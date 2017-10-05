Sportsman Raffle Hog Roast/Turkey Fry – Saturday October 7

St. Johns Knights of Columbus are sponsoring the 2017 Sportsman Raffle Hog Roast/Turkey Fry on Saturday, October 7 from 6 – 10 p.m. There will be 20 first prizes with only 2000 tickets to be sold. Tickets are $10 each. You need not be present to win. The drawing will be at 9 p.m.

Raffle and Dinner tickets available at Deshey’s Café or by calling 989-640-7252 or 640-1313. Knights of Columbus Hall is located at 1108 N US-127, St. Johns MI

Fire Hydrant Flushing

The City of St. Johns Water Department personnel will be flushing all fire hydrants in the city. Flushing of the hydrants is done in spring and fall.

The schedule for flushing will be:

– M-21 North from October 2-16, 2017

– M-21 South from October 17-30, 2017

Flushing will be done between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If you have any questions, please call the Water Department at 224-8944 ext. 235 or ext. 282 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

CRV collecting empty ink cartridges

Community Resource Volunteers, a nonprofit agency who works with youth to teenagers, will be collecting empty ink cartridges to help fund science and robotic programs and other community services.

Please drop off your cartridges at the following locations: St. Vicent DePaul, 1009 S Highway 27, Huntington Bank, 200 W. Higham, Clinton Transit 215 N. Scott Rd. CRV 304 Brush St., all in St. Johns and Motz Builders 116 West Main St., DeWitt.

For more information about CRV and our events please go to www.crvoline.org. or call CRV 517-672-4226. Thank you for your support.

Moolenaar announces office hours

Congressman John Moolenaar has announced office hours to be held by constituent relations representatives at locations throughout the Fourth District. The purpose of the office hours is to help residents in need of assistance with a federal agency, like the IRS and the VA.

He will be in St. Johns 12:00-1:00 p.m. at the Clinton County Courthouse, Garden Level Conference Room A.

Tri-County Office on Aging to host Chronic Pain PATH workshops

The Tri-County Office on Aging invites you to participate in a 6-week workshop called Chronic Pain PATH (Personal Action Toward Health). This is Michigan’s version of the award-winning Stanford University Chronic Pain Self-Management Program.

Chronic Pain PATH workshops are offered to learn about

-The Mind-Body Connection and Distraction Techniques

-The Moving Easy Program

-Better Breathing and Relaxation Body Scan

-Fatigue Managment

-Dealing with Depression and Positive Thinking

-Communication Skills

-Healthy Eating

-Goal Setting, Decision Making, Problem Solving and more

These free workshops will be held at Suntree Apartment Complex, 1100 Sunview Dr.- St. Johns. Meet in the Community Room on Tuesdays, October 10 – November 14, 2017 from 1:00-3:30 pm.

Funding to support this workshop is provided by Michigan State Medical Society Foundation.

To register, call Tri-County Office on Aging at 517-887-1465.

Soup Kitchen makes stops in area

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, October 10 and at

– Beacon of Hope/First Baptist Church, 512 S. US 27, St. Johns, from 5:30 p.m to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 10 and at

– Suntree Apartments, 1100 Sunview Dr., St. Johns, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, October 12 and at

– Ithaca Church of God, 624 Barber St., Ithaca, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, October 12.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764.