Transitions

Obituaries

Patricia J. Gregory

Patricia J. Gregory passed away peacefully on October 9, 2017 at her home. Pat was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 20, 1940 to Viola and Henry Rowland, and raised by her dad Frank Frisbie. She had multiple jobs throughout her life including, Yankees Department Store, State of Michigan, and General Motors. She ended her work career with the Haslett Public Schools as a bus driver and cook at Wilkshire Elementary. In her younger years, Pat was a competive roller skater. She told many stories of competing with her best friend Joannie and others. Pat was fortunate to find true love in her later years.

She married Omar Gregory and they lived happily until his death in November of 2014. Pat was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a bus driver to many. She was loved and will be missed.

She is survived by her children Marvin, Laurie (Robert), Jerry, Aaron (Krista), Rod (Roberta), Michael, Chuck (Kim), Paul, Scott (Robin), Joe (Sandy) Tom, 32 grandchildren and 53 great-grandchildren. Her brothers Hank (Darlene) and Ray (Fran) Rowland, sister, Jean Cohcran and sister-in-law Audrey Frisbie. Special friend, Brenda Underwood, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Omar, sons Chuck and Randy Humble, grandson Chris Knight and granddaughter Mary Gregory, and brother Jerry Frisbie.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 13, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church, 14769 Wood Street, Lansing, MI 48906. The family will receive friends at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes East Chapel, 1730 East Grand River, East Lansing. Thursday, October 12, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Interment will be at Crestview Cemetery at Houghton Arrangements under the direction of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, East Lansing, MI.

Lois Nell Lowe

Lois Nell Lowe, 88 of Maple Rapids, MI passed away at her home on Wednesday, October 11, 2017. Lois was born on July 29, 1929 in Matherton, MI the daughter of George and Hazel (Tyler) Chick. She graduated as valedictorian from Maple Rapids High School and on December 20, 1947 she married Rowland Lowe in Clinton County, MI. He preceded her in death in 1986. Lois worked for Sealed Power Corp for 5 years and then she was office manager for Dr. Steigerwald for 29 years. She worked part time for Osgood Funeral Home as receptionist at the Maple Rapids Branch and she also served as Village Clerk for a few years. Lois loved her family, grandchildren, great grandchildren and watching and feeding hummingbirds.

Surviving her are her children, Heather (Bill) Carr of Wyoming, MI, Amy (Ron) Ryan of St. Johns, Bona (Jim) Henry, Carol (Randal) Ryan, Mark Lowe and Kelly (Mitch) Leiby all of Maple Rapids, MI. She has 12 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. Sister-in-law Jan Chick. Lois was preceded in death by her brothers, Bill Chick, Don Tyler and Clare Chick.

Funeral services will be held at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home in St. Johns on Friday, October 13, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating. Burial will be at Sowle Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives at the funeral home, 12 noon until service time on Friday. Memorials may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Linda K. Langlois

Linda K. Langlois died Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at the age of 72. She was born March 11, 1945 in Midland Park, Augusta, MI the daughter of Russell and Rita (Miller) Vandenboss. Linda attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns and was a sales clerk at the St. Johns K-Mart. On June 13, 1964 she married Lee Langlois and he survives her.

Also surviving are her children, Cathy Langlois of Holt, Shelly Head (Jeremy Praay) of Perry, Charles “Chuck” (Kellie) Langlois of St. Johns; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two sisters, Mary “Polecat” Hicks of Marshall, Alice Vandenboss of Battle Creek; four brothers, Alan “Runt” (Reva) Vandenboss of Battle Creek, Don “Bug” (Ardis) Vandenboss of Coldwater, Jim “Jug” (Kim) Vandenboss and Dick (Kathy) Vandenboss all of Battle Creek; 20 nieces and nephews; two sisters-in-law, Judy Hoeve of St. Johns and Barb Hayes of DeWitt. She was preceded in death by a son, Timothy, a grandson, Shaun Head and a sister, Joyce LaNoue.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns with Chaplain Dave Cleveland officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 5:00 to 8:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

David Russell Swanson

David Russell Swanson, age 95 of St. Johns, MI, passed away Monday, October 9, 2017 at his home

