Latest News

Homecoming 2017 for St. Johns Redwings is this weekend

All the usual festivities will be on tap this weekend during Homecoming 2017 at St. Johns High School.

The fun begins at 5 p.m., Friday, October 13, with the traditional Homecoming parade on Clinton Avenue in downtown St. Johns.

Following the parade, the Redwings take on Battle Creek Central at 7 p.m. at the SJHS football stadium where Homecoming Royalty will reign during halftime festivities, culminating with the announcement of the 2017 King and Queen.

The weekend concludes with the Homecoming Dance at 8 p.m., Saturday, in the SJHS auxiliary gym.

Class representatives and Homecoming King and Queen candidates are (front row, l-r): Freshmen Representative, Kendall Slamka, Sophomore Representative, Erin Middleton, Junior Representative, Aly Gonzales; Senior Court, Mary Billips, Danielle Brewbaker, Jessica Heyer, Hana Knowlton, Olivia Maurer and Emily Tahvonen; (back row, l-r): Freshmen Representative, Evan Kiel, Sophomore Representative, Zach Brown, Junior Representative, Gabe McClain; Senior Court, Joey Fox, Aidan Grady, Dillan Haviland, Jacob Kaczander, Trevor Luznak and Tyler Secord.

Illustrator’s family to host Open House – October 19–22

The Gijsbert van Frankenhuyzen family will be hosting what may be their last Gallery/Farm Open House, Fall at the Farm. The event will be October 19th – 22nd.

“It may be our last open house,” say van Frankenhuyzen. “It takes weeks of preparation for our event; and even though it is great fun meeting old and new friends, retirement is calling our names.”

Karyn Tuma from Ovid says of the event, “We love this opportunity as a family every year to explore the farm and stock up on honey. We just love how their books come to life for our girls as we explore the farm. We will be sure to cherish this year and will miss it when it is gone.”

Open House hours are Thursday and Friday 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The expanded weekend hours, with a room full of refreshments, are Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prints, originals and all of their book titles will be available for purchase with several door prizes given away. They encourage folks to come in casual wear to hike the five miles of trails through the 40 acres of beautiful wetlands, woodlands and prairies. This event is free and open to the public.

“Several years ago we put our property into a conservation easement protecting it from any future development,” explains van Frankenhuyzen , “and we encourage others to walk the property in hopes it will inspire them to do the same.”

Fall at the Farm is at Hazel Ridge Farm 7409 Clark Rd. Bath, Mi 48808. For those unable to attend, special gallery by appointment visits can be arranged. 517-641-6690 www.hazelridgefarm.com

Illustrator Gijsbert van Frankenhuyzen’s newest children’s book, Skydiving Beavers of Idaho; a true story, was honored with the 2017 Preferred Choice Award, awarded by 2017 Creative Child Magazine Awards Program consisting of moms and educators.

A true tale of an age old problem: the clash for living space between nature and humans. Conservationists from the Idaho Fish and Game Department find a unique and humane solution to the conflict. See the YouTube footage of the real story.



Celebrate Fire Prevention Week

Allaby & Brewbaker Insurance partnered once again with the St Johns Firefighters to promote fire safety by giving fire truck rides to the third grade classes. This is always a Highlight in the 3rd grader’s year. Allaby & Brewbaker also supplies fire hats.

Thanks to the firefighters who volunteer to make this a memorable event for the kids. Pictured above is the 3rd grade class from St. Joseph School.

Halloween Events in the City of St. Johns

Downtown St. Johns will be inhabited by ghosts and goblins during the annual “an event so good, it’s scary” on Tuesday, October 31st as daytime trick-or-treating for youngsters is offered by local merchants and businesses from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. If you have questions please contact them at 989-224-7248.

Regular trick-or-treating will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 in the City of St. Johns. The beginning and ending of the candy gathering period will be signaled by the fire whistle.

Please use caution driving as there will be lots of excited children running door to door to collect candy.

SJPD welcomes new officer

St. Johns Police Department welcomed Officer Tyler Kinsey. Officer Kinsey is a graduate of Lansing Community College, and he comes to us from the Alma Police Department. He and his wife Cassondra continue to reside in St. Johns.