Transitions

Obituaries

Holly J. Stacy Havens

Holly J. Stacy Havens, age 77, of St. Johns, Michigan passed away on Monday, October 2, 2017 at Hazel Findlay Country Manor in St. Johns, MI.

Per Holly’s wishes cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held at a later date in Virginia.

Holly was born on August 29, 1940 in Feds Creek, Kentucky the daughter of Jess and Bessie (Taylor) Lester. She graduated from high school with the class of 1958. She married Jimmy Ray Stacy Sr. and he passed away.

Holly worked at Ionia Manor and at Walmart in St. Johns. She then owned and operated Haven’s Adult Foster Care in Fowler, MI. She enjoyed interior decorating, gardening, flowers, bowling on a bowling league in Fowler, and she loved to cook and bake. Her adult foster care residents loved her cooking with a southern touch. She was also involved in RAVE as well for a few years.

She is survived by two sons: Jimmy Ray Stacy Jr., of North Tazewell, VA, Russell Stacy of St. Johns, MI, one grandson Jimmy Ray Stacy III; her siblings Howard and Mary Lester of TN, Walt and Irene of TN, Ruby and Doug Bevins of WI, Lawrence and Louise Lester of KY, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her best friends; Cathy and Greg Kemp of Ionia, MI.

Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund or RAVE for domestic abuse. Online condolences may be sent to the family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Eugene “Gene” E. Lamb

Eugene “Gene” E. Lamb, 76 of St. Johns passed away at Burcham Hills in East Lansing on Sunday, October 1, 2017. He was born on November 19, 1940 in Mishawaka, IN the son of Harry and Catherine (Ring) Lamb. Gene graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School in 1959 and served in the U.S. Air Force. On November 7, 1964 he married Betty Williams in Spokane, WA. Gene was a self employed construction worker. He was a member of Pilgrim U.M. Church, active in the missionary field, especially going to Haiti, active in the Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County, and he loved hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Betty, sons Bruce (Marie Wright) Lamb of St. Johns and Keith (Lisa) Lamb of DeWitt; grandchildren, Tyler, Tayler, Morgan, Evan, Justin, Lauren and Braden Lamb; brother Ed (Gerty) Lamb of St. Johns and sisters, Sharon Zwick of Florida and Coral Slosser of Haslett, MI.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 4, 2017, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Memorial services will be held at Pilgrim United Methodist Church on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Andy Croel officiating. Military honors will be provided by the St. Johns Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to Pilgrim UM Church or Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County, 2352 N. US 27, St. Johns, MI 48879.

Josephine L. Kramer-Gruner

Josephine L. “Jo” Kramer-Gruner, age 88, of St. Johns, Michigan passed away on September 29, 2017. Josephine was born in Fowler, Michigan on May 28, 1929 to Joseph and Mary (Warnke) Miller and grew up with 5 sisters and 6 brothers. She lived in Maple Rapids and Battle Creek in her early years. Josephine married Burton Keene Kramer on October 11, 1947 and they raised three children in St. Johns, Michigan. She worked for Sealed Power, Federal-Mogul, Clinton Memorial Hospital and St. Johns Public Schools while raising her family. Josephine was a devoted mother who loved to take care of her family. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and baking treats for her grandchildren.She also enjoyed flower gardening and had an amazing green thumb and she used it to keep her flowers blooming for years and years. She enjoyed trips to the casino to play bingo or the slot machines. Josephine was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Ladies Altar Society and found peace in her faith.

She is survived by her husband, Garrett Gruner, her sons, Russell (Diane) Kramer and Jeffrey (Rebecca) Kramer, her grandsons, Chad Kramer, Tyler Kramer, Trevor Kramer and Brandon Hine, her great-grandchildren, Alexis Hine, Hunter Kramer, Riellee Kramer and Aubrey Kramer, her great-great grandchildren, Cameron and Kaiya, her sisters, Margaret “Marge” Sweeney and Helen “Irene” Spitzley, her brothers, Michael Miller, Frank (Lois) Miller, William (Jackie) Miller, Edward (Glenna) Miller and David (Sherry) Miller, her step-children, Donna (Donald) Brown, Loren (Gustavo) Eydelsteyn, Alan (Mari) Gruner and Fred Gruner and many nieces and nephews. Josephine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Burton Kramer, her daughter Patricia “Trish” Hine-Cox, her grandson Spencer Hine, her brother Robert Miller Sr. and sisters, Ann Hughes, Rose Briggs-Hanses and Kay Yock.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 109 Linden, St. Johns with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams as Celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. A Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Sparrow Hospice PO Box 30480 Lansing, MI 48909.

