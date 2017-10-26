St. Johns Independent





Open House: Heritage Place Hotel owner Chris Harris and his daughter, Lauren, welcomed visitors last Sunday.

Two outstanding concerts coming to St. JohnsHalloween Events in the City of St. JohnsHeritage Place Hotel celebrates Open HouseVFW to host Veterans Appreciation Dinner – November 4Here comes the Addams FamilyWine and Cheese Brown Bag Auction to raise funds for local Scouts – November 10Arts Council to present Starry Night Event – November 10City Fall Leaf Collection scheduledLooking for used fake Christmas TreesCASA Fall Volunteer Training – November 27Moolenaar’s Office Accepting Internship ApplicationsGrand Valley State University Graduate ListLeonard announces November office hoursBriggs District Library NewsSoup kitchen makes final stop of the 2017 seasonMMDHD Calendar – November, 2017Now and Then – A farewell to St. Johns FurnitureCommunity Resource Volunteers went to U of M October 7A Look Back – Welcome WagonLetter – Calling all Veterans of Foreign WarsObituaries – Dorothy M. Anderson, Dennis Lester Feldpausch, Gretchen “Peggy” Stewart, Doris J. Mulder, Kenneth Harry LaBarMarriage licenses filed the week of October 16, 2017