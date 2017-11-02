2017 City Fall Leaf Collection

The City leaf collection program will take place from November 13 – December 1, 2017. Leaves must be in the compostable Kraft brown yard waste bags and placed curbside (not in the street) for daily collection.

It is essential that leaves not be raked into the street where they can clog catch basins and cause drainage issues and flooding in the intersections. Persons raking or otherwise placing leaves or branches in the street will be subject to a $50 civil infraction fine.

Free brown Kraft bags are available at city offices, the DPW or Briggs District Library, while supplies last.

We ask that for curb side pick up that only the following items to be placed in the Kraft brown yard waste bags:

– Leaves

– Small sticks – no longer than 4-foot (no large branches or stumps)

– Pumpkins, gourds or any garden vegetation

If you prefer not to bag, bring loose leaves to the compost site located at the Department of Public Works, 1000 N. US-127 BR. This site is open 24/7. Please use the Kuntz Drive entrance.

Questions? Contact city offices at 989-224-8944

Crafters Wanted

On Saturday, November 18 the Clinton County Senior Center will be holding a Craft Show and Bake Sale at their facility. In addition to homemade crafts for sale they will have Christmas decorations, new and antique glassware and items such as books, puzzles, etc. The Bake Sale will be run by the Clinton County Meals on Wheels program.

The Senior Center has room for 6-7 other vendors selling crafts that are different from what the center is selling. Spaces are $20 and the center will provide vendors with a 6’ round table and two chairs, or the vendor can bring their own.

If you would be interested in a booth for the November 18 sale, please contact Brenda Terpening at 989-224-7248.

Arts Council to present Starry Night Event – November 10

The Clinton County Arts Council (CCAC) will be presenting the 2nd Annual “Starry Night Event” featuring An Evening with Paul McCartney. The event will be held at the Wilson Center Auditorium, Friday, November 10th from 7:00-9:00pm.

Tickets are $25.00 for the event. CCAC Members receive 10% discount. Tickets can be purchased at the Art Gallery downtown St. Johns or at the door the evening of the event. Doors will open at 6:15 pm. For more information, contact Debi at 989-224-2429.

November activities at Clinton County Senior Center

Senior Citizens aged 55 and older are invited to come and enjoy the activities at the Clinton County Senior Center. The Senior Center is located at 201 E Walker St. in St. Johns and is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Here are some of the activities going on in November:

Senior meals – Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday a nutritional meal is served at Noon for senior citizens. The meals are available for a suggested $3 donation. Some of the meals in November include Chicken Parmesan, Goulash, Pork Loin and Roast Turkey. For a complete schedule, call the center, 989-224-4257 or stop in and pick one up.

Bingo – Bingo will be held every Tuesday and Friday, 12:30 p.m. The cost is $1 and every player will win 4-5 items. Prizes include things like canned goods, personal care items, cereal, peanut butter, snacks, cookies and chocolate.

Euchre tournaments – On November 13 and 27 Euchre tournaments will be held 1-3 p.m. If you eat lunch at the center before cards the tournament is only $1. If you come just for the tournament it is $2. On November 6 and 20 the Euchre tournament will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. and everyone pays $2. The tournament is pretty fast paced so you need to know the basics of the game, but you don’t have to be a great player to come and have fun.

Trivia Contest – On Mondays, November 6 and 20 there will be a no cost Trivia Contest from 1-3p.m. There are a lot of clues given, so don’t worry about being the smartest person in the room. Small prizes are awarded throughout the contest.

Birthday Party – Each month the center celebrates the birthdays of any member that is celebrating a birthday in that month. Members get free lunch, cake and ice cream and a special sweet treat. The party for November Member birthdays is planned for Wednesday, November 8.

General Public Lunches – Every Monday lunch is open to the general public – no matter what age. The fundraiser meal is made by volunteer cooks each week in their licensed kitchen. The cost is only $5 for the full meal or $3 for a sandwich and chips. Meals in November include Nov 6 – Chicken Alfredo, Nov 13 – Scalloped Potatoes and Ham, Nov 20 – Brunch and Nov 27 – Chop Suey. Homemade pie is also available for only $1.50 a slice. Monday meals are served between 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take outs are available.

On Wedesday, November 29 there will be a special party for members of the Senior Center. They will celebrate “Winter” with a party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that will include Games and Contests, Entertainment, lunch and then a Euchre Tournament in the afternoon. Become a member of the Senior Center and you can attend these month activities.

