Transitions

Obituaries

Richard A. Cressman

We celebrate the life of Richard A. Cressman, 72, of St. Johns, MI, who passed away on November 8, 2017, peacefully, at his home after a long battle with cancer. Richard was the son of Almond and Dorothy (Beck) Cressman. He graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School in 1963 and married his classmate, Linda Greer. They had one son, Ryan.

Richard began work at a drop forge in Lansing, MI, while still working on the family farm. Richard then earned a managerial position with P&H manufacturing in Escanaba, MI, where they resided for a few years. A divorce lead Richard home to the family farm. He then married Karen Casteel. Richard and Karen have two children, Travis and Amanda.

Richard loved the farm life and being involved with the farming community. He was always helping others and would willingly participate in neighborhood combine bees, or things of that nature, to help his neighbors out when needed. Richard eventually turned his lifelong passion into a successful business. He was always fond of collectible firearms, and became a very well-known expert in Michigan. Richard was a very straight forward and uncomplicated person, and would always put family and friends first.

Richard was a lifetime member of the St. Johns Masonic Lodge, following his father, and grandfathers. During this time, he was named the Mason of the Year for all his work and service to the Lodge and the St. Johns community. He enjoyed his relationship with other lodge brothers over the years and the service they provided within the community. Richard was raised in a Christian home and attended the First Congregational Church of St. Johns and recently began attending the Pilgrim United Methodist Church, where his faith journey began to grow even more and his relationship with Christ strengthened. He was very appreciative of his adult Sunday school class and how it helped him grow during his illness.

Richard is survived by his wife Karen and his children Ryan (Sarah), Travis, and Amanda. He also has three grandchildren; Morgan, Corrington, and Wesley (Ryan and Sarah). Also surviving are his sisters; Nancy (Gerry) Myers of Fowler, and Connie (Russel) Bauerle of Bath, and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held with visitations on Saturday, November 11, 2017, from 2-4pm, and 6-8pm at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home in St. Johns, MI. Masonic services will begin at approximately 7:30 pm. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 12, at 1:30pm, at Pilgrim United Methodist Church in St. Johns, MI., with Pastor Andy Croel officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners organization.

Patty J. Burns

Patty J. Burns died Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at the age of 83. She was born April 5, 1934 in North Star Township, Gratiot County, MI the daughter of Earl and Laura (Davis) Norris. Most of her working career, Patty was an ophthalmologist assistant. On April 12, 1952 she married Robert Burns and he preceded her in death in 1968.

Surviving is a daughter, Lori (Dorrance) Davey; grandchildren, Dallas Davey, Jace Davey, Tiffany Hull and Joshua Burns; great grandchildren, Hailey Davey, Charlie Hull, Evie Hull and Januarie Burns. She was also predeceased by a son, Patrick Burns and a great grandson Neil Patrick Burns.

Following Patty’s wishes there will no visitation or funeral service. Memorials may be made to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan P.O. Box 30480 Lansing, MI 48909-9986. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.

Kim A. Bancroft

Kim A. Bancroft died Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at the age of 65. He was born December 4, 1951 in Owosso, MI the son of Lyle and Lesla (Carmon) Bancroft. Kim was a graduate of St. Johns High School, Class of 1970 and worked for Mahle Engine Components USA retiring in 2009 with 35 years of service.

Surviving is one daughter, Sara (Rick) Sillman of St. Johns; one son, Trevor (Kim) Bancroft of Lansing; grandchildren, Josie, Jenna, Spencer, Alexis and Jaxson Sillman and Julian Bancroft; his significant other, Sue Marshall. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Kyla Beachler.

The family will receive relatives and friends 2:00 to 6:00 PM Thursday, November 9, 2017 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. Following Kim’s wishes there will be no funeral service. Memorials may be made to the family to be put towards a headstone.

Timothy J. Olson

Timothy J. Olson of rural St. Johns, 70, passed away at his home on Monday, November 6, 2017. Tim was born on June 30, 1947 in Owosso, MI the son of James and Patricia (Radon) Olson. Tim graduated from Ovid High School in the class of 1966 and worked at Michigan Milk Producers Association. On June 3, 1967 he married Lois J. Underhill at Grove Bible Church. He loved collecting things and tinkering.

Survivors are his wife Lois, children Lois (Tom) Reinie Morgan of Curtis, MI; Lisa M. Olson of Arizona and Theodore Timothy Olson of Sault Sainte Marie, MI; grandchildren, Zachary (Emily) Morgan, and daughter Elle; Jaycee (Josh) Coblentz and family Alex, Trivian, Evelynn and Kaitlynn; Jordan Morgan, Maigen Coffey and son Zaiden; Thomas Morgan Smith, James Gault, Daniel Gault, Leevi Olson, Keegan Olson, Deesul Olson and Greenlee Olson; father, James Olson of Ovid; sister Karann (Jan) Vermulen of Florida. He was preceded in death by his Mother Patricia.

