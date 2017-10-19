Celebrates 80th birthday

LaRene (VanEpps) Smith turns 80 on October 25th.

She loves to travel, go to movies and restaurants, play dominoes, cards and other games as well as read mystery novels. Spending time with family and friends is always on the agenda.

If you would like to send her a card, please send it to 609 S. Morton Street, St. Johns, MI 48879.

CRV event coming up October 28

Mars Rover at The Community Resource Volunteers office 304 Brush St., St. Johns, will be held on Saturday, October 28, from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.

Rover Groups of students are made into teams to guide an RC rover across a Martian-style course on a rescue mission. Go to crvonline.org to register and for more information. Deadline October 25.

Halloween Events in the City of St. Johns

Downtown St. Johns will be inhabited by ghosts and goblins during the annual “an event so good, it’s scary” on Tuesday, October 31st as daytime trick-or-treating for youngsters is offered by local merchants and businesses from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. If you have questions please contact them at 989-224-7248.

Regular trick-or-treating will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 in the City of St. Johns. The beginning and ending of the candy gathering period will be signaled by the fire whistle.

Please use caution driving as there will be lots of excited children running door to door to collect candy.

Illustrator’s family to host Open House – October 19–22

The Gijsbert van Frankenhuyzen family will be hosting what may be their last Gallery/Farm Open House, Fall at the Farm. The event will be held on October 19th – 22nd.

Fall at the Farm is at Hazel Ridge Farm 7409 Clark Rd. Bath, Mi 48808. For those unable to attend, special gallery by appointment visits can be arranged. 517-641-6690 www.hazelridgefarm.com

Veterans Dinner at Lowe UMC – November 10

Lowe United Methodist Church will host a Veterans Dinner at 5:30 pm on Friday November 10. The church is located at 5485 W. Lowe Rd. St. Johns, MI.

All Veterans and guests welcome.

Laingsburg HS to host Dinner Theatre – November 16, 17, and 18

Laingsburg High School will be performing a Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre November 16, 17, and 18.

Dinner begins at 6 pm, and the show will immediately follow.

The show and dinner takes place at Laingsburg High School in the cafetorium. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 night of the show. Email LHSdinnertheater@gmail.com to reserve tickets.

Soup kitchen makes stops in area

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, October 24, and at

– Beacon of Hope/First Baptist Church, 512 S. US 27, St. Johns, from 5:30 p.m to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 24 and at

– Four Seasons Apartments, 1268 W. Clark Rd., DeWitt, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, October 26 and at

– Ithaca Church of God, 624 Barber St., Ithaca, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, October 26.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764