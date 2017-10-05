Latest News

Heritage Place Hotel celebrates grand opening

On October 1 the Heritage Place Hotel opened its doors and began welcoming reservations.

After years on the market, the property was purchased in 2015 by Ken and Chris Harris. Light fixtures and other design elements were preserved and reused in some of the units. The lobby walls display some of the artifacts found in the basement. How they came to reside in the basement is unknown, and the owners invite people to share their knowledge about these curiosities to the story of Heritage Place.

The name Heritage Place pays homage to one of the buildings previous lives as Heritage Furniture store. The sign for Heritage Furniture store hangs proudly in the lobby. Not only does Heritage Place recognize the furniture store that once lived within its walls, but all of the history that has taken place in the buildings.

The building’s concept follows in the footsteps of the historic Steel Hotel which burned in 1975. Heritage Place, like the historic Steel Hotel, offers short and long-term accommodations. It offers long-term rentals in the upper floors with nightly suites on the main floor. Heritage Place offers modern hotel amenities along with the convenience of online booking and registration and high speed internet. This building offers all guests the full services of a hotel at the bequest of the guest.

An Open House is planned for Sunday, October 22.

Book online at SJHplace.com, send an email to Reservations@SJHplace.com or call 989-303-8822.

SJHS Homecoming, 2017 is coming up October 13

All the usual festivities will be on tap next weekend during Homecoming 2017 at St. Johns High School.

The fun begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, October 13, with the traditional Homecoming parade on Clinton Avenue in downtown St. Johns.

Following the parade, the Redwings take on Battle Creek Central at 7 p.m. at the SJHS football stadium where Homecoming Royalty will reign during halftime festivities, culminating with the announcement of the 2017 King and Queen.

The weekend will conclude with the Homecoming Dance at 8 p.m., Saturday, in the St. Johns High School auxiliary gym.

Class representatives and Homecoming King and Queen candidates are (front row, l-r): Freshmen Representative, Kendall Slamka, Sophomore Representative, Erin Middleton, Junior Representative, Aly Gonzales; Senior Court, Mary Billips, Danielle Brewbaker, Jessica Heyer, Hana Knowlton, Olivia Maurer and Emily Tahvonen; (back row, l-r): Freshmen Representative, Evan Kiel, Sophomore Representative, Zach Brown, Junior Representative, Gabe McClain; Senior Court, Joey Fox, Aidan Grady, Dillan Haviland, Jacob Kaczander, Trevor Luznak and Tyler Secord.

Residents begin moving in at the Castle

A Special thank you should go out to the Goodwins Club from the St. Johns High School and the St. Johns Kiwanis Club for sending lots of young strong helpers to help people who began were moving in at the Castle St. Johns recently. Your help was much appreciated.

Pumpkin weigh-in celebrated

The traditional pumpkin weigh-in was held on September 30 at AndyT’s on S US-27.

This year’s biggest pumpkin weighed 1,945 pounds. The State record is 1947 pounds.

Michael VanRooyen discusses Hurricane Maria

Dr. Michael VanRooyen discusses the impact of Hurricane Maria, which made landfall on September 20, 2017. Dr. VanRooyen speaks to the situation in Puerto Rico, notes the need for increased investment in resilience efforts, and suggests ways to contribute to the relief effort.

He has had a long career in international humanitarian medicine. He directs the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative and has worked on over thirty countries affected be war, disaster and displacment. He has worked as a physician in several emergencies in the US, including the 9/11 World Trade Center Attack, Hurricane Katrina, and the Boston Marathon Bombings.

Mike is a graduate of St. Johns High School. He earned his MD from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit and his MPH from the University of Illinois in Chicago.