Funeral Services will be held at Lowe United Methodist Church, St. Johns, MI on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating. Burial will take place at Sowle Cemetery, Essex Township, MI. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Memorials may be made to the Lowe United Methodist Church. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Ella C. Dellamater

Ella C. (Gaiser, Kehr) Dellamater finished her journey on earth on September 30, 2017. For most of her life she resided in St. Johns, MI, most recently at Grace Haven. Born on December 15, 1916 in Worthington, MN, she was the eldest daughter of John and J. Esther (Linn) Gaiser and one of five siblings. As a young woman she studied cosmetology and worked as a hair dresser at various times and places. It was an early client who introduced Ella to her first husband Robert Kehr, the father of her two sons, Tom (Sue) and Charlie (Linda). Widowed in 1963 Ella provided love, direction and discipline raising two teenage sons. Ella’s devotion to the boys was always evident. Her home had the welcome mat out and provided safe, wholesome entertainment for family and friends.

In 1969 Ella married Dale Dellamater. They enjoyed over twenty years of marriage together before Dale’s passing. During those decades travel was paramount. Ultimately Ella and Dale settled in Arizona where Ella remained until 2005. Upon her return to St. Johns Ella resumed her membership in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Her Catholic faith was important to her. In her free time at Clinton Commons and later Grace Haven she was a regular at Bingo, card games, exercise and Bible study.

She is survived by her sister Shirley, daughter-in-law Linda, her son Tom (Sue), 7 grandchildren Rob (Molly), Bryan (Amy), Nikole (Nate), Greg (Rachael), Brett, Tammi (Jason), and Brooke. Also 10 great-grandchildren with two more great-granddaughters expected soon. Preceding Ella in death were her three brothers, Paul, Ken and Jim. Her youngest son Charlie passed in April 2016.

A celebration of Ella’s life will be 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 28, 2017, at Ryan’s Roadhouse, 902 E. State St., St. Johns, MI 48879; please dress casual. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to: Grace Hospice, 2205 Jolly Road, Suite C, Okemos, MI 48864. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.

Linda M. Downs

Linda M. Downs, widow of Terry L. Downs, died September 26, 2017 in Raleigh, NC at the age of 71.

She is survived by her son, Robert Downs and his wife Suzanne of Raleigh, NC; her daughter Janis Tipton, her husband Jeremy and their children James and Madison of St. Johns, MI; her sister Jeannie Marion, her husband Malcolm of Rock Hill, SC and their children Jane Wilson and Matthew Marion. Mrs. Downs resided in Fayetteville, NC for over 38 years prior to moving to Raleigh, NC in 2016.

Memorials may be made to the UNC Children’s Hospital, Transitions Lifecare of Wake County or the charity of choice.

Marriage licenses filed the week of October 2, 2017

George Elmer Russell, 60 of St. Johns and Donna Louise Thompson, 62 of Perrinton

Carl John Moore, 45 of DeWitt and Rebekah Dawn Bidelman, 44 of DeWitt

Devin Thomas Richmond, 24 of Lansing and Robin Jeanne-Janice Holbrook, 24 of Lansing

Adam John Shinaver, 26 of St. Johns and Amanda Elizabeth Luttig, 26 of St. Johns

Michael Andrew Duncan, 38 of DeWitt and Veronica Suzette Miller, 40 of DeWitt

Jordan Joseph Pollard, 27 of DeWitt and Britny Dawn Livingston, 26 of DeWitt

Douglas Edward Pumford, 48 of Laingsburg and Shelby Milka Price, 35 of Laingsburg

Paul Richard Jaques, 41 of DeWitt and Whitney Ann Perez, 32 of DeWitt

James Robert Telfer, 28 of Eagle and Rachael Lynne Griffith, 27 of Novi

Jacob Stephen Hindbaugh, 25 of St. Johns and Megan Lynne Coulter, 24 of St. Johns

Scott James Seddon, 27 of Bath and Ashley Chantelle Wahr, 24 of Bath

Jacob Ethan Garner, 25 of Laingsburg and Jordon Elizabeth Robertson, 25 of Laingsburg

Divorce decrees filed October 2, 2017

Knapp, Christine Lynn and James Robert

Vicknair, Zane and Vanessa Marie