

October 2: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

October 11: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

October 16: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

October 19: 8 a.m. to noon 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

October 23: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

October 30: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.. to 5 p.m.

Seasonal Flu shot clinics as follows:

October 5: 8 a.m. to noon

October 13: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

October 20: 8 a.m. to noon

October 25: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Immunizations will be available for adults and children eight weeks of age through adulthood, appointments are preferred. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.