St. Johns Independent

Now Open: A former landmark furniture store on Clinton Ave. has been transformed into the Heritage Place Hotel.
Latest News
Heritage Place Hotel celebrates grand opening
SJHS Homecoming, 2017 is coming up October 13
Residents begin moving in at the Castle
Pumpkin weigh-in celebrated
Michael VanRooyen discusses Hurricane Maria
More News
Sportsman Raffle Hog Roast/Turkey Fry – Saturday October 7
Fire Hydrant Flushing
CRV collecting empty ink cartridges
Moolenaar announces office hours
Tri-County Office on Aging to host Chronic Pain PATH workshops
Soup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcome
Features
From furniture store to hotel – with an album
Second annual Muster at the Mill at Uncle Johns’s – an album
Letters – An update on the rail car
Transitions
Obituaries – Holly J. Stacy Havens, Eugene “Gene” E. Lamb, Josephine L. Kramer-Gruner, Joshua Lyon, Linda Kay Lyon, Laurin B. Cowling
Marriage licenses filed the week of September 25, 2017
Divorce decrees filed the week of September 25, 2017