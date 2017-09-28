Transitions

Obituaries

William N. Braun

William N. “Bill” Braun died Monday, September 25, 2017 at the age of 81. He was born August 16, 1936 in Fowler the son of Peter and Eleanora (Fandel) Braun. Bill was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, was an Army Veteran and a member of VFW Post # 3733. In his younger years he played softball and was a member of a team that won a State Championship. Bill was a barber for over 50 years and the owner and operator of Bill’s Barber Shop in St. Johns. He married Glenda Lucas in 1959, and she preceded him in death in 1988.

Surviving are four daughters, Tammy Braun of Lansing, Judy (Craig) Stiles of DeWitt, Mindy (John) Pung of Pewamo, Erin (Mike) Ward of Fowler; one son, Scott (Michelle) Braun of Ionia; twelve grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one sister, Dolores Snitgen of St. Johns and one brother, Peter (Barbara) Braun of TX. He was also predeceased by a son William “Billy”, four sisters and five brothers.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM Friday, September 29, 2017 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler with Rev. Fr. Dennis Howard as Celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery with military honors provided by VFW Post # 3733. The family will receive relatives and friends 4:00 to 8:00 PM Wednesday and 2:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. A Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Great Lakes Hospice.

Gerald Lee Vice

Gerald Lee Vice, 78 of St. Johns, MI passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2017 in Escanaba, MI while on a camping trip. Gerald was born on July 29, 1939 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana the son of Vernon C. and Coleta (Clark) Vice. He graduated from Albion Jefferson High School. Gerald worked in sales for all his life. He loved camping, playing cards, having coffee, collecting coins, playing golf and tinkering.

He is survived by his companion, Nancy L. Webster of St. Johns, sons Christopher (Susan) Vice of Avilla, IN, Charles (Amy) Vice of Wawaka, IN, daughters Nancy (Ronald) Bailey of Franklin IN, and Jennifer (Boone) Sible of Avilla, IN. Grandchildren, Meredith, Matthew, Cory (Ashley), Anthony (Anna), Alex (Heather) Vice, Alyssa (Daniel) Montgomery, Elizabeth Bailey, Amanda Krause, Darren and Bret Sible. 10 great grandchildren. Brother James Vice of Hernandez, MS and sisters, Judith Forker and Joan (Ron) Smith both of Ft. Wayne. He was preceded in death by a grandchild Andrew, brothers, Vernon and Jack and brother-in-law Buzz Forker.

A celebration of Gerald’s life will be held at the UAW Hall, 117 W, Walker St., St. Johns on Saturday October 14, 2017 from 1-4 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made to Clinton County Relay for Life. Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.

James Clifford Walter

James Clifford Walter of Elsie, MI passed away in his sleep on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at the age of 59.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Duplain Church of Christ, St. Johns, MI on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 11:00 A.M.

James was born on September 20, 1958 in Hillsdale, IL the son of Daniel W. and Lola M. (Bellah) Walter. James lived in Elsie, MI since 1972 and he traveled all over the world. James worked in the construction and mechanics field for many years. James loved to fly his RC Airplanes. He was an avid Motorcyclist and a member of Duplain Church of Christ.

James is survived by his children; Zachariah N. Walter, and Ambrosia “Amy” Walter, grandchildren; Alexis M. Howard, and Mordekai J. Walter, his mother Lola M. (Bellah) Walter, brother Daniel W. and Penny Walter, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Daniel W. Walter, and brother Joseph Smith Walter.

Memorials may be made to Ovid Elsie Student the Challenge, 6640 E. Kinley Road, Ovid, MI 48866, Attention: Everett Smith. The Family is being assisted by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, MI.

Sharon K. Teelander

Sharon K. Teelander, 69 of Elsie passed away at her home on Friday, September 22, 2017. Sharon was born on March 15, 1948 in St. Johns, MI the daughter of Carl and Mary (Prochazka) Seibert. She married Carl D. Teelander in St. Johns, MI on February 15, 1964. He preceded her in death on February 19, 2017. Sharon did foster care in her home in Ovid for several years. She loved her family and grandchildren, going to casinos, playing cards, gardening and her flowers.

