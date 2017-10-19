Transitions

Obituaries

Dale Walter Knight

Dale Walter Knight passed away October15, 2017. Dale was the middle son of five boys born to Oliver and Gina Knight on December 4, 1932. The Knight boys worked the Knight Farm, hunted and played together for their entire lives. Oliver Knight proudly watched and participated in the daily baseball while Gina Louise Knight cooked. Grandma had one rule at dinner: no one touches the food till she had her plate. Apparently five boys all over six feet and weighing near 200 Lbs. would inhale a meal in minutes. Grandma had to make sure she got her share.

The fall hunting season for Deer and Pheasant were Dale’s best times with his brothers and father. All five boys, Kendall, Alden, Dale, Doug and Rex plus Oliver, would gather in Gina Knight’s mud-room after a full day hunting to sit, tell stories and laugh loudly. The Knight Farm was a lightning rod for the family. And the boys stayed close through their entire lives.

Dale’s 13th year loomed large in his life. He met Beverly Jane Spousta, whom he dated throughout school and married. That same year Dale went out for center on the St. Johns High School Team. (At the advice of his brother Aldie. Aldie told Dale to go out for center if he wanted to play Varsity Football.) Dale made the team, and his life was on a path that would never change.

The Knight Boys reigned over Mid-Michigan High School Sports for nearly a decade. The St. Johns Redwing Football teams recorded four straight undefeated seasons from 1947 to 1951. Dale’s junior year team started the streak,and his brother Doug played on the 1950 and ’51 unbeaten teams. Dale played halfback his Sophomore, Junior and Senior years, setting scoring and yardage records that still stand today. Dale gained 3088 yards scoring 324 points, averaging 21 points and 190 yards a game his senior year. Dale was named to the Mid-Michigan hall of fame and voted the best football player in St. Johns history at the St. Johns Sports Hall of Fame inaugural event.

Football took Dale to college, winning a scholarship with the Michigan State College Football team. The Spartans were about to begin one of the most fabled runs in College Football history, winning one national championship, a Big Ten Title and a Rose Bowl win in Dale’s four years on the team. Dale Graduated from MSU with a Bachelor of Science and returned to gain his Master’s Degree in Administration. Dale Knight and Jane Spousta were married December 28th, 1952. Dale and Jane were married 62 years.

Dale passed up the chance for a pro-football career and took a teaching/coaching position in St. Johns in 1954. He coached for several years and became an administrator in the school system retiring in 1980. Dale’s tenure influenced countless students, both in athletics and academics.

Jane Knight contracted Alzheimer’s in her early 70’s. Dale distinguished himself with his loving care of Jane, visiting her daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner. His loyalty and love is a guiding light for his children and grandchildren. Arielle Hernandez was Jane’s caretaker. She was with Jane when she died. Arielle saw how loving Jane was and witnessed Dale’s devotion to his wife. She insisted on taking care of Dale in his final month, spending endless hours ensuring his comfort and safety. She was with Dale when he passed. Our family is in debt to Arielle for her kindness and caring. She will always be part of the Knight Family.

Dale was blessed with a new friend after Jane’s death. Jan Vermeersch and Dale began a fast friendship that would last till Dale’s passing. Dale enjoyed Jan’s family. Jan was at Dale’s bedside the hour of his death.

Dale and Jane are survived by two children, daughter Diane (Sis) and son Kevin (Butch.) Diane and Kevin celebrate Dale’s life as do her four grandchildren, Emily (Diane’s Beautiful Daughter,) Cameron, Landon and Elizabeth Knight.

The family will celebrate Dale’s life with a Memorial on Friday, October 20, 2017 at Andy T’s Barn 3647 S. Williams Rd, Saint Johns, Michigan 48879.Please send flowers to: Andy T’s Barn 3647 S. Williams Rd, Saint Johns, Michigan 48879. The Memorial will begin at 2:00 PM. There will be an open house directly after.

For those desiring, contributions may be made in memory of Dale Knight to the St. Johns High School Athletic Hall of Fame: St. Johns High School, Attn: SJHS Athletic Hall of Fame 501 W. Sickels Street, St. Johns, MI 48879, (989) 227-4134. Online donations can be made to: www.sjredwings.org.

Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.

Doris E. Byrnes

Doris E. Byrnes, 87 of Ovid passed away at Hazel Findlay Country Manor on Friday, October 13, 2017. Doris was born on March 10, 1930 in Victor Township the daughter of Floyd and Irene (Austin) Upton. She graduated from Ovid High School in the class of 1947 and on June 19, 1948 she married Hugh Byrnes in Laingsburg. He preceded her in death on September 8, 1985. Doris was a homemaker and also worked for the Ovid Post Office for 23 years before her retirement. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, the Acme Club, enjoyed a good book, musical theatre and lunches out with family and friends.

