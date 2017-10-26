Arts Council to present Starry Night Event – November 10

The Clinton County Arts Council (CCAC) will be presenting the 2nd Annual “Starry Night Event” featuring An Evening with Paul McCartney! The event will be held at the Wilson Center Auditorium, Friday, November 10th from 7:00-9:00pm.

The Starry Night Event will showcase all the branches of the CCAC. Don’t miss performances by our very own Mint City Singers and Homegrown Productions theater group. There will also be a slideshow presentation of the Railroad Museum and the progressive addition of the Sault Ste Marie rail car.

Matt King, an amazing tribute artist for the past 25 years, will bring his wonderful impersonation of the famous Beatles singer. There will also be art for sale. A perfect opportunity to add to your collection, complete your holiday shopping or update your decor. A Silent Auction is planned as well.

Tickets are $25.00 for the event. CCAC Members receive 10% discount. Tickets can be purchased at the Art Gallery downtown St. Johns or at the door the evening of the event. Doors will open at 6:15 pm. The Wilson Center is located at 101 W. Cass St., just south of the Court House in downtown St. Johns. For more information, contact Debi at 989-224-2429.

City Fall Leaf Collection scheduled

The leaf collection program will be November 13 – December 1, 2017. Leaves must be in the compostable Kraft brown yard waste bags and placed curbside (not in the street) for daily collection.

It is essential that leaves not be raked into the street where they can clog catch basins and cause drainage issues and flooding in the intersections. Persons raking or otherwise placing leaves or branches in the street will be subject to a $50 civil infraction fine.

Free brown Kraft bags are available at city offices, the DPW or Briggs District Library, while supplies last.

We ask that for curb side pick up that only the following items to be placed in the Kraft brown yard waste bags:

– Leaves

– Small sticks – no longer than 4-foot (no large branches or stumps)

– Pumpkins, gourds or any garden vegetation

If you prefer not to bag, bring loose leaves to the compost site located at the Department of Public Works, 1000 N. US-127 BR. This site is open 24/7. Please use the Kuntz Drive entrance.

Questions? Contact the City offices at 989-224-8944.

Looking for used fake Christmas Trees

The St. Johns Light Festival and Santa Parade committee is looking for donations of used artificial Christmas trees.

They are seeking green trees only, no silver or white etc.

If you would be willing to donate something out of your attic, please drop the tree off at New Look Computer and Data on the corner of State Street and Business US-27 in St. Johns. Or let the committee know, and they can pick it up.

CASA Fall Volunteer Training – November 27

Clinton County’s CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Fall Volunteer Training begins Monday, November 27th.

If you have time to visit a child who is in foster care every 7 to 10 days at their foster home and help ensure their needs are met, you can make a difference.

For more information about our CASA Program and the upcoming CASA Volunteer Training, please visit our website at VoiceForClintonCountyChildren.org or call 989-640-5681.

Veterans Dinner at Lowe UMC – November 10

Lowe United Methodist Church will host a Veterans Dinner at 5:30 pm on Friday November 10. The church is located at 5485 W. Lowe Rd. St. Johns, MI.

All Veterans and guests welcome.

Moolenaar’s Office Accepting Internship Applications

Congressman John Moolenaar (R-Midland) is currently accepting applications for congressional internships in his Washington, D.C. office for Winter 2018.

The internship program is open to college students and recent graduates who are interested in learning more about our country’s legislative process and the day-to-day operations of a congressional office. Intern responsibilities include conducting tours of the U.S. Capitol, researching federal legislation and assisting legislative staff. Interns will also have the opportunity to attend legislative briefings and congressional hearings on Capitol Hill.

Applicants are asked to provide a cover letter, resume and any specific legislative issues or areas of interest. Applications should be submitted by the close of business on Friday, November 10.

College credits are available per school requirements.

For more information and to apply for the winter semester, please visit https://moolenaar.house.gov/internships.

Grand Valley State University Graduate List

Nearly 1,000 Grand Valley State University students completed their studies earning their degrees during the Spring/Summer semester concluding in August 2017. A list of the names of Grand Valley’s most recent graduates follows.

Saint Johns: Ryan Leif, BS; Kaylie Stripling, BBA

DeWitt: David Coucke, BBA; Benjamin Foddrill, BS; Danielle Hartig, MSN; Megan Miller, DPT; Brianne Powers, B

Eagle: Kristen Fedewa, MED

Ovid: Emilie Sickles, BS

Westphalia: Taylor Spitzley, DPT; Shanna Thelen, MS

Leonard announces November office hours

Speaker of the House Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, will host office hours to meet with local residents and discuss their concerns about state government. Speaker Leonard represents Michigan’s 93rd District.

The coffee hour will take place on Friday, November 10, 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at Big Boy, 1408 Old U.S. 27, St. Johns, MI 48879.

Local residents are encouraged to bring comments, questions and concerns about local government and anything else happening in the local community. Residents with questions about the coffee hours, or those who cannot make it, can contact Speaker Leonard’s office at 517-373-1778 or by emailing TomLeonard@house.mi.gov.

Briggs District Library News

Trick or Treat @ the Library – Join in the spirit of Halloween by visiting the library on Tuesday, October 31! Come in your costume between 3-5pm and select a treat for yourself. All ages welcome.