Surviving are her children, Carl (Heather) Teelander of Laingsburg, Brian (Jessie) Teelander of Elsie, MI and James (Kris) Teelander of St. Johns, 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; brother Larry (Julie) Seibert of Ovid and sister Marlene Auten of St. Johns.

There will be no services and donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns, MI.

Robert Arthur Dedyne

Robert Arthur Dedyne, 78, of St. Johns passed away peacefully September 22, 2017, at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan. Bluegill Bob joined those who have gone before him to fish the lakes and streams he enjoyed so much.

A genuine “people person,” Bob was a true conversationalist who loved sharing stories with people of all ages and from all walks of life. His wit and humor was delivered in an under-stated manner, and he loved the laughter that was always part of gatherings with family and friends. Bob’s care and concern for others was a hallmark of his professional career that spanned nearly 60 years as an insurance agent and owner of Dedyne Insurance where he touched the lives of thousands of area residents in a positive way. He was the “Big Daddy” – a champion of life who lived it to the fullest.

Bob was born April 2, 1939, in Grand Ledge, the son of Edmond Leon Dedyne and June Isabelle Tansley. The family moved to Williamston in 1941 and remained there until 1954 when they relocated to St. Johns and opened Dedyne Grocery on West State Street. A gifted athlete, Bob was four-year letter winner in football, basketball and baseball, graduating in 1957 from Rodney B. Wilson High School.

He applied the same athletic grit and determination in embarking on his chosen career that began in 1958 – at age 19. Upon the encouragement of a mentor, John Hopko, Bob obtained special permission from State of Michigan Insurance Commissioner Darrell Waters to take the State of Michigan insurance tests which he passed successfully. He first worked for John Bond’s agency in St. Johns before accepting a position with John Hancock Insurance in Lansing and later with Home Mutual where he was fully licensed in all insurance lines.

It was during this time period that Bob married his high school sweetheart, Marsha Ortwein, on January 20, 1959. “Dolly” was the love of his life, and they worked hand-in-hand during those early years to build their business while raising three children. In 1972 Dedyne Insurance opened in an office space located in their home on Baldwin Street. In 1996, the business relocated to the building that the couple purchased on the corner of Clinton Avenue and Railroad Street in downtown St. Johns – and it’s still going strong today.

He earned numerous honors over the years including the Leaders Forum Secura Life Million Dollar Award, John Hancock Honor Club, Philadelphia Life Circle of Stars and others. He was a member of several professional organizations including the Michigan Association of Insurance Agents, National Association of Insurance Underwriters and Lansing Life Underwriters. He was a member of the Masons, and the First Congregational Church in St. Johns.

An avid fisherman and hunter, Bob enjoyed all aspects of the outdoors especially hunting pheasants and fishing all the special spots he knew at Lake Mitchell in Cadillac. Teaching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to fish was part of the routine. There’s nothing he and Marsha loved more than family gatherings at the cottage – where stories were told and re-told, always with plenty of laughter.

Along with Marsha, he is survived by his children Wayne (Rhonda) Dedyne, Jim (Heather) Dedyne and Chris Thompson; grandchildren, Matthew Dedyne, Jessica (Jason) Winsor, Johnathon and Adam Thompson, Meg Dedyne, Mitchell and Grant Pero, and Aaron and Brent Gaffney; great-grandchildren, Owen and Olivia Winsor; brothers-in-law, William (Ann) Ortwein, and Robert and (Cheryl) Ortwein; several nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, William and Mary Ortwein; son-in-law, Mike Thompson; and brother and sister-in-law, J.D. and Fran Dedyne.

Visitation is from 2-4 and6-8, September 26, at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home in St. Johns; funeral at 11 a.m., September 27 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Olson officiating; luncheon following the service at the First Congregational Church. Memorials may be made to the First Congregational Church, St. Johns Public Schools Athletic Department, or Hospice House of Mid-Michigan.

