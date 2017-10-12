CRV to sponsor Girls Exploring Math, Science – October 18

The Community Research Volunteers “Girls Exploring Math & Science” group will have their first meeting for Middle School young ladies on Wednesday, October 18 at 6:30 pm at the CRV office at 304 Brush St., St. Johns.

Come join them for an evening and learn what the group has to offer in science with ice breakers and fun. Call 517-672-4226 for more details and register online at crvonline.org.

Fire Hydrant Flushing

The City of St. Johns Water Department personnel will be flushing all fire hydrants in the city. Flushing of the hydrants is done in spring and fall.

The schedule for flushing will be:

– M-21 North from October 2-16, 2017

– M-21 South from October 17-30, 2017

Flushing will be done between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If you have any questions, please call the Water Department at 224-8944 ext. 235 or ext. 282 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

CRV collecting empty ink cartridges

Community Resource Volunteers, a nonprofit agency who works with youth to teenagers, will be collecting empty ink cartridges to help fund science and robotic programs and other community services.

Please drop off your cartridges at the following locations: St. Vicent DePaul, 1009 S Highway 27, Huntington Bank, 200 W. Higham, Clinton Transit 215 N. Scott Rd. CRV 304 Brush St., all in St. Johns and Motz Builders 116 West Main St., DeWitt.

For more information about CRV and our events please go to www.crvoline.org. or call CRV 517-672-4226. Thank you for your support.

Briggs District Library News

Thank You to St. Joseph School – A big thank you to St. Joseph School for starting our “Socktober Sock Drive” with over 200 pairs of socks for all ages. Many toes will be warm this winter! The sock drive will continue the whole month of October. Donations of new or homemade socks for children and adults may be brought into the library. The socks will then be donated to local charities. Please join us in a simple and meaningful way to help families and friends who are in need.



Halloween Cartoon and Craft – A Spook-takular hour of fun for children ages 6-9 (years of age) on Tuesday, October 24 from 6:30-7:30. The Library will provide the ghoulishly delightful delicacies, creepy crawly crafts and participants will watch a short Halloween themed cartoon. Register in person, online, or by phone.

Teen Advisory Board – The library’s Teen Advisory Board (TAB), helps to plan library programs, makes recommendations concerning the Young Adult collection, and serves the library as volunteers. All interested teens are invited to learn more about TAB at our informational meeting, Monday, October 23 from 7:30-8:00. Questions can be emailed to Brett at bharger@briggsdistrictlibrary.org.

Fall Garden Tuck-in and S’mores Roast – Come help Ms. Liz and Ms. Erin prepare our Children’s Garden for the winter on Saturday Oct. 28 from 4-6pm. We will then be celebrating a successful year of gardening by having a s’mores roast. This is a family program so everyone is welcome. Registration is currently open and we will be excited to see you there.

Trick or Treat at the Library – Join in the spirit of Halloween by visiting the library on Tuesday, October 31! Come in your costume between 3-5pm and select a treat for yourself. All ages welcome.

Chapter Chatter – “Super Happy Party Bears” Party kids ages 6 to 8 years old (independent listeners) are invited to join us on the 4 Mondays in November to …PARTY DOWN! Mark your calendar for fun on November 6- 27, 7 – 7:45 pm. Staff will read the chapter story, Gnawing Around by M. Colleen, the 1st in the series Super Happy Party Bears. We will have a super happy snack each week. And how can you have a party without some games? Registration is open and just waiting for you!

Thanksgiving Program – Ages 3 to 6 years old (independent listeners), Wednesday, November 8, 6:30-7:30 pm. We will enjoy stories of being thankful, a craft, game and “yummy” snack. Registration is required and begins on October 11.

Toddler Story-Time – “Seasons Come and Seasons Go” Ages 2-3 years old with a participating adult. This session will be offered on Wednesday mornings from 10:30-11:00 am starting October 25th and going through November 15th. We will enjoy stories, music, creative movement, crafts, games and lots of fun. Registration is required.

Therapy Dog Tutor “Ruger” – Tale to Tail Program – We are excited to be continuing this FREE Reading Program. It is a read aloud program with “Ruger” a certified therapy dog for children ages 6 to 12 years old. Children can bring their choice of tale to read to our Tail Waggin’ Tutor. We offer our Quiet Study Room in the Library from 6:30 to 7:30 pm on Thursday evenings with each child having a 15-minute session with Ruger. Dates available are November 30, and December 14. This service can be used to encourage confidence and reading skills in a relaxing environment. Registration is required and is open at this time.

Boookaholics Book Club – There is still time to read the October selection of the Bookaholics book club, ECHO, the 2016 Newbery-honored novel by Pam Munoz Ryan. The story begins with Otto, lost and alone in a forbidden forest, where he meets three mysterious sisters and suddenly finds himself entwined in a puzzling quest involving a prophecy, a promise, and a harmonica. Readers will follow the very same harmonica across the decades, landing in the hands of three different children. All the children face daunting challenges: rescuing a father, protecting a brother, holding a family together. And ultimately, these seemingly independent, solo stories converge in an orchestral crescendo. We will meet to discuss the book at the library on Thursday, October 19 at 6:30p.m. New members are always welcome.

Library Closure – The Library will be closing at 6:00 pm on Tuesday October 31. The drop box on the Library porch will be available for returns throughout this closure.

Contact Information:

Library Director: Sara Morrison

Phone: 989-224-4702 * Fax: 989-224-1205

E-mail: director@briggsdistrictlibrary.org

Street address: 108 E Railroad * Saint Johns, MI 48879

Soup kitchen makes stops in area

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, October 17, and at

– Middleton Community Church, 223 S. Newton, Middleton, from 5 p.m to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 17, and at

– Carson City Linden Apartments, 320 E Linden St., Carson City, Thursday, October 19 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m, and at

– Pompeii United Methodist Church, 135 W. Burton, Pompeii, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, October 19.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764

CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children is currently accepting applications for our next CASA Volunteer Advocate Training.

Those interested in serving as a CASA Advocate must submit a volunteer application, completely pass a criminal and personal background check, and participate in our 30-hour pre-service training.

Applicants should have ample time to visit their appointed child every 7 to 10 days (activities during visits may include playing games, playing outside, helping with homework, coloring, etc.). Our program continues to work toward our goal of having enough CASA Advocates for every Clinton County child who is in foster care.

For more information, please visit our website ClintonCountyCASA.org or contact our office at clintoncountycasa@gmail.com or 517-599-7145.