St. Johns Independent





Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Officer Greg Spitler adds a ribbon provided by The SafeCenter to his patrol car today. All SJPD cars will display the purple ribbon this month.

Homecoming 2017 for St. Johns Redwings is this weekendIllustrator’s family to host Open House – October 19–22Celebrate Fire Prevention WeekHalloween Events in the City of St. JohnsSJPD welcomes new officerCRV to sponsor Girls Exploring Math, Science – October 18Fire Hydrant FlushingCRV collecting empty ink cartridgesBriggs District Library NewsSoup kitchen makes stops in areaCASA Volunteer Advocates NeededHabitat for Humanity hosted its Dream Builders Gala – with an albumNational Writing Award presentedBenny and Jessie’s Pet Info – How to Find Your Dog’s Body Condition ScoreLetters – Street millage and Thanksgiving postponedMaralyn’s Pet Corner – Epileptic Seizures in CatsObituaries – Patricia J. Gregory, Lois Nell Lowe, Linda K. Langlois, David Russell Swanson, Ella C. Dellamater, Linda M. DownsMarriage licenses filed the week of October 2, 2017Divorce decrees filed October 2, 2017