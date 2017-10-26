Transitions

Obituaries

Dorothy M. Anderson

Dorothy M. Anderson died Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at the age of 84. She was born January 22, 1933 in Kalamazoo, MI the daughter of Dr. Thomas Alexander and Dorothy M. (Richards) Lucas.

Dorothy grew up in Lansing, was a graduate of Sexton High School and a long time member of South Church in Lansing. On March 28, 1952 she married Melvin Anderson and together they raised their family in Charlotte.

Surviving is her husband of 65 years, Melvin; three sons, Carl (Cathy) of TX, Gary (Rhonda) of Charlotte, Brian (Vicki) of FL; one daughter, Karen (Curtis) Keck of St. Johns; ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Donald Lucas M.D. and step mother, Rosalind Lucas.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 4, 2017 at South Church, corner of Snow Rd. and Cornerstone Dr., Lansing with Pastor Doug Phillips officiating. A private interment has taken place at Deepdale Cemetery, Lansing. The family will receive relatives and friends 4:00 to 8:00 PM Friday, November 3, 2017 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. Memorials may be made to South Church 5250 Cornerstone Dr. Lansing, MI 48917.

Dennis Lester Feldpausch

Dennis Lester Feldpausch of St. Johns, Mi passed away peacefully on Monday, October 2, 17 at Hazel Findlay Country Manor. Dennis was born in St. Johns on April 15, 1942, the son of Norbert and Julie Feldpausch.

He is survived by four sons, his sister Karen (David) Irrer of Westphalia, William of Idaho, Stanley and Deb of Fowler, Beth and Steven Thomas of Mass. He was predeceased by his parents, wife Carol, sister Janet and Mark, his brother. Dennis had wonderful friends and family, too many to mention that were with him at the end.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. His remains will be donated to St Louis, Missouri cancer research center.

Gretchen “Peggy” Stewart

Gretchen “Peggy” Stewart, 81, of Maple Rapids, MI passed away on October 22, 2017. Peggy was born on December 23, 1935 in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of Wilhelm and Charlotte Hiller. She graduated from Frankfort High School in Philadelphia, PA in May of 1953 and the following month, was whisked away from the city to begin her life in the country when she married James Stewart of Clinton County, MI on June 20, 1953. He preceded her in death in April 1989.

After settling in Clinton County, together they worked their farm and began raising their 4 boys. Peggy also worked for Redmond Motors (Ithaca); GTE Phone Company (St. Johns); the US Postal Service in Maple Rapids, St. Johns and Carson City and part time for Osgood Funeral Home as a hostess in their Maple Rapids Abbott Chapel. Peggy loved her family and grandchildren, volunteering for the Maple Rapids United Methodist Church and gardening.

Surviving her are her children David of Houston, TX; Jeffrey (Loraine) of Maple Rapids, MI and Adam (Renee) of Oxford, MI. She is also survived by grandchildren Brian, Terry, Kyle, Emily, Alison and Amelia. Peggy is also survived by brothers William (Arlene) of Fairfax, VA and Erich (Joyce) of Southampton, NJ. Peggy was also preceded in death by her son Marty of Chicago, IL and sister Helen of Tampa Bay, FL.

The family will receive relatives and friends at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home in St. Johns, MI on Wednesday, October 25th from 1-4pm and 6-8pm. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 26th at 11am at Maple Rapids United Methodist Church, Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating with a visitation immediately preceding the service at 10am. Interment will follow the service at Lowe Cemetery. Donations may be made to the United Methodist Church of Maple Rapids in lieu of flowers.

Doris J. Mulder

Doris Jean Mulder passed away at the age of 88 on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at Hazel Findlay Country Manor in St. Johns. Doris was born in Owosso on January 13, 1929 the daughter of Frank and Ruby (Johns) Schneider. As the depression and WWII sat in Doris left high school to go to work at Redmond’s in Owosso where women began making parts for the air planes. This is where she met Richard J. Mulder. They married on March 22, 1947 in Ovid. With a love for land and animals they began a life of farming and raised a family. Later she worked at American Records and as a care giver.

Doris is survived by her children, Diane Aldrich, David (Kris) Mulder and Rick (Ardith) Mulder all of Ovid.

Grandchildren, Jamie, Shelby, Annett, Stacy (Adam) and Andrea along with great grandchildren who were especially loved with all her heart. Brother Vern (Pat) Schneider of Sheridan, MI and sister, Elaine (Jerry) Hodges of Bushnell, Fl. Brother-in-law, Donald Mulder of Ovid. sister-in-law Donna Schneider of Summer Set and many nieces and nephews.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband Richard in 2009, brother Lee Schneider, sister Dorothy Thompson, son-in-law, Jim Aldrich, nephew Dale Mulder and brothers and sisters in law.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at the Ovid United Methodist Church on Monday, October 30, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Rob Nystrom officiating. Burial will follow at Middlebury Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at 11:00A.M. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ovid Senior Center Lunches, 131 W. Front St., Ovid, MI 48866 or the charity of the donor’s choice. The family is being served by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.

Kenneth Harry LaBar

Kenneth Harry LaBar, age 72, of Maple Rapids, MI, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Saturday, October 21, 2017, at The Laurels of Fulton, Perrinton, MI. Kenneth was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 27, 1945, the son of Kenneth A. and Lillian Mae (Rice) LaBar.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

He is survived by children; Troy and Jodi LaBar, Tonya and Kurt Lake, Mark and Tammy LaBar, 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and cousin Garth LaBar. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Marriage licenses filed the week of October 16, 2017

Korey James Righter, 24 of Grand Ledge and Michelle Jane Thelen, 24 of Grand Ledge

Randall Scott Heinlen, 49 of St. Johns and Jennifer Sue Oakes, 31 of St. Johns

Scott Andrew Moore, 32 of Elsie and Sasha Lynn Durant, 30 of Elsie

Justin David Uphold, 26 of DeWitt and Lauren Elizabeth Henningson, 22 of DeWitt

James Joseph Pratl, 28 of St. Johns and Alexa Renee Brewer, 24 of St. Johns

Thomas Christopher Gousetis, 37 of Laingsburg and Sarah Jean Minton, 35 of Laingsburg

Jessica Ann Bloomfield, 30 of Lansing and Sara Elyse VanOver, 30 of Lansing

Joseph Walter Jodway, 33 of Bath and Jessica Ann Taphouse, 26 of Bath

Walter Lee Pett, 64 of Bath and Kathy Lynn Davis, 64 of Bath

Adam William Shuknecht, 26 of St. Johns and Suzanne Elaine Swantek, 28 of St. Johns

Jacob Nash Jermac, 29 of Gaylord 49735 and Kelcie Lynn Sweeney, 27 of St. Johns

Caleb James Hudgins, 33 of DeWitt and Angeline Oviedo, 26 of DeWitt

Michael James Armbrustmacher, 30 of St. Johns and Ashley Rose McClure, 28 of Lansing

Jordan Lee Spitzley, 25 of Westphalia and Amber Joan Cook, 23 of Lyons

48851

Timothy Joseph Hurst, 52 of Laingsburg and Kelly Sue Chadwick, 42 of Laingsburg

Michael Eugene Peterson, 35 of Ovid and Misty Rose Hasenbank, 27 of Ovid

Allen William Brown, 22 of Westland MI and Madison Noelle Platte, 22 of Fowler