Latest News

Castle St. Johns ribbon cutting held last Friday

The City of St. Johns congratulated Phil Seybert, Garrett Seybert and the whole PS Equities team on the opening of their residential development on the corner of Higham Street and Spring Street, Castle St. Johns.

The ribbon cutting took place on Friday, October 13 with Mayor Beaman, Vice-Mayor Hanover and Commissioner Bob Craig attending.

CCAC presents 2nd Annual Starry Night event – November 10

The Clinton County Arts Council (CCAC) will be presenting the 2nd Annual “Starry Night Event” featuring An Evening with Paul McCartney. The event will be held at the Wilson Center Auditorium, Friday, November 10th from 7:00-9:00pm.

The Starry Night Event will showcase all the branches of the CCAC. Don’t miss performances by our very own Mint City Singers and Homegrown Productions theater group. There will also be a slideshow presentation of the Railroad Museum and the progressive addition of the Sault Ste Marie rail car.

Matt King, an amazing tribute artist for the past 25 years, will bring his wonderful impersonation of the famous Beatles singer. Matt has gained international fame as an award-winning Elvis impersonator, something he knew he wanted to do since the 8th grade. Matt has been performing his tribute to Elvis here in St. Johns at the Performance Shell for the past eight years.

We’re excited to have him back in St. Johns, this time with his great tribute to Paul McCartney. Being a huge Beatles fan, he’s been doing McCartney for the past five years and will be performing a lot of Paul’s songs from the Beatles era and some from his “Wings” days.

There will also be art for sale. A perfect opportunity to add to your collection, complete your holiday shopping or update your decor.

They will be holding a Silent Auction as well. Donations received will assist the Clinton County Arts Council to continue our mission to promote, encourage and economically support the arts, artists, and the cultural heritage of Clinton County.

Tickets are $25.00 for the event. CCAC Members receive 10% discount. Tickets can be purchased at the Art Gallery downtown St. Johns or at the door the evening of the event. Doors will open at 6:15pm. The Wilson Center is located at 101 W. Cass St., just south of the Court House in downtown St. Johns. For more information, contact Debi at 989-224-2429.

This activity is supported by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.

Reminder: Hotel Open House planned for Sunday, October 22

Heritage Place Hotel opened its doors on October 1 and will be welcoming the community during an Open House on Sunday 22 between 2 and 4 pm.

The hotel occupies the former St. Johns Furniture Store building and is located at 118 N. Clinton Ave.

Visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HeritagePlaceSJ/. Book online at SJHplace.com, send an email to Reservations@SJHplace.com or call 989-303-8822.

SJHS Theatre Department to present Addams Family – November 10-12

The St. Johns High School Theatre Department is proud to present The Addams Family. America’s darkest family comes to life in this new musical comedy with the following performances:

Friday, November 10 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 11 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 12 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale online! Simply visit sjdrama.ludus.com and click “get tickets” for the show(s) you are interested in. This will pull up a seating chart that allows you to select your seats. Once you’ve selected your seats, you can checkout using a credit card. You can choose to print your tickets, have them e-mailed or sent to your smartphone. Tickets are $10. There is an online processing fee when you pay online with your card. Should you have any problems, please call Mary Donald (4134) or send an e-mail to boxoffice@sjredwings.org.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at Friday’s homecoming parade. Be sure to get yours in advance; it’s going to be a great show.

Upcoming Dates for the Wilson Center Auditorium

Friday, October 20 – Vineyard Youth Theater production of “Villian School” – 6:00 p.m.

Good Halloween fun! Visit vineyardyouththeater.com for more information!

Saturday, October 28 – Vocal Recital featuring Tenor Steve Easterling and Pianist Jeff Richards

7:00 p.m. Two Great Musicians! Broadway, Pops and Opera! Free Will Offering

Sunday, October 29 – Mountain Town Brass Band Concert – 7:00 p.m. – Free Will Offering

One of Michigan’s premier bands! Great brass music including J.P. Sousa!

Saturday, November 4 – Singers on the Grand kick off their 20th Anniversary Season – 7:00 p.m.

10 wonderful singers with a 6-piece band – Broadway, Pops, Jazz, Gospel! $10

Friday, November 10 – Clinton County Arts Council’s “2nd Annual Starry Night Gala” – 7:00 p.m.

A wonderful evening with Paul McCartney plus! Visit: clintoncountyarts.org

Friday, December 1 – Homegrown Productions annual Holiday Show – 7:30 p.m. Homegrown’s annual holiday production that will put you in a true Holiday Spirit!

Saturday, December 2 – “Elvis & Friends Toys for Tots Benefit Show” – 7:00 p.m. featuring

Willie Nelson, Roy Orbison, Elvis and more! $10 or unwrapped toy

Friday, December 8 – St. Johns Annual Community Christmas Concert – 7:00 p.m.

The St. Johns Community Band’s annual Holiday Concert! Free Will Offering

Saturday, December 9 – “Big Band Christmas Pops” with the Lansing Concert Jazz Band

7:00 p.m. – This special Jazz Holiday Concert is not to be missed!

Friday, December 15 – Mint City Singers “As the World Turns: Fall into Winter” – 7:30 p.m.

Our Community Choir sings many memorable seasonal songs. Free Will Offering

Saturday, December 16 – Mountain Town Brass Band Holiday Concert – 7:00 p.m. This special

program will feature Internationally renown brass soloists! Free Will Offering

Please check out all of our events on the Wilson Center Auditorium Web Site & Facebook page

