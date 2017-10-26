St. Johns Independent

Open House: Heritage Place Hotel owner Chris Harris and his daughter, Lauren, welcomed visitors last Sunday.
Latest News
Two outstanding concerts coming to St. Johns
Halloween Events in the City of St. Johns
Heritage Place Hotel celebrates Open House
VFW to host Veterans Appreciation Dinner – November 4
Here comes the Addams Family
Wine and Cheese Brown Bag Auction to raise funds for local Scouts – November 10
More News
Arts Council to present Starry Night Event – November 10
City Fall Leaf Collection scheduled
Looking for used fake Christmas Trees
CASA Fall Volunteer Training – November 27
Moolenaar’s Office Accepting Internship Applications
Grand Valley State University Graduate List
Leonard announces November office hours
Briggs District Library News
Soup kitchen makes final stop of the 2017 season
MMDHD Calendar – November, 2017
Features
Now and Then – A farewell to St. Johns Furniture
Community Resource Volunteers went to U of M October 7
A Look Back – Welcome Wagon
Letter – Calling all Veterans of Foreign Wars
Transitions
Obituaries – Dorothy M. Anderson, Dennis Lester Feldpausch, Gretchen “Peggy” Stewart, Doris J. Mulder, Kenneth Harry LaBar
Marriage licenses filed the week of October 16, 2017