On Saturday, November 18 the Senior Center will hold a Craft Show at their facility. Funds from the event help pay for heat bills during the winter months. If anyone would be interested in renting a table at the Craft Show to sell their own wares, please contact Brenda Terpening at 989-224-7248.

Seniors are always welcome to stop in to use the exercise room, work on a puzzle, play other card or board games or just to socialize.

If you don’t think you are old enough for the center, but want to support them in some way, consider donating items they can use for the center such as stuffed animals, puzzles, fabric, quilt batting, pillow stuffing or glassware for their gift shop.

If you have any questions about the Senior Center stop in or give them a call at 989-224-4257.

CASA Fall Volunteer Training

Clinton County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates Fall Volunteer Training begins Monday, November 27th.

If you have time to visit a child who is in foster care every 7 to 10 days at their foster home and help ensure their needs are met, you can make a difference.

For more information about our CASA Program and the upcoming CASA Volunteer Training, please visit our website at VoiceForClintonCountyChildren.org or call 989-640-5681.

U of M Mars Rover came to CRV

courtesy of Alexander Sena

On Saturday, October 28 a group of five Aerospace Engineering students from the Students for the Exploration and Development of Space at University of Michigan (SEDS@UM) traveled to the Community Resource Volunteers (CRV) office.

They brought with them 50 square feet of fake Martian terrain and several radio-controlled rovers to explore it. The purpose of the activity was to show students what it is like to look through the eyes of a Mars rover. Each of the robots had a small camera mounted to the front to offer this perspective. While this seems cool at first, students quickly learned what NASA engineers have known for a while now; it is very hard to navigate this way.

Students found themselves confused which way was left or right as the camera position changed. Compared to looking at the rover from the top-down, they had to infer the position purely based on what they saw on the TV screen projecting what each rover’s camera saw.



Pictured are the U of M student volunteers along with the eight students who joined them.

Two of the rovers are being held with some chunks of Martian terrain in front. SEDS@UM is currently developing more activities with CRV for the spring, but this same activity will be showcased at the University during Aerospace Day on December 2nd.

CRV will be going to Abrams Planetarium November 12. Please register at crvonline.org by November 6.

Moolenaar’s Office accepting Internship Applications

Congressman John Moolenaar (R-Midland) is currently accepting applications for congressional internships in his Washington, D.C. office for Winter 2018.

The internship program is open to college students and recent graduates who are interested in learning more about our country’s legislative process and the day-to-day operations of a congressional office. Intern responsibilities include conducting tours of the U.S. Capitol, researching federal legislation and assisting legislative staff. Interns will also have the opportunity to attend legislative briefings and congressional hearings on Capitol Hill. Applicants are asked to provide a cover letter, resume and any specific legislative issues or areas of interest. Applications should be submitted by the close of business on Friday, November 10.

College credits are available per school requirements.

For more information and to apply for the winter semester, please visit https://moolenaar.house.gov/internships.

Leonard announces November office hours

Speaker of the House Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, will host office hours to meet with local residents and discuss their concerns about state government. Speaker Leonard represents Michigan’s 93rd District.

The coffee hour will take place Friday, November 10, 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at Big Boy, 1408 Old U.S. 27, St. Johns.

Local residents are encouraged to bring comments, questions and concerns about local government and anything else happening in the local community. Residents with questions about the coffee hours, or those who cannot make it, can contact Speaker Leonard’s office at 517-373-1778 or by emailing TomLeonard@house.mi.gov.

Take a Tour of Hope

Children are the future and hope for the success of our community. Through generous donations from groups, families, and individuals, our office is a welcoming child-friendly atmosphere with brightly colored murals painted throughout our office.

We invite individuals and groups to take a tour; hear personal stories and learn more about our programs and the impact so many like you are making in support of abused and neglected children in Clinton County.

For more information and to schedule a Tour of Hope, please visit our website VoiceForClintonCountyChildren.org or contact our office at 989-640-5681 or KellySchaferED@gmail.com.

Local student wins ISU scholarship

The College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Iowa State University has awarded more than 2,250 scholarships to students for the 2016-17 academic year.

An Albert C. and Ruth B. Timm Scholarship award for the 2017-2018 academic year was presented to Jack Orozco of Fowler, Michigan.

The college and its departments award more than $3 million in scholarships each year. Students interested in applying for scholarships should go to https://www.scholarships.cals.iastate.edu for more information and deadlines.