Survivors are her children, Bruce Byrnes of Ewen, Randy (Verna Lyon) Byrnes of Ovid MI, Denise Byrnes of Lansing, MI and daughter-in-law Karen Byrnes of Chassell, MI. She was preceded in death by son, Gary Byrnes in November of 2013. Also surviving are grandchildren, Matt (Kristi) Byrnes of Ovid, Hillary (Nick) Fabus of Elsie, Erica DePond of Laingsburg and Molly (Duane) DePond of Ovid. Six great grandchildren-Ethan, Calen, and Braylon Byrnes, Chase and Cade Fabus and Connor Call, also sister-in-law Waneta Byrnes of Ovid and many nieces and nephews and friends. She was predeceased by sisters, Virginia Dunkel and Barbara Vaniman and her parents.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 11:00 am with Rev Fr. Raymond Urbanek officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Ovid Public Library or to the Ovid Lions Club.

We would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff at Hazel I. Findlay County Manor, Ovid Healthcare Center and Compassus Hospice.

Camille Louise Stiffler

Camille Louise Stiffler, age 58, of St. Johns, MI passed away Thursday, October 12, 2017.

Honoring Cam’s wishes there will be no services.

Cam was born on October 5, 1959 in St. Johns, MI. She graduated from St. Johns High School with the class of 1978. At the age of sixteen she started dispatching weekends and holidays at the St. Johns Police Department under Police Chief Lyle French, whom she always admired. Upon graduation she moved into a full time midnight position with the Police Department until the 911 Central Dispatch was established. She then took a position as the city account clerk/casher until her retirement in August 2013. She was a member of the Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered in the gift shop. She cherished the “Three Z’s” and the fine young men they have become. She loved her cat Lilly, lunch dates and traveling with friends.

Cam is survived by father Jim Stiffler and his special friend Barb Powers, sister Chris (Mark) Grennell, nephews; Zachary, Zane, and Zarren, aunt and uncle Bette (Ben) Munger, and cousins; Heidi (Andrew) Sung, Chad (Tracy) Munger. She is preceded in death by mother Barb, grandparents; Richard and Helen Johnson, and Louis and Nettie Stiffler.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sparrow Clinton Hospital Auxiliary. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Marriage licenses filed the week of October 13, 2017

Jeffrey William Stewart, 32 of St. Johns and Kasey Corrine Clark, 26 of St. Johns

Ryan Michael Gilbert, 31 of Ovid and Danielle Lee Hufnagel, 29 of Fowler

Todd Christian Emerson, 36 of Lansing and Amy Christine Fancett, 32 of Lansing

Michael James Hall, 46 of St. Johns and Barbara Jeanette Schultz, 44 of St. Johns

Zachary Howard Martens, 26 of DeWitt and Victoria Michelle Schneeberger-Webster, 24 of Lansing

Matthew James Hess, 35 of Lansing and Jennifer Gloria Zumbrink, 37 of East Lansing

Zachery Lawrence Slater, 27 of East Lansing and Rachel Christie McDaniel, 23 of East Lansing

David James Guy, 26 of St. Johns and Brandye Autumn Baker, 31 of St. Johns

David Ronald Sichau, 28 of DeWitt and Danielle Lynn Mazure, 26 of Perrinton

48871

Grant Michael Blood II, 30 of East Lansing and Jenna Suzanne Brown, 30 of East Lansing

Chadrick Earl Smedley, 43 of Laingsburg and Emily Lane Crampton, 30 of Laingsburg

Eric Steven Thelen, 26 of Fowler and Brittany Ann Fox, 25 of Fowler

Tony Leigh Lamson, 53 of Grand Ledge and Jessica Lee Robinson, 47 of Grand Ledge

Timothy Charles Mulvaney, 35 of Lansing and Sarah Nichole Rapelje, 36 of Lansing

Ricky James Parker II, 36 of Lansing and Katie Elizabeth Blaisdell, 24 of Lansing

Joseph Andrew Faggion III, 33 of DeWitt and Heather Anne de Bari, 27 of DeWitt

Chad Christopher Fiebig II, 24 of St. Johns and Hallie Jo Vail, 21 of St. Johns

Divorce decrees filed the week of October 9, 2017

Burn, Terry and Suzanne

Anthony, Jeannie Lea and Juan A. Mendez III

Kohagen, Avery Alease and Colton Dakota Rigdon

Blundell, Karrie Theresa and Leo James

Freeman, Rebecca Elizabeth and Jade Cedar

Mitchell, Kristy Sue and James K.

Heintz, Jennifer Ann and Ryan Michael

Lischefski, Samantha and Trevor

Pointer, Michael Ryan and Julie Elizabeth