Now and Then – A farewell to St. Johns Furniture

by Jean Martin

After last weekend’s open house for the Heritage Place Hotel, we need to pause one more time to take a look back at the old St. Johns Furniture store.

For much of the 20th Century there were a few anchor businesses on Clinton Ave. Besides J.C. Penney, the Hicks department store and the Steel Hotel, there was always St. Johns Furniture sitting there year after year on the east side of the first block.

If you needed something, you might go over to Miller’s Furniture on East Walker; but chances are you would also check out St. Johns Furniture before you made your purchase. It was always an adventure to ride the old elevator to the top floors of the building. That elevator was the first one in town. It’s twin, the second elevator installed in St. Johns, resided in the old Osgood Funeral Home on Cass Street.

The main brick building of the furniture store was built in 1901 by E.I. Hull who was a local furniture dealer and undertaker. The two professions seemed to go together in those days. This new 3-story 25 by 100 foot building replaced the last wooden structure on the block. Hull closed the Hull Furniture Company in 1928 after 34 years in business.

In that same year Conrad Seim from Lansing purchased the business and renamed it St. Johns Furniture. And so it remained until and even after the business was sold to Ben Karlson in 1967.

Business dwindled over the years, and late in 2002. Other allied businesses occupied the storefront, but St. Johns Furniture was no more.

Community Resource Volunteers went to U of M October 7

A CRV trip to the University of Michigan included three students, Alexander, Robert and Andrew, who assembled and flew their own blimps.

During the time that an entire University of Michigan course was squeezed in a few hours, students were guided through the construction of each element of a homemade lighter-than-air craft. Stations were set up where students were able to construct wooden gondolas, build the propeller air ducts, seal the helium envelope and even see these elements produced by a laser-cutter. Each of these hands-on stations showed the students how each feature of a homemade blimp works, and how each component comes together to make the whole. University of Michigan students handled all electronics work.

Thank you to our volunteers, Kim, Gordon, GEMS (Girls exploring Math and Science) mentor Katie and the U of M students.

CRV’s next trip will be to the Abrams Planetarium on Sunday, November 12. Please go to crvonline.org for more information and to register by November 6.

A Look Back – Welcome Wagon

by Barry Clark Bauer

Left to right: Laura Mullaney, Sharon Fitzpatrick, unknown and Shirley Rasmussen. The rest of the ladies are unidentified.

New officers were elected to serve the Welcome Wagon organization in the early 1970s. They welcomed new homeowners into the community with gifts for the house. We were recipients of those gifts in 1969.

Letter – Calling all Veterans of Foreign Wars

My fellow comrades,

Thank you for taking time out of your busy day to read this letter. My name is Charles Hunter DeSander, and I am the new Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 41131n St. Johns, Michigan. I am a United States Army veteran of the Afghanistan Campaign, and I am pleased to have been chosen to lead our post to the best status we can possibly take.

As my very first act as commander I would like to extend my gratitude to every one of our members of our Post. I want to make our Post the brotherhood I have always envisioned a VFW post to be. I understand some unfortunate situations in the past have detoured some members from being active members. With that, there will be a new goal, to recognize all Veterans: Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Merchant Marines. It is my priority to reach out to as many people as I can while creating a open forum for an people to have a voice.

On Saturday November 4th, 2017 at 1600 hours (4:00 pm) we will be having a VFW Veterans Appreciation Dinner. This is an invitation for you to be a part of and be welcomed to the new phase of this VFW’s history. For our members that have been a part of our post, you will be recognized for the years of loyalty you have devoted to the organization, Members will be presented with a commemorative pin for your years dedicated to the VFW.

Food will be provided by Chuckie D’s. Family and friends are welcome.

I hope that you and other veterans you know can make it to this event and have a chance to meet and connect with your fellow veteran. If you do know of any other veteran that is not part of our VFW, please have them come. New members first year’s membership will be paid in full (If they have a copy of their DD 2-14 have them bring a copy to help with the paperwork).

We would appreciate your response to this letter if you are able or unable to attend so we can accommodate for catering as well as number of years for your pins. (Please Round Down to the nearest 5 or 0)

For more information please contact 989-307-8077.

The next year is going to be an eventful one for this post, and I hope that you are a part of it. Because this post to me is like a Unit, a Unit that together can take any mission thrown its path and overcome whatever our comrades are dealing with. Currahee!

Charles Hunter DeSander

Commander