St. Johns Independent





Anniversary: Community members celebrated the hospital’s 90th anniversary with Sparrow Clinton Hospital officials.

Happy 90th birthday to Sparrow Clinton HospitalYou are invited to a book signing – December 3Veterans Day, 2017 – an albumToys for Tots Campaign UnderwayVolunteers Needed for Work of the Heart Children – December 8, 9Senior Center Craft Show is November 18Chamber Christmas Festival is December 2Milk price risk management meeting announced – November 29CRV collecting empty ink cartridgesMurder Mystery Dinner Theatre in LaingsburgCASA Volunteer Advocates NeededTale to Tail Program at the BriggsNew Domino’s® Pizza Theater in St. Johns now openChristmas Gifts for Outdoor FolksA Look Back – Check ContestLetter – Help Meals on Wheels Make the Season BrighterObituaries – Christopher Robin (Robbie) Moore – Memorial Celebration, Eva Lorraine Weber, Victoria Jeanine SmithMarriage licenses filed the week of November 6, 2017