Joshua Lyon

January 15, 1979 – September 28, 2017

There will be no services. The family was served by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.

Linda Kay Lyon

Linda Kay Lyon, 77 of St. Johns, MI passed away on Thursday, September 27, 2017 at Sparrow Hospital. Linda was born on June 7, 1940 in Lansing, MI the daughter of Mark and Ruth (Pierce) Pontius. She married Richard L. Lyon on October 3, 1989 in St. Johns. Linda was a homemaker and a member of Grove Bible Church. She loved cooking and baking for her family.

Surviving her are her husband Richard, sons Richard (Kathy), Darrell (Becky) and Chris Lange; daughters, Jeanette (Rick) Crandall, Barbara Mackie, step-son, Bob (Kathy) Lyon, step-daughters Bev Lyon and Nancy (Brian Harger) Lyon; twin brother Linn (Rita) Pontius and many grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends. She went home to the Lord and to be with her mother, father and the rest of her brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends and relatives at the Riley Township Hall, 7110 W. Pratt Rd., DeWitt, MI 48820 on Tuesday, October 3, 2017, 4-8 P.M. Memorial services will be held at Grove Bible Church, 6990 E. Price Rd., St. Johns, MI 48879 on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor B. J. Holmquist officiating assisted by Linda’s grandson Anthony Lange. Memorial contributions may be made to Grove Bible Church.

Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns, MI.

Laurin B. Cowling

Laurin B. Cowling passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at the age of 55, as a result of complications of pancreatic cancer. He was born December 17, 1961 in Elgin, Illinois the son of P. Laurin and Joan (Slarks) Cowling. Laurin worked as an Interior Designer in the greater Chicago area after attending Hope College in Holland, Michigan. He shared his life with Troy Wilson for 27 years and he survives him. Laurin and Troy had a passion for traveling and had visited many places of interest around the world with additional travels planned.

Also surviving Laurin are his mother in law Bonnie Wilson of Michigan, and his nephew Bill (Sheila) Widmann of Illinois, nieces; Debi Anderson of Illinois, Tanya (Andy) Bade of Indiana, and Kim (Gordon) Williams of Mississippi. Laurin was preceded in death by his parents as well as his father in law Thomas Wilson.

A celebration of Laurin’s life will be held at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home 1500 Waterford Parkway, St. Johns, Michigan 48879 (989) 224-4422 on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. with family friend Ken Ross officiating. A visitation will be held Friday, September 29, 2017 from 4-8 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society.

Marriage licenses filed the week of September 25, 2017

Jeremiah Jason Stine, 44 of Raleigh, North Carolina and Suzanne Mary Lombard, 47 of DeWitt

Lyle James Kitson, 80 of DeWitt and Karin Sue Wilkins, 70 of Bath

Taylor Anthony Wood, 24 of Lansing and Keva Marie Feldpausch, 25 of Pewamo

Dylan William Masarik-Ralph, 20 of Ovid and Kylie Rene Stornant, 19 of Ovid

Alexander Lee Hockemeyer, 39 of Lansing and Rebecka Ann Maidlow, 32 of Lansing

Cory Steven Fisher, 21 of St. Johns and Nichole Marie Kay Smith, 22 of St. Johns

Trey Michael Becker, 29 of DeWitt and Caitlyn Greta Schaller, 27 of DeWitt

Jacob Thomas Junglas, 23 of St. Johns and Kristian Nicholle Dillon, 23 of Lansing

Austin Norman Irrer, 25 of Fowler and Julia Marie Pappas, 23 of Saginaw

Justin Thomas Schiebner, 41 of Laingsburg and Kristin Ann Klein, 39 of Laingsburg

Nicholas Chance Toth, 23 of Grand Ledge and Alecia Nicole Sutton, 20 of Grand Ledge

Divorce decrees filed the week of September 25, 2017

Schrauben, Debra Ann and Andrew John

Hulbert, Michelle Rene and John Matthew

Lawless, Ann Louise and John Ralph

Terry, Whitney and Chandler

Lockhart, Diane and Christopher

Cleland, Kristen M. and Brent C.

Wiseman, Trisha A. and Ryan T.