There will be a gathering of friends and relatives at Grove Bible Church on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice, 801 S. Waverly Rd., Suite 200, Lansing, MI 48917 or the charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns, MI.

Allen Joseph Van Nuck

Ninety year old Allen Joseph Van Nuck was not able to read the obituaries like he had in the past, because today, he is in them. He passed peacefully in his home with his loving wife, children, grandchildren and a few great-grand children by his side in St. Johns, MI.

Allen was born March 21, 1927 to David and Winifred (Gunst) Van Nuck in Anchorville, MI. He married Colleen Moore 69 years ago in Mt. Clemens, MI, where they had ten children. His career was in Plastic Injection molding in Troy and Grayling, MI, where they relocated with their 5 younger children in 1972. After three visits to Alaska to see their sons, they settled in Sebring, Florida for 26 years. They returned to Michigan six years ago to St. Johns to be near their children.

Allen is survived by his wife Colleen, daughters; Heidi (Denis) Rogge, Christine Morris-Silvestro, Tamara Van Nuck, Kelly (Gary) Campbell and daughter in law Nancy (Brice) Van Nuck, sons; Richard, Christopher, Peter (Martha), Paul (Dee) and Craig Van Nuck, 16 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Terrance (Buzzy), his sister Mary (Bud) Brandel, and brother James Van Nuck.

Services will be held with a Mass on Friday November 10, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 Linden St., St. Johns, MI. 48879. In lieu of gifts and flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Hospital. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Robert Gene Hoy

Robert “Bob” Gene Hoy, age 68, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Friday, November 3, 2017, at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor, St. Johns, MI.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Bob will be buried next to his family in the Upper Peninsula.

Bob was born in Munising, Michigan on August 29, 1949, the son of Charles Franklin and Vienna Helvi (Maki) Hoy. He married Mary Wise. He retired from Fisher Body in 1997. He loved spending time with his family; especially his son Adam and grandson Alec. Bob served his country in the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife Mary Hoy of St. Johns, MI, son Adam Hoy and Sheela Hart of St. Johns, MI, grandson Alec Hoy, step sons; David (Karen Cardinali) Rethamel, Sr. of Cedar Springs, MI, Michael Rethamel of Perry, MI, step grandchildren; David Rethamel, Jr., Michaela Zemaitis-Rethamel, Nikolas Rethamel, step great grandson Aaron Weatherbee, siblings; Janet and Roger Whitmarsh, Charles Hoy, John and Paulette Hoy, Tom Hoy, Karen and Joe Beauchaine. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Jason Hoy, and 2 sisters in law; Peggy and Beverly Hoy.

The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Marriage licenses filed the week of October 30, 2017

Aaron Miles Supianoski, 34 of East Lansing and Brian Joseph Hurtekant, 50 of East Lansing

Andrew Wyatt Keebaugh, 41 of Fowler and Jill Renee Watts-Gray, 49 of Fowler

Kevin Lee Miller, 51 of St. Johns and Angela Sue Hollon, 38 of St. Johns

Matthew Christopher Pung, 34 of Grand Ledge and Dana Jo Rademacher, 28 of Grand Ledge

Travis Bruce DeLong, 27 of St. Johns and Tonya Marie Thelen, 27 of Fowler

Benjamin Lee Patrick, 22 of Laingsburg and Meraiah Mary-Lynn Martinez, 19 of Indio, CA

Nick Anthony Zachary, 45 of Lansing and Mindy Joy Moubray, 49 of Lansing

Cody Alan Worden, 28 of DeWitt and Elizabeth Rebecca Sears, 29 of DeWitt

Mickey Gerald Armstrong, 36 of Ovid and Chelsea Marie Vincent, 29 of Ovid

Matthew Jonathan Toter, 28 of Burbank, CA and Anna Elaine Wyatt, 26 of Van Nuys, CA

Hunter Dean Grover, 23 of Maple Rapids and Sabrina TaNeal Rossell, 22 of Maple Rapids

Divorce decrees filed October 30, 2017

Germaine, Laurence David and Jacklin L

Brownlee, Derek and Jessica

Schafer, Robert L and Gail Christine-Avery

Cullens, Faith Marie and Gustus T, IV

Chapman, Heidi Suellen and Mark Anthony

Thelen, Loren Rose and Ross Robert

DeRose, Susan Rose and Gregory Robert