Trunk-or-Treat

by Maralyn Fink

On Sunday I attended the St Johns Lutheran Church Trunk-or-Treat in the parking lot of St. Johns Lutheran Chruch.

There were contests with prizes for decorated pumpkins in different age groups as well as prizes for trunk decorating.

Many families turned out for the event, and a lot of happy little ones in costumes were having a great time. There also was some snacks and food for everyone. This was a very nice event for families to spend time together.

Redwing to Watch – SJHS Graduate Chad Wiseman

St. Johns High School Alum (‘98) Chad Wiseman has his Western Michigan University Men’s Soccer Team currently ranked 6th in the nation at Division I.

Graduating from St. Johns High School in 1998, Chad had an early passion for playing soccer. As a junior in high school, he was voted MVP and led the team in scoring. After graduation, Chad went on to attend Western Michigan University where he was a 4-year letter winner and led the team in scoring for 3 of the 4 years.

Completing his college soccer experience as a student did not dampen Chad’s passion for soccer. He went on to become the assistant soccer coach for Western Michigan University, a position he held for 6 years. Chad began his college head coaching career in 2009 at Olivet College. From 2009-2013, Chad’s teams excelled over any of Olivet’s soccer teams in the program’s 40 year history with a record of 53-25-6, earning them national ranking at Division III.

During this time Chad also coached girls soccer at Plainwell High School, leading the girls to winning seasons and the Division II state championship title in 2011. In recognition of his excellence, the Division II Michigan

High School Soccer Coaches Association named him Coach of the Year in 2011 and 2012 and led him to be a finalist in the National Coach of the Year in 2012.

Chad’s passion for soccer and the excellence displayed in his playing years and early coaching career were a solid background when Western Michigan University offered him the Head Coaching job for men’s soccer. The

University was already familiar with Chad’s playing and coaching abilities.

Chad describes his coaching philosophy as preparing his players to be tough in a lot of different ways so they are able to deal with whatever a given game will throw at them. “We are always going to be a blue collar

team,” he summarizes–consistently hard working and giving 100%. His players are taught to be opportunistic and be an attack team. Western Michigan’s Men’s Soccer record reflects this philosophy with consistently

excellent seasons under Wiseman’s direction. In 2013 the Broncos achieved 4-1-1 MAC record, best in the school’s history. In 2014 the Broncos advanced to the MAC Tournament for the second straight season. 2015

proved even better. The Broncos ended the season with 11-4-4 overall. The team set a new school record for 12 shutouts. Western Michigan went 3-1-1 during MAC play.

Chad Wiseman was then named Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year. 2016 continued Western Michigan University’s winning soccer streak. Chad Wiseman and his Western Michigan Men’s Soccer Team currently are ranked 6th in the nation.

Wiseman’s philosophy of playing fast, consistent rhythm, no careless turnovers, and a balanced team with depth is bringing Bronco Men’s soccer to new heights.

Chad Wiseman has developed his passion for soccer and achieved a dream come true at Western Michigan University. He persevered and honed his skills as a leader of young men working hard to win and consistently

become better at their skills and their attitudes. He has deep appreciation and respect for the schools and community of St. Johns.

Chad and his WMU team will compete in the MAC Conference Tournament on November 10, where they will hopefully compete in the championship on November 12.

A Look Back – School Days

by Barry Clark Bauer

You might think that Brandon White III and Diane Knight are fighting over a piece of electronics; but that’s not what’s happening here, I think.

Brandon remembers Diane, but he doesn’t remember the event. This photo was taken in 1972, and he thinks he was thirteen at the time.

Brandon and his wife, Sue Kiley White, currently live in Zebulon, N.C.

Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – Frostbite in Dogs

Despite their thick fur, dogs exposed to extreme low temperatures run the possibility of freezing their extremities like the tips of their ears and tail. Also known as frostbite, it is not usually a life-threatening condition in and of itself, but does often proceed hypothermia.

What To Watch For

Frostbite is indicated by the skin becoming very pale and attaining a bluish/white hue due to a lack of blood flow. Ice may also form around the affected area. When the body part is warmed and blood flow returns, the skin becomes red and there is swelling accompanied with peeling.

Primary Cause

Frostbite often occurs when a dog is exposed to the cold for an extended period, though submersion in a cold body of water can also lead to frostbite.

Immediate Care

– Warm a towel on a radiator or in the clothes dryer.

