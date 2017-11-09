Here comes the Addams Family November 10-12

The St. Johns High School Theatre Department is proud to present The Addams Family! America’s darkest family comes to life in this new musical comedy with the following performances:

Friday, November 10 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, November 11 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, November 12 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale online. Simply visit sjdrama.ludus.com and click “get tickets” for the show(s) you are interested in. This will pull up a seating chart that allows you to select your seats. Once you’ve selected your seats, you can checkout using a credit card. You can choose to print your tickets, have them e-mailed or sent to your smartphone.

Tickets are $10. There is an online processing fee when you pay online with your card. Should you have any problems, please call Mary Donald (4134) or send an e-mail to boxoffice@sjredwings.org.

Crafters Wanted

On Saturday, November 18 the Clinton County Senior Center will be holding a Craft Show and Bake Sale at their facility. In addition to homemade crafts for sale they will have Christmas decorations, new and antique glassware and items such as books, puzzles, etc. The Bake Sale will be run by the Clinton County Meals on Wheels program.

The Senior Center has room for 6-7 other vendors selling crafts that are different from what the center is selling. Spaces are $20 and the center will provide vendors with a 6’ round table and two chairs, or the vendor can bring their own.

If you would be interested in a booth for the November 18 sale, please contact Brenda Terpening at 989-224-7248.

2017 City Fall Leaf Collection

The City leaf collection program will take place from November 13 – December 1, 2017. Leaves must be in the compostable Kraft brown yard waste bags and placed curbside (not in the street) for daily collection.

It is essential that leaves not be raked into the street where they can clog catch basins and cause drainage issues and flooding in the intersections. Persons raking or otherwise placing leaves or branches in the street will be subject to a $50 civil infraction fine.

Free brown Kraft bags are available at city offices, the DPW or Briggs District Library, while supplies last.

We ask that for curb side pick up that only the following items to be placed in the Kraft brown yard waste bags:

– Leaves

– Small sticks – no longer than 4-foot (no large branches or stumps)

– Pumpkins, gourds or any garden vegetation

If you prefer not to bag, bring loose leaves to the compost site located at the Department of Public Works, 1000 N. US-127 BR. This site is open 24/7. Please use the Kuntz Drive entrance.

Questions? Contact city offices at 989-224-8944.

Register for Women’s Volleyball Leagues

As the snow starts falling and the evenings getting shorter, why not join the City of St. Johns Tuesday Night Women’s Volleyball Leagues to keep you warm and active.

These leagues are great for those who are looking for something fun to do and for those that are looking for something competitive to get into. The leagues play Tuesday nights starting on January 9th at Gateway Elementary School. The City of St. Johns Recreation Department is accepting team registrations for this league until Friday, December 1, 2017. The cost to register your team for this league is $155.00, plus additional player and capital improvement fees.

The St. Johns Indoor Volleyball League was formed as an adult recreation league. No one under the age of 16 may be on the roster or participate in the adult volleyball league. A parent must sign the liability form for a minor under 18.

Registration packets for the 2018 City of St. Johns Tuesday Night Women’s Volleyball Leagues are available and can be picked up between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday at the City Offices or downloaded from our website. If you have any questions about winter activities or any other recreation programs please call the Recreation Department at 224-8944 ext. 228 or e-mail bblackmon@ci.saint-johns.mi.us.

Visit the website to download a copy of the managers packet and to stay updated on all recreation activities at: http://cityofstjohnsmi.com/Departments/ParksandRecreation.

Chamber Christmas Festival December 2

The 15th Annual Christmas Festival, sponsored by the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for Saturday, December2 from 8 am to 3 pm at the CC RESA Building at 1013 S US 27 in St. Johns.

The day begins with Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 10:30 am. After Santa has seen the last child and breakfast gets cleared away there will be crafts that children of all ages can make. Of course the day is not all about the kids. From 8 am to 3 pm there will be a Craft Show throughout part of the building. Lunch of BBQ pork sandwiches, hotdogs and nachos will be available from 10:30 a.m. until gone by the Clinton County Senior Center in the lobby of the building.

If you have any questions about any part of the Christmas Festival, please call the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 989-224-7248.

CRV collecting empty ink cartridges

Community Resource Volunteers, a nonprofit agency who works with youth to teenagers, will be collecting empty ink cartridges to help fund science and robotic programs.

Please drop them off at the following locations:

– St. Vicent DePaul, 1009 S Highway 27,

– Huntington Bank, 200 W. Higham,

– Clinton Transit 215 N. Scott Rd. and

– CRV, 304 Brush St.,

– MAHLE Engine Components, 916 W. State St., all in St. Johns.

– Motz Builders, 116 West Main St. in DeWitt.

For more information about our organization and events please go to www.crvonline.org or call CRV 517-672-4226. Thank you for your support.

Briggs District Library News

Thank You! – “Socktober” was a great success thanks to our library patrons and the families from St. Joseph Catholic School. We collected over 765 pairs of socks…that’s 1,530 “feet” that will be warm this winter…or 15,300 toes! Thanks to everybody that helped spread the warmth.

Holiday Programs – HO! HO! HO! It is that time of year again! There will be music, stories, games, crafts and refreshments! There will be a jolly man in a red suit that will visit with each child. Hand stamps given at the door determine the order in which each child will visit with Santa. This is a great photo opportunity so make sure to bring your camera with you. You are invited to enjoy our Holiday Programs on Thursday, November 30 (6-8pm), Friday, December 1, (6-8pm) or Saturday, December 2 (10:30-noon). Registration is not required for any of these FREE programs.

Tween Holiday Program – Tweens ages 9-12 can join us on Tuesday, December 12 from 6:30-7:30 for a chance to beat the clock in a series of Christmas-inspired “Minute-2-Win-It” events, games, and challenges! Registration for this free program is now open.

Christmas Cartoon and Snack – Children ages 6-9 are invited to join us for a holiday filled hour of Christmas snack making, game playing, and cartoon watching on Monday, December 18 from 6:30- 7:30pm. Registration is required and begins on Monday, November 20.

Pre-Reader Storytime – Children ages 4, 5 and 6 are invited to enjoy our “Stories & Pictures” theme during the cold days of winter. Each week of this 6-week session will celebrate an author or illustrator. There will be games, crafts, and music to compliment the books read each week. So mark your calendars for Thursday evenings, 6:30-7pm, January 11 to February 15. Registration is required and opens December 14.

Therapy Dog Tutor “Ruger” – Tale to Tail Program – We are excited to be continuing this Free Reading Program. It is a read aloud program with “Ruger” a certified therapy dog for children ages 6 to 12 years old. Children can bring their choice of tale to read to our Tail Waggin’ Tutor. We offer our Quiet Study Room in the Library from 6:30 to 7:30 pm on Thursday evenings with each child having a 15-minute session with Ruger. The last available date for 2017 is December 14. This service can be used to encourage confidence and reading skills in a relaxing environment. Registration is required and is open at this time. Ruger will also be available the second and fourth Thursday evenings starting in January.

Library Closure – The Library will close at 6:00 pm on Wednesday November 22 and be closed November 23 and 24 for the Thanksgiving Day Holiday. The drop box on the Library porch will be available for returns throughout this closure. The Library will be open on Saturday November 25 from 10:00 – 3:00.

******

Contact Information:

Library Director: Sara Morrison

Phone: 989-224-4702 * Fax: 989-224-1205

E-mail: director@briggsdistrictlibrary.org

Street address: 108 E Railroad * Saint Johns, MI 48879