St. Johns Independent





St. Johns Homecoming Royalty: St. Johns High school seniors Tyler Secord and Emily Tahvonen were crowned as the 2017 Homecoming King and Queen during halftime festivities of the Redwings’ football game versus Battle Creek Central Friday night.

Castle St. Johns ribbon cutting held last FridayCCAC presents 2nd Annual Starry Night event – November 10Reminder: Hotel Open House planned for Sunday, October 22SJHS Theatre Department to present Addams Family – November 10-12Upcoming Dates for the Wilson Center AuditoriumCelebrates 80th birthdayCRV event coming up October 28Halloween Events in the City of St. JohnsIllustrator’s family to host Open House – October 19–22Veterans Dinner at Lowe UMC – November 10Laingsburg HS to host Dinner Theatre – November 16, 17, and 18Soup kitchen makes stops in areaHomecoming Parade lineup – an albumCelebrates 100th birthdayBenny and Jessie’s Pet Info – How to Stop Your Dog from Rolling in PoopLetters – Street millage and more from Sam CoffmanMaralyn’s Pet Corner – 5 Ways to Help a Hiding CatObituaries – Dale Walter Knight, Doris E. Byrnes, Camille Louise StifflerMarriage licenses filed the week of October 13, 2017Divorce decrees filed the week of October 9, 2017