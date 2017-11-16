Latest News

Happy 90th birthday to Sparrow Clinton Hospital

St. Johns recently celebrated Sparrow Clinton Hospital’s 90th birthday. Sparrow Clinton was a pioneer among rural hospitals in Michigan and was one of the first to be governed by a non-profit community corporation.

Funds to build Clinton Memorial Hospital in 1927 were raised via a public subscription campaign, with more than 1,600 Clinton County residents contributing from $1 to $10,000. The family of General Oliver Spaulding donated a portion of the land.

With construction nearly completed the hospital was dedicated on Armistice Day November 11, 1927 with the Rev. Fr. Patrick R. Dunningan as the main speaker.

Since the initial building was constructed, a number of additions have been made including a nurses’ residence in 1930 and an east wing in 1949. In the 1950s north and south wings and a separate laundry facility was added. In 1968 the Fehling Wing nearly doubled the size of the original hospital. Emergency facilities were added after the building became Sparrow Clinton Hospital.

You are invited to a book signing – December 3

The Clinton County Historical Society is happy to introduce the new book Clinton County Schools by Wayne Summers. Wayne will be available to sign this new book December 3, 2017 1-4p.m. at the Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum, 106 S. Maple in St. St. Johns.

Pick up a copy of this historical book about the schools in Clinton County for only $20. It includes many pictures, personal remembrances, and school census.

What a neat Christmas gift. Keep it in your family to pass down through generations. Let’s not lose sight of our history.

The book cost is $20 + $3.60 shipping and handling if you want it mailed. Email to order: ccgensoc@yahoo.com.

The Historical Society hopes you will join them for the signing at the Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum with an extra bonus of enjoying the beautiful Christmas decorations of this holiday.

Veterans Day, 2017 – an album

by Maralyn Woodbury

On Saturday 11/11 I went to the line-up for the Veterans Day parade.

I was able to converse with most of the vets plus I was able to take pictures of them all. This worked out good as it was one-on-one.

I thanked them for their service, and all were appreciative for that. I hope you enjoy the photos.

Toys for Tots Campaign Underway

The Marine Corp Toys for Tots campaign has begun in Clinton County. The Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, which is the sponsoring organization for Toys for Tots in Clinton County has delivered collection boxes to businesses throughout the county that will collect toys through Thursday, Dec 14 for Clinton County children.

For anyone donating a toy, please note that some of the toys that are popular on want lists this year include Fingerlings, PJ Mask figures, Soggy Dog Games and anything Shopkins and Surprizamals. We are also always in need of things like craft things for older girls (card making, sports fleece for pillows and throws, etc), current CD’s, DVD’s and books from recent movie releases, sports apparel (MSU or Lions hats and shirts) , anything drawing and male and female personal care things (shower gels, fragrances, deodorants, etc).

If you place a toy in one of these boxes you can be assured the item will go to a child that lives in Clinton County:

– In St. Johns: Big Boy, Briggs Public Library, Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Dollar General, Journey Federal Credit Union, Peebles, St. Johns Police Department, Tractor Supply and Walmart.

– In Wacousta: Watertown Charter Township.

– In Bath: Bath Township Office and Somerset Park Apartments

– In DeWitt: Biggby Coffee (in the DeWitt Meijer), Bridge Street Hair, DeWitt City Police, DeWitt District Library, DeWitt Township Police & Fire (both locations), Mercantile Bank, Verizon Wireless and West Orthodontics.

– In Fowler: Dollar General, Journey Federal Credit Union and Main Street Pizza;

– In Ovid: Dollar General, Journey Federal Credit Union and Main Street Pizza;

– In East Lansing: Mercantile Bank;

– In Elsie: Dollar General;

If your family needs assistance with clothing, food and toys for the holidays, please register with Caring and Sharing at 989-224-1010. If you need assistance with just toys and you are not registered with another agency, call Clinton County Toys for Tots at 989-224-7248 or email ccchamber@4wbi.net.

If you have any questions about the Toys for Tots campaign, toys needs or toy distribution, contact Brenda Terpening at the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 989-224-7248.

Volunteers Needed for Work of the Heart Children – December 8, 9

Organizers for the Annual Holiday Store and Party for the Work of Heart Children need your help on Saturday, December 9, 2017. Setup is scheduled for Friday, December 8, 2017.

Work of Heart supports foster, adoptive, and kinship families in Clinton County.

The annual Holiday Store and Party that gives parents some respite while their children have a chance to make and buy gifts for their family members is one of the ways they do this.

Volunteers make this possible by preparing for and facilitating fun activities with the children during this event. The event will be located at CCRESA in St. Johns.

How can you help?

– Research crafts and activities for all age groups

– Transport supplies from storage facility to event site.

– Set up Holiday store like a gift shop.

– Set up activity rooms and organize supplies

– Work directly with children on crafts/activities

– Assist children in the Holiday Store

– Gift Wrapping

– Assist Santa and Mrs. Claus with pictures booth

– Photographer

– Cleanup/packing at end of event

– Transport supplies from event site to storage facility

If you would like to volunteer, please contact

Peggy Hollingworth, Program Coordinator, Work of Heart hollin43@anr.msu.edu, 989-224-5296.