Latest News

Two outstanding concerts coming to St. Johns

Mid-Michigan residents will be treated to some outstanding music, as two wonderful concerts take place on back-to-back evenings. Tenor Steven Easterling and pianist Jeff Richards will be presenting a recital on Saturday, October 28, with the Mountain Town Brass band performing on Sunday, October 29. Both programs will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will take place in the beautiful/historic Wilson Center Auditorium in St. Johns – both as fundraisers for the Wilson Center Auditorium Lighting Project. Donations will be accepted.

Coming off their amazing performance at the St. Johns Performance Shell in August, the incredible duo of Easterling and Richards will be presenting an hour-long special recital that will include selections from the musical theater and opera genres, along with some pops music, including John Denver tunes and more.

Easterling, a choir director in the Laingsburg School District, has been performing as a vocalist throughout Michigan for several years. He also directs the Laingsburg Community Choir. “Steven has a fabulous voice,” says Bill Tennant, concert coordinator. “He and Jeff performed to a standing ovation at the Performance Shell this past summer – everyone thoroughly enjoyed their program!”

Richards, a St. Johns HS graduate, has just retired and returned to St. Johns after a wonderful performance career in Chicago. He is currently the Music Director at St. Joseph Parish. A dessert reception will follow the program.

Then on Sunday, the Mountain Town Brass band, mid-Michigan’s newest and most exciting brass ensemble, will be presenting “Old Wine in New Bottles: Transcriptions in Brass” – an evening of brass music featuring transcriptions from some of the world’s leading arrangers.

Musical selections will include music of Strauss, Rimsky-Korsakov, Wagner, Beethoven, Grieg, Faure, and of course, John Phillips Sousa! Matt Taton, from Mt. Pleasant, will be the soloist on the famous “Adagio,” featured in the movie “Brassed Off!” Travis Scott, of MSU, directs the band, which is made up of 30 elite brass players from around the state of Michigan.

“This band, now in it’s second year, is an amazing group,” states Bill Tennant. “The nicely chosen selections are well arranged for brass instruments – just an audience delight. The band is an extremely high level performing group that is not to be missed!”

Both performances will take place in the Wilson Center Auditorium, which is located at 101 W. Cass St., just south of the Court House in downtown St. Johns. Additional information can be found on the web at wilsoncenterauditorium.org and on Facebook at Wilson Center Auditorium.

Halloween Events in the City of St. Johns

Downtown St. Johns will be inhabited by ghosts and goblins during the annual “an event so good, it’s scary” on Tuesday, October 31st as daytime trick-or-treating for youngsters is offered by local merchants and businesses from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. If you have questions please contact them at 989-224-7248.

Regular trick-or-treating will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 in the City of St. Johns. The beginning and ending of the candy gathering period will be signaled by the fire whistle.

Please use caution driving as there will be lots of excited children running door to door to collect candy.

Heritage Place Hotel celebrates Open House

by Maralyn Fink

Heritage Place Hotel in St. Johns was begun in 2015. Owned by Ken and Chris Harris, their dream has now been met.

I attended the open house this past Sunday to see what I would find. The main floor has 10 hotel rooms with one being handicapped. Ken’s vision was to breath life back in downtown St Johns.

Reservations are made online, and there are no keys to your room. When the reservation is made, you pick a 4 digit code, and that will be programmed into the keypad.

They are currently booking six rooms a week. On December 1st two more rooms will be added containing 2 queen size beds each.

Kitchenette rooms are $129.00, and a full kitchen room is $140.00. The double queen rooms are with a jacuzzi rent for $149.00 per night.

Reservations are made at SJHplace.com or by calling 989-303-8822.

VFW to host Veterans Appreciation Dinner – November 4

On Saturday November 4th, 2017 at 4:00 pm the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 41131n St. Johns will be having a Veterans Appreciation Dinner.

This is an invitation for you to be a part of and be welcomed to the new phase of this VFW’s history. For our members who have been a part of our post, you will be recognized for the years of loyalty you have devoted to the organization. Members will be presented with a commemorative pin for your years dedicated to the VFW.

Food will be provided by Chuckie D’s. Family and friends are welcome.

For more information or to make reservations please contact 989-307-8077.

Halloween Party to benefit kids – October 30

On Monday, October 30 The Wheel Inn is hosting a Halloween Party. Costumes are welcome!

The Wheel Inn is donating 10% of all sales from 5:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. to support children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

The Wheel Inn is located at 1825 S. US 27 in St. Johns. Proceeds from the Halloween Party will support Clinton County’s Child Advocacy Center (CAC) which provides services to abused and neglected children.

For more information about the CAC, please visit VoiceForClintonCountyChildren.org.

Here comes the Addams Family

The St. Johns High School Theatre Department is proud to present The Addams Family! America’s darkest family comes to life in this new musical comedy with the following performances:

Friday, November 10 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 11 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 12 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale online. Simply visit sjdrama.ludus.com and click “get tickets” for the show(s) you are interested in. This will pull up a seating chart that allows you to select your seats. Once you’ve selected your seats, you can checkout using a credit card. You can choose to print your tickets, have them e-mailed or sent to your smartphone.

Tickets are $10. There is an online processing fee when you pay online with your card. Should you have any problems, please call Mary Donald (4134) or send an e-mail to boxoffice@sjredwings.org.

Wine and Cheese Brown Bag Auction to raise funds for local Scouts

There will be a Wine and Cheese Brown Bag Auction Fundraiser on Friday, November 10 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Columbian Hall 1108 N. US-27 St. Johns.

Bring a bottle of Wine to share and a gift in a brown bag valued at $20 or more to be auctioned off. There is no cover charge, but you must be age 21 to enter. Meats, cheeses and snacks provided along with door prizes.

The proceeds will benefit Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of Clinton County.

The event is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council #3281 St. Johns Council. Community Donations accepted. Contact Dean Hartenburg at (989) 640-9762.