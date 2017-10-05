St. Johns Independent





Now Open: A former landmark furniture store on Clinton Ave. has been transformed into the Heritage Place Hotel.

Heritage Place Hotel celebrates grand openingSJHS Homecoming, 2017 is coming up October 13Residents begin moving in at the CastlePumpkin weigh-in celebratedMichael VanRooyen discusses Hurricane MariaSportsman Raffle Hog Roast/Turkey Fry – Saturday October 7Fire Hydrant FlushingCRV collecting empty ink cartridgesMoolenaar announces office hoursTri-County Office on Aging to host Chronic Pain PATH workshopsSoup Kitchen makes stops in area – All are welcomeFrom furniture store to hotel – with an albumSecond annual Muster at the Mill at Uncle Johns’s – an albumLetters – An update on the rail carObituaries – Holly J. Stacy Havens, Eugene “Gene” E. Lamb, Josephine L. Kramer-Gruner, Joshua Lyon, Linda Kay Lyon, Laurin B. CowlingMarriage licenses filed the week of September 25, 2017Divorce decrees filed the week of September 25, 2017