Thanksgiving Program – Ages 3 to 6 years old (independent listeners), Wednesday, November 8, 6:30-7:30 pm. We will enjoy stories of being thankful, a craft, game and “yummy” snack. Registration is required and open now!

Chapter Chatter – “Super Happy Party Bears” Party kids ages 6 to 8 years old (independent listeners) are invited to join us on the 4 Mondays in November to …Party Down! Mark your calendar for fun on November 6- 27, 7 – 7:45 pm. Staff will read the chapter story, Gnawing Around by M. Colleen, the 1st in the series Super Happy Party Bears. We are arranging for the author to Skype into one of our sessions to answer questions from the kids. We will have a super happy snack each week. And how can you have a party without some games? Registration is open and just waiting for you!

Holiday Programs – HO! HO! HO! It is that time of year again! There will be music, stories, games, crafts and refreshments! There will be a jolly man in a red suit that will visit with each child. Hand stamps given at the door determine the order in which each child will visit with Santa. This is a great photo opportunity so make sure to bring your camera with you. You are invited to enjoy our Holiday Programs on Thursday, November 30 (6-8 pm), Friday, December 1, (6-8 pm) or Saturday, December 2 (10:30-noon). Registration is not required for any of these Free programs.

Boookaholics Book Club – The November selection of our Bookaholics Book Club is Persuasion by Jane Austen. Copies of the book are now available at the circulation desk. The club will meet Thursday, November 16 at 6:30 at the library. New members are always welcome. The story concerns Anne Elliot, a young Englishwoman, whose family is moving to lower their expenses and get out of debt. They rent their home to an Admiral and his wife. The wife’s brother, Navy Captain Frederick Wentworth, had been engaged to Anne, and now they meet again, both single and unattached, after no contact in more than seven years. This sets the scene for many humorous encounters as well as a second, well-considered chance at love and marriage for Anne Elliot in her second “bloom”.

Tween Holiday Program – Tweens ages 9-12 can join us on Tuesday, December 12 from 6:30-7:30 for a chance to beat the clock in a series of Christmas-inspired “Minute-2-Win-It” events, games, and challenges! Registration for this free program is required, and opens on Tuesday, November 14.

Socktober Sock Drive – The sock drive will continue until the end of this month. Donations of new or homemade socks for children and adults may be brought into the library. The socks will then be donated to local charities. Please join us in a simple and meaningful way to help families and friends who are in need this winter.

Therapy Dog Tutor “Ruger” – Tale to Tail Program – We are excited to be continuing this Free Reading Program. It is a read aloud program with “Ruger” a certified therapy dog for children ages 6 to 12 years old. Children can bring their choice of tale to read to our Tail Waggin’ Tutor. We offer our Quiet Study Room in the Library from 6:30 to 7:30 pm on Thursday evenings with each child having a 15-minute session with Ruger. The last available date for 2017 is December 14. This service can be used to encourage confidence and reading skills in a relaxing environment. Registration is required and is open at this time. Ruger will also be available the second and fourth Thursday evenings starting in January.

Contact Information:

Library Director: Sara Morrison

Phone: 989-224-4702 * Fax: 989-224-1205

E-mail: director@briggsdistrictlibrary.org

Street address: 108 E Railroad * Saint Johns, MI 48879

Soup kitchen makes final stop of the 2017 season

His Cup Runneth Over a mobile soup kitchen will be making its final stop of the 2017 season.

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, October 31.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge.

We will begin our 2018 in April of 2018. Watch for community announcements or follow us on Facebook His Cup Runneth Over. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764.

MMDHD Calendar – November, 2017

Family Planning Clinic Schedule

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department’s Family Planning Clinics provide confidential care to men and women in need of contraception and reproductive health services. Charges for services and supplies are based on income. The Family Planning Clinics are scheduled as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

November 7: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

November 14: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

November 21: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

November 28:. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

Hearing & Vision Screening Clinic

Vision screening is required for all children entering kindergarten. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department offers free vision testing, as well as hearing screening tests for all children ages 3 to 21. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 227-3125, Monday through Friday.

WIC Benefit Pick-Up Schedule

Pregnant and breastfeeding women, infants and children up to 5 years old may be eligible for free food through the WIC (Women, Infants & Children) program. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department WIC Benefit Pick-up Clinics are scheduled as follows:

November 1 &

November 13: Mid-Michigan District Health Department, 1307 E. Townsend Road in St. Johns, from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

November 22: at Valley Farms Baptist Church, 1141 E State Rd, Lansing,

from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

“In accordance with Federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) policy, this institution is prohibited from discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. To file a complaint of discrimination, write USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 or call (202) 720-5964 (voice and TDD). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.”

Immunization Clinic

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department Immunization Clinics are to be held as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

November 6: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

November 8: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

November 13: 8 a.m. to noon 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

November 16: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

November 20: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

November 27: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Seasonal Flu shot clinics as follows:

November 2: 8 a.m. to noon

November 15: 8 a.m. to noon

November 22: 8 a.m. to noon

November 29: 8 a.m. to noon

Immunizations will be available for adults and children eight weeks of age through adulthood, appointments are preferred. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.