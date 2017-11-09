Latest News

Veterans Day observances to be held Saturday

Activities in St. Johns begin on Saturday, November 11 with the raising of the Veterans Flags at MI. Rest Cemetery at 8:00 am, weather permitting.

The Veterans Day Parade will take place on Saturday beginning at 11:00 am. The 11th hour of the 11th day of November commemorates the signing of the armistice following World War I in 1918.

The parade participants will line up at the Wilson Center parking lot and travel north on Clinton to Cass St. They will continue west on Cass St to Maple Ave., north on Maple to State St., East on State and then north on Clinton Ave. The parade will conclude at the Veterans Memorial at the intersection of Railroad St. and N. Clinton Ave.

Those attending are welcome to proceed to the American Legion Post on E. Walker St. following the service for the annual Bean Soup and Sandwich Luncheon, sponsored by Unit 153 Auxiliary and the donations of others.

All are welcome as they accept the challenge of The American Legion National Commander Denise Rohan to open the Post up as a welcome to not only the veterans, but also to all community members.

City residents approve millage

On Tuesday November 7 local voters overwhelmingly approved the St. Johns City Charter Amendment for Streets and Sidewalks.

In a light turnout 78.2% voted to approved a proposal to levy 3 mils for 5 years for street and sidewalk improvement. This will be a reduction from the 4 mills that have been levied over the past four years.

Hammer in Hand working on new Sculpture

photos by Maralyn Fink

You might think of Hammer In Hand Custom Cycles, LLC on East State Street as a custom motorcycle shop, and you would be right. But the metal artist who produced the Splash sculpture at the City Park is really up for anything.

The business was founded by Ivan Iler, Grant Iler and Michele Iler in 2009. In 2011 they were joined by Brent Hurst as a partner, bringing with him over 20 years experience in motorcycle parts sales.

“As a Michigan based artist who specializes in metal fabrication, I am particularly interested in outdoor public art,” says Ivan Iler. “The idea that people will see and interact with my work long after I’m gone inspires me more than anything else.”

Iler has many irons in the fire in terms of the media he uses, sometimes even literally iron in the fire. Sculpting, carving, engraving, metal fabrication including blacksmithing, painting, leathersmithing, drafting and mechanical design, as well as his daily work as a motorcycle engineer and fabricator keep him continually engaged.

See how he put together Splash here.

Families Needing Holiday Assistance

Families from Clinton County needing some assistance with items for the holidays have a couple of options. If your family is in need of food, clothing and toys you should contact the Caring & Sharing Family Life Services agency at 989-224-1010.

If your family is in need of just toys for your children, contact the Clinton County Toys for Tots organization at the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 989-224-7248 or ccchamber@4wbi.net.

All families will be required to complete forms with the appropriate agency. If you are already requesting assistance from another organization or church for the above items, please do not contact Caring or Sharing or Toys for Tots. All organizations match lists to avoid duplication.

Add a green light in support of Veterans

Change one light to green in support of veterans this month. America’s veterans are some of our nation’s bravest, hardest-working men and women. However it’s hard to show them the appreciation they deserve when, back home and out of uniform, they’re more camouflaged than ever.

Greenlight A Vet is a campaign to establish visible national support for our veterans by changing one light to green. More information is available at http://www.greenlightavet.com/.