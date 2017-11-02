Transitions

Obituaries

Marian Rosaline Halfman

Marian Rosaline Halfman, age 84 of Fowler, MI passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2017. She was born in Westphalia, MI on December 8, 1932 the daughter of Robert and Irene (Cook) Spitzley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI, on Monday, November 6, 2017 at 10:30 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Dennis Howard officiating. Burial will take place at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler, MI. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 5, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI. Rosary will be prayed at 3:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home.

Marian was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers in Fowler. She retired from Federal Mogul after 20 years of service. In retirement she worked for Osgood Funeral Homes at the Goerge Chapel in Fowler. Marian loved traveling, sight-seeing, playing cards, walking around town and most of all spending time with family. Marian was blessed with two wonderful husbands. She married Donald P. Harr on September 4, 1954 and after his death married Allan Halfman on September 23, 1977.

Surviving are her daughters; Julie (Stan) Weber and Donna (Tom) Fox, grandchildren; Stephanie (Jeff) Pohl, Courtney (John) Thelen, Chase (fiancé Amber Klein) Weber, Kyle Fox, grandson-in-law Lance Klein, and six beautiful great grandchildren; Claire, Reece, Ashley, Grant, Bennett and Avery, sister Helen Fedewa, brothers; Robert, Louie (Ruth) and Paul (Elaine) Spitzley, sisters-in-law; Mary Jane and Marie Thelen, brother-in-law Joe (Marge) Halfman. Also surviving are many wonderful and caring nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceding her in death were her parents, both of her husbands, granddaughter Sarah Fox Klein, brothers; Donald and Phillip Spitzley, sisters-in-law; Ruth and Elizabeth “Liz” Spitzley, Sister Romilda Harr, Arlene Harr, Genevieve Thelen, Joanne Pohl, brothers-in-law; John Fedewa, Roy Harr, Jerome Thelen, Paul Thelen, Leon Halfman, Gerald Pohl, Louis Feldpausch, mothers and fathers-in-law; Jacob and Elizabeth Harr and Anthony and Gertrude Halfman.

Memorials may be made to Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI or Hazel Findlay Country Manor. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.

Robert W. Spencer

November 17, 1933 – November 01, 2017

No services are planned at this time.

A complete obituary will be published later. The family is being served by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.

Nancy A. Steinman

Nancy A. Steinman, 81 of Ortonville, MI passed away at Rosewood Adult Foster Care in DeWitt on Thursday, October 26, 2017. Nancy was born on November 16, 1935 in Hancock, MI the daughter of Eino and Marion (Croteau) Storvis. She was raised also by her stepfather William Wittla. She graduated from Cass Tech High School in Detroit and received her R.N. from Flint Jr. College. She married William E. Steinman in 1954 and he preceded her in death in 2013. Nancy was an avid gardener, painted still life, loved her grandchildren and listening to classical music. She worked as a nurse at St Joseph Hospital, later becoming Genesys, for her entire career.

Nancy is survived by children, David W. Steinman of Ortonville, and Robin (Kirk) McGuire of St. Johns. Grandchildren, Megan Wagner, Jennifer Wagner, Molly Wagner and Jillian Wagner. Brother, David (Terri) Storvis of Florida.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home in St. Johns on Monday, November 6, 2017 beginning at 1:00 P.M. until service time which is 3:00 P.M. with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating. The Nurse Honor Guard will participate in the service. Memorial contributions may be made to The Michigan Audubon Society, PO Box 15249, Lansing, MI 48901 or The Alzheimer’s Association.

Audrey Louise Aldrich

Audrey Louise Aldrich, age 81 of Dimondale, MI and formerly of Ann Arbor and St. Johns passed away Saturday, October 28, 2017 at New Haven Assisted Living in Dimondale.

There will be no services will be held at this time.

Audrey was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 20, 1936, the daughter of John E. and Emma R. (Hempel) Bernath. Audrey married Elwyn Aldrich on July 7, 1957. They met while he served in the Army in Pittsburgh. He passed away on December 8, 2003. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Eastern Michigan University. Audrey resided most of her life in Ann Arbor.

Audrey was an archery champion in high school. She loved the outdoors and camping. She and Elwyn put together kiddie tractor pulls in many different areas. Farming was always a big part of her family life. After retirement they moved back to the farm in Shepardsville. Audrey played piano at the Methodist Church in Ann Arbor. She was a member of the Shepardsville United Methodist Church

She is survived by her son Glenn Aldrich of Canton, MI; son Kenneth Aldrich of Carson City, MI; son David and Melissa Aldrich of Owosso, MI; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother Edward Bernath of Pittsburgh, PA; sister-in-law Dorothy Woodworth of Corunna, MI. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Jack Bernath, and brother-in-law Gordon Woodworth.

The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Adam John Forbes

Adam John Forbes, age 35, of Grand Rapids, formerly of St. Johns, passed away unexpectedly on October 26, 2017, and is now at peace. Adam joined the U.S. Coast Guard in 2003 and served in Afghanistan from 2011 – 2012. He enjoyed running, playing cornhole, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his family, friends, and neighbors. Adam graduated from Grand Valley State University, and recently returned to continue his studies. He was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.

He will be dearly missed by his wife of nine years, Holly; his daughter, Chelsea; parents, Debra and Larry Forbes; brother, Scott Forbes; grandmother, Katherine Feneis; special Aunt Susu and Unc Den; parents-in-law, Paul and Carol Markham; brother-in-law, Josh Markham; Holly’s grandmothers, Judy Curtiss and Ellen Markham.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 30, from 5 – 8 pm at Stroo Funeral Home, where the funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 31, at 11 am, with Rev. Dr. Robert Hundley officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Adam’s family for Chelsea’s college education fund.

Marriage licenses filed the week of October 23, 2017

Christopher Jacob Dick, 23 of Lansing and Danielle Paige Livermore, 22 of Lansing

Ruben Amos Nance, 27 of DeWitt and Amber Lynn Guerrero, 28 of East Lansing

Cameron Michael John Miller, 27 of Fowler and Lotta Ann Gale, 25 of Fowler

Ryan Robert Rademacher, 29 of Eagle and Brianne Nicole Celusnak, 24 of Washington, MI

Matthew Thomas Mossner, 28 of Grand Ledge and Carly Nicole Leppala, 24 of DeWitt

Brandon James Sharpe, 22 of Maple Rapids and Kyla Jo Reed, 26 of Gowen, MI

Joshua Paul Pratt, 30 of Westphalia and Angela Marie Stinso, 25 of Westphalia

Brian Isidore Thelen, 51 of Westphalia and Kristi Rose Pline, 33 of Fowler

Douglas James Kosloski, 75 of Lansing and Darlene Fern Losey, 63 of Lansing

Jeff Marcus Klaver, 33 of St. Johns and Carry Jo Felton, 37 of St. Johns

Scott Richard Blankenship, 36 of DeWitt and Brooke Ellen Ballinger, 33 of DeWitt

Justin Louis Longoria, 28 of St. Johns and Megan Taylor Massey, 24 of St. Johns

Bryan Nicholas Harris, 39 of Okemos and Stacy Ann Kinel, 36 of DeWitt

Divorce decrees filed the week of October 23, 2017

Brookes-Beck, Tawanda Rush and Larry Earl Beck

Rasmussen, Andrea and Nicholas

Kurdziel, Brandy and Gregory

Graham, Stephanie Carol Lynn and Joshua Michael

Holmes, Autumn Melissa and Elgin

Babana-Hampton, Safoi and Mark David Hampton

Hall, Susan M. and Raymond D.

Schultz, Natasha Marie and Joshua David