Thomas A. Rewerts

Thomas A. Rewerts, 69 of DeWitt, MI passed away on Thursday, September 21, 2017. Tom was born on November 14, 1947 in Toulon, IL the son of Frederick and Margaret (Dement) Rewerts. He retired from DTE Energy as after several years of service. Tom was an avid softball player, golfer, hunter, member of the Bath American Legion Post 412, N.R.A., and a Vietnam Veteran. Tom was a “family comes first” kind of man. He loved and spent most of his time with his family and close friends playing, working and building memories.

Surviving Tom are his daughters, Tina (Alan) Bird of Bath, and Tricia (Jason) Beebee of St. Johns; Grandchildren, Christian, Lindsey and Ayden Bird and Payten and Parker Beebee; sister, Sandra (Paul) Thompson of North Carolina and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings William, Norman, Ronald, James, Gerald, Richard and Carol.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Sunday, September 24, 2017, 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, September 25, 2017 at Keck-Coleman Funeral HomeKeck-Coleman Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be given to the Bath American Legion, Post 412, 5480 Clark Rd., Bath, MI 48808.

Jean (Whitlock) Moore

Jean Moore, age 101 of Bannister, MI, passed away Thursday, September 21, 2017 at Memorial Healthcare, Owosso, MI.

Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes Elsie, MI on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating. Burial will take place at Ford Cemetery, Gratiot County, MI at a later date. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 24, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. at the funeral home.

Jean was born in St. Johns, MI on December 5, 1915, the daughter of Burt and Verna (Beck) Whitlock. She was a graduate of St. Johns High School and resided most of her life in Bannister. Jean married Thomas E. Moore on December 5, 1936. Tom passed away on August 25, 1992.

Jean loved to sew. She was a 4-H Leader and the Superintendent for the Sunday School at Bannister United Methodist Church where she was a member for many years. Jean was a talented organ player and singer. She worked as a bus driver for Bannister Elementary and Elsie High School. Jean and Tom loved to travel, especially in their motor home, putting close to 120,000 miles on their motor home. They were members of the Grange, Sunshine Club, Watermelon Club and other clubs over the years.

Jean is survived by her daughter Judy and Ron Betts of Owosso, MI, son Roger Moore of Harbor Springs, MI, son Bruce and Linda Moore of Aledo, TX, 4 grandchildren; Julie and Michael Pajonk, Mike and Brenda Betts, Melissa and Scott Blasingame, Stephen and Katherine Moore, 13 great-grandchildren; Alex, Summer, Tristin, Mikayla, Hailee, Zander, Xavier, Analiese, Camden, Hannah, Sophia, Evangeline, and Asher, and sister Mary Kingsbury of St. Johns, MI. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 grandchildren; Sherri Mills and Vanessa Moore, daughter-in-law Carole Moore, and 2 brothers; Delbert Whitlock and Roland Whitlock.

Memorials may be made to the Bannister United Methodist Church or Ronald McDonald House, 8948 W. Watertown Plank Road, Milwaukee, WI 53226 (has helped the family of her great-grandchild). The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, MI.

Bernardine Rose Henning

Bernardine Rose (Mankey) Henning, Charlotte, North Carolina, formerly of Battle Creek and St. Johns, Michigan, died peacefully surrounded by family, on September 5, 2017 following a brief illness.

Bernardine was born in St. Johns on March 10, 1929, one of five children of John and Anna (Schrauben) Mankey. She attended grade school at St. Joseph Catholic School and Central School. Throughout high school and following graduation from Rodney B. Wilson High School in 1947, she worked alongside Roscoe B. Smith for the Michigan Agricultural College, testing soil samples. She married Ronald Henning in 1949, and the couple made their home first in Fowler, Michigan and, then, in St. Johns, a union that lasted 66 years until his death in January 2017. Together, they raised six children.

