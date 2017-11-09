St. Johns Independent

Sculpture: Hammer In Hand Custom Cycles artist Ivan Iler is at it again. This time his creation is headed to Impression Five Science Center in Lansing.
Latest News
Veterans Day observances to be held Saturday
City residents approve millage
Hammer in Hand working on new Sculpture
Families Needing Holiday Assistance
Add a green light in support of Veterans
More News
Here comes the Addams Family – November 10-12
Crafters Wanted
2017 City Fall Leaf Collection
Register for Women’s Volleyball Leagues
Chamber Christmas Festival December 2
CRV collecting empty ink cartridges
Briggs District Library News
Features
How the Splash sculpture came about
Let’s talk baseball
A Look Back – Football Physicals
Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – Can I give my dog Benadryl and if so, how much?
Maralyn’s Pet Corner – 7 Great Reasons to Adopt a Senior Cat
Transitions
Obituaries – Richard A. Cressman, Patty J. Burns, Kim A. Bancroft, Timothy J. Olson, Allen Joseph Van Nuck, Robert Gene Hoy
Marriage licenses filed the week of October 30, 2017
Divorce decrees filed October 30, 2017