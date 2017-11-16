Senior Center Craft Show is November 18

On Saturday, November 18 the Senior Center will hold a Craft Show at their facility on E. Walker at Spring Streets.

Funds from the event help pay for heat bills during the winter months.

For more information please contact Brenda Terpening at 989-224-7248.

Chamber Christmas Festival is December 2

The 15th Annual Christmas Festival, sponsored by the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for Saturday, December2 from 8 am to 3 pm at the CC RESA Building at 1013 S US 27 in St. Johns.

The day begins with Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 10:30 am. After Santa has seen the last child and breakfast gets cleared away there will be crafts that children of all ages can make. Of course the day is not all about the kids. From 8 am to 3 pm there will be a Craft Show throughout part of the building. Lunch of BBQ pork sandwiches, hotdogs and nachos will be available from 10:30 a.m. until gone by the Clinton County Senior Center in the lobby of the building.

If you have any questions about any part of the Christmas Festival, please call the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 989-224-7248.

Milk price risk management meeting announced

Market prices for milk have been on a wild ride, leaving farmers guessing about what price they will receive in the coming months. This meeting by Michigan State University Extension will help farmers understand the use of tools to manage that price movement.

Milk markets are down right now; when will they rise? Like the production and use of milk, the markets are not constant. That variation creates uncertainty, risk and opportunity.

Since August 2017, the high and low prices for the November Class III milk futures contracts have ranged almost $1.90 per hundredweight. The slide in prices took only 21 trading days as milk price tumbled from around $17.26 to $15.62. Then, it turned around and gained almost $1 back in 5 trading days a week later.

How is a dairy farmer to plan? If just 30 days ago, we looked at the markets for March 2018 Class III milk, we would have projected a price of mid $15 milk ($15.40 – 15.60) price, but since then, prices have slipped to below $15.00 as of November 8. How can one even plan ahead?

These questions will be considered at the Dairy Price Risk Management Meeting hosted by Michigan State University Extension on November 29, 2017. The meeting will be at Agro Liquid, 3055 M-21, St. Johns, MI, from 10:00 am – 2:30 pm. The objective is to enable dairy producers to become more familiar and comfortable with using price risk management tools and equip them to develop strategies for the future.

It begins with knowing your cost of milk production, presented by MSU Extension Educator, Kathy Lee. MMPA Director of Hedging and Business Development, Aaron Beak will discuss the market tools of futures and options contracts and how to use them in different situations or in combinations.

A panel of brokers, from three firms: Stewart-Peterson, Rice Dairy and FC Stone moderated by Phil Durst of MSU Extension, will talk about market outlook and strategies to employ during times like this and when markets rise.

In the afternoon, producers will work in small groups to develop market plans for 6 months and then run through some price scenarios to show the effects on prices received. Mitch Schafer of Greenstone Farm Credit Services will talk about using hedging accounts through a lender. We will also discuss the role of the milk co-ops as the intermediary in market contracts.

Registration is $30 per person or $20 for each additional person from the farm or business. Registration includes lunch and program materials. To register on-line, go to http://events.anr.msu.edu/dairypricerisk or register with a check, payable to “MSU”, sent to Huron County MSU Extension, 1142 S Van Dyke # 200, Bad Axe, MI 48413.

The commodity markets are best used as a tool to help dairy farmers manage the risk of price movement. Price risk management is not speculative, in which risky positions are taken in order to profit from the markets. Rather, dairy farmers offset the risk of price movement. The Michigan State University Extension Dairy Team has designed this program to be practical, enabling dairy farmers to develop and implement a marketing plan for their milk.

If you have questions, contact the Huron County MSU Extension at 989-269-9949 or email Marianne Buza at mbuza@msu.edu. Managing price risk is an essential tool for the dairy business in these times of low and volatile prices.

CRV collecting empty ink cartridges

Community Resource Volunteers, a nonprofit agency who works with youth to teenagers, will be collecting empty ink cartridges to help fund science and robotic programs.

Please drop them off at the following locations:

– St. Vicent DePaul, 1009 S Highway 27,

– Huntington Bank, 200 W. Higham,

– Clinton Transit 215 N. Scott Rd. and

– CRV, 304 Brush St.,

– MAHLE Engine Components, 916 W. State St., all in St. Johns.

– Motz Builders, 116 West Main St. in DeWitt.

For more information about our organization and events please go to www.crvonline.org or call CRV 517-672-4226. Thank you for your support.

Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre in Laingsburg

Laingsburg High School will be performing a Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre November 16, 17, and 18.

Dinner begins at 6 pm. The show will immediately follow. The show and dinner takes place at Laingsburg High School in the cafetorium.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 night of the show. Email LHSdinnertheater@gmail.com to reserve tickets.

CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children is currently accepting applications for our next CASA Volunteer Advocate Training.

Those interested in serving as a CASA Advocate must submit a volunteer application, completely pass a criminal and personal background check, and participate in our 30-hour pre-service training.

Applicants should have ample time to visit their appointed child every 7 to 10 days (activities during visits may include playing games, playing outside, helping with homework, coloring, etc.). Our program continues to work toward our goal of having enough CASA Advocates for every Clinton County child who is in foster care.

For more information, please visit our website ClintonCountyCASA.org or contact the office at clintoncountycasa@gmail.com or 517-599-7145.