Ron and Bernie missed few Grange Hall dances in the area, and also enjoyed cutting a rug to the tunes of some of the Big Bands that played at the historical Crystal Lake Palladium and Carousel. Mrs. Henning worked as a part-time secretary to her husband when he first opened his insurance agency. Later, she enjoyed part-time work with local retailers Fairway Discount, the Hallmark Store, and The Wheel Inn, as well as at Lonnie’s Drive-In Restaurant in Crystal.

For many years she was a member of the Ladies Altar Society at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns, and was a regular and reliable double-figure average bowler in the Friday Night Mixed League at Redwing Lanes, a feat that pleased Ron to no end. She most enjoyed spending time with her family, getting to know her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, playing Euchre and Canasta, cooking, crafts, and—sometimes—Army golf.

Surviving Mrs. Henning are her children: sons, Tim and Michele (Burgwyn) Henning of Atlanta, GA; Dan and Mary Ann (Kanaski) Henning of Battle Creek, MI; Steve and Karen (Johnston) Henning of Charlotte, NC; and daughter Chris Henning of East Lansing, MI. Also surviving are grandchildren: Nicole Burgwyn and Troy Crouch, Atlanta, GA; Brent and Meghan (Morrissey) Henning, Jacksonville, FL; Kurt Henning and Eric Henning, Grand Rapids, MI; Jeff and Morgan (Wentworth) Henning, Fountain, CO; Steve II and Meonka (Grindstaff) Henning, Charlotte, NC; and Theresia (Henning) and John Powers, Charlotte, NC. Mrs. Henning was also great-grandmother to: Jack and Holland (Jacksonville, FL); Addison and Benjamin (Fountain, CO); Makiah, Steve III, John James (JP), and Madelyn (all of Charlotte, NC). Other survivors include sisters-in-law Bonna Rae (Feighner) Henning, Jeanette (Henning) Powers, Betty (Jorae) Mankey, and Glenna (Enos) Mankey, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; two sons, Terry and Dennis; brothers Edward, Bernard and Donald; sister, Marcella (Feldpausch); and several brothers-and-sisters-in-law.

Per their wishes, both Mr. and Mrs. Henning have been cremated in North Carolina. They will be interred together at a graveside service at Mt. Rest Cemetery in St. Johns, MI, likely in mid-June 2018. More details will be forthcoming.

For those desiring, the family suggests memorial gifts to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at: https://shop.stjude.org/GiftCatalog.donation.

Marriage licenses filed the week of September 18, 2017

Timothy Brian Tyler, 27 of Elsie and Brandie Nicole Tucker, 31 of Elsie

Mark Aaron Keller, 57 of DeWitt and Lynette Ann Welford, 57 of DeWitt

Quintin Paul Bierstetel, 23 of St. Johns and Sabrina Jo Thelen, 24 of Fowler

Devin Andrew Reed, 26 of Bath and Margit Ann Kessler, 25 of Bath

Lucas Donald Mohre, 34 of Bath and Sarah Olivia Lytle, 28 of Bath

Daniel Robert Lightner, 38 of Elsie and Susan Marie Maynard, 36 of Elsie

Michael Lee Chrisman, 29 of Haslett and Regina Lynn Polaskey, 31 of Bath

John Nicholas Nowicki, 32 of St. Johns and Amanda Jordyn Darnell, 22 of St. Johns

Christopher Paul Yockey, 41 of Fowler and Jennifer Marie Hiar, 40 of Fowler

Steven Wesley Orweller Jr, 24 of Ovid and Abigail Ruth Butcher, 20 of Ovid

Colin Kelly Blakely, 29 of Raleigh, North Carolina and Kelsey Marie Howard, 26 of Raleigh, North Carolina

William Lucas Russell, 26 of Lansing and Jaime Renee Fish, 29 of Lansing

Divorce decrees filed September 18, 2017

Fox, Kenda Lynn and Daniel Leigh

Palmateer, Nancy Jean and Lester Gerald, III