– Apply the warm towel in the affected areas. Do not squeeze or rub hard, as this can cause more damage.

– Use tepid water to warm up the affected areas to a temperature of 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32°C), but no higher.

As the areas thaw, they will redden. If they become dark instead, seek immediate veterinary attention.

Prevention

Frostbite can be prevented by avoiding prolonged exposure to cold temperatures. In addition, dog clothes, boots, and other accessories may help breeds with thinner fur and those less used to cold weather.

Letter – Voting Yes on November 7 can save on car repairs

Four years ago, it was difficult to drive through St Johns without traveling on some pretty rough roads. With the completion of the Lansing St upgrade and the repairs of over 12 miles of pavement, paid for by the last 4 years of millage, driving conditions have greatly improved. The street project was fully completed, as promised, but the Job is not done. Voting YES on Tuesday, November 7 will guaranty that those streets that still need major work will get repaired.

I am a retiree living on social Security and a modest pension. I am more than willing to pay the few dollars being asked for to help fix our streets and keep them maintained. Compared to paying for struts, sway bars and shocks, which I have recently had to do, the millage costs are cheap.

Bob Petty

St Johns

******

Our street was repaired in 2015. It was great having all the utilities evaluated and worked on at the same time. We were able to coordinate our sewer line replacement along with the new road being put in so that we wouldn’t have to damage the nice new road. I love having our curbs fixed too.

I wish for the rest of the town to have the same nice new roads and service that we now have. It also improves the look of the neighborhood.

Eunice Link

******

CASA says thanks

The Voice for Clinton County’s Children would like to thank The Wheel Inn for hosting a Halloween Party to support our services. 10% of sales for a day were again dedicated to supporting our services to abused and neglected children in Clinton County.

We appreciate the support of the patrons and the costumes were fantastic! For more information about our services, please visit our website VoiceForClintonCountyChildren.org.

Kelly Schafer, Executive Director

The Voice for Clinton County’s Children

Maralyn’s Pet Corner – Frostbite in Cats

Frostbite results from prolonged exposure to severe cold. Fortunately this doesn’t happen too often to the average house cat. Even though cats have a thick fur coat, the tips of the ears, nose, tail, and toes, or any area where the hair is thin is susceptible to frostbite. If your cat gets frostbite, she most likely also has hypothermia. Any area that suffers frostbite may be lost if not treated immediately.

What to Watch For

Affected areas will be pale to bluish white in color and much cooler to the touch than surrounding skin. This is due to loss of circulation to the area, brought on by the cold. If the circulation returns, the affected area will be red and swollen, sometimes with a distinct line between the healthy and damaged areas. Usually the area does not become painful until the circulation returns.

Primary Cause

Frostbite is caused by prolonged exposure to severe cold. This usually happens from being outside in cold weather for a long period without shelter.

Immediate Care

– Warm the skin and stimulate the return of circulation to the affected area with warm (not hot), moist heat. This can be accomplished by immersing the area in warm water for 15 to 30 minutes, or applying a warm moist towel to the area.

– Do not rub the area as it will cause more damage.

– As the circulation returns, the skin will redden.

– Apply aloe vera to the skin.

If any of the red areas start turning dark, it is a sign of severe tissue damage and your cat should be seen by a veterinarian immediately.

Veterinary Care

Diagnosis

Diagnosis is based on physical examination and your cat’s history of exposure to cold.

Treatment

Initial treatment is to warm the tissue and restore circulation as already described. If it appears that normal circulation is returning, your veterinarian may prescribe pain medication or antibiotics. If the circulation is not returning, as determined by the tissue turning dark in color instead of red, your vet may attempt additional measures to improve circulation. However, these areas are usually dead or dying tissue and will need to be surgically removed.

Living and Management

It may take several days for evidence of dying tissue to become apparent, so inspect the affected areas at least once a day for darkening of the skin. As the areas of frostbite heal, they will probably become uncomfortable or itchy to your cat. It is important to keep your cat from licking, chewing, or scratching the area. The use of an Elizabethan collar may be necessary. If any tissue has been removed, your veterinarian may need to remove stitches after about 10 days. Otherwise, follow any additional instructions he or she may give you.

Prevention

It is best to keep your cat inside when the weather is cold. If your cat’s habits are such that she may be outside in severe weather, make sure she has access to shelter that protects from wind and snow (or rain), and has straw or blankets to hold warmth.