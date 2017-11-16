Tale to Tail Program at the Briggs

The Briggs District Library staff members are excited to be continuing a Free Reading Program featuring Ruger, the Therapy Dog.

This is a read aloud program with Ruger a certified therapy dog for children ages 6 to 12 years old. Children can bring their choice of tale to read to the Tail Waggin’ Tutor.

The program offers the library’s Quiet Study Room in the from 6:30 to 7:30 pm on Thursday evenings with each child having a 15-minute session with Ruger. This service can be used to encourage confidence and reading skills in a relaxing environment.

The last available date for 2017 is December 14. Registration is required and is open at this time. Ruger will also be available the second and fourth Thursday evenings starting in January.

New Domino’s® Pizza Theater in St. Johns now open

Domino’s new “pizza theater” store in St. Johns, located at 101 N. Clinton Ave., is now officially open for business, an the open-concept store looking to hire for all positions.

Domino’s in St. Johns is celebrating its opening by offering large five-topping Hand Tossed carryout pizzas for $9.99 each.

The locally-owned store features the pizza theater design which is open-concept and allows flexibility for a number of elements otherwise unheard of when it comes to the traditional Domino’s store. Highlights include a comfortable lobby, open-area viewing of the food preparation process and the ability to track carryout orders electronically on a lobby screen.

“We are excited to bring the first St. Johns pizza theater store to local residents,” said Eric Arntson, St. Johns Domino’s franchise owner. “The pizza theater design is an interactive experience where customers can actually watch and track their pizza being made, each step of the way. Domino’s is bringing the art and fun of pizza making to the forefront.”

Domino’s in St. Johns is also looking to hire for all positions, including delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

Arntson actually began working at Domino’s as a part-time delivery driver in 1994 and worked his way up to becoming a franchisee in 1999. He now owns 10 Domino’s stores throughout Michigan. He is not alone – more than 90 percent of Domino’s U.S. franchise owners began their career as part-time delivery drivers or pizza makers.

Those who are interested in applying may do so at jobs.dominos.com. To place an order at Domino’s in St. Johns, visit www.dominos.com or call 989-403-7575.

Christmas Gifts for Outdoor Folks

courtesy of Bob Holzhei

The deer hunting season has come to a close in many states, the venison has been butchered and processed. Many outdoors men and women look forward to grilling excellent meals and making their own venison jerky and sausage during the holiday season.

As new products appear on the outdoor stage they are certain to satisfy a “Christmas Wish” list for outdoor enjoyment.

Outdoor Edge Grill-Beam Tongs are practical, innovative and have a “22-Lumen AA LED flashlights in the BBQ tongs to shine” the spotlight grilling venison backstraps and steaks. The Tong is supplied with a spatula and telescoping to expand the 14 5/8-inch tool to a full 17 inches adding safety to a flaming grill or campfire. A built-in bottle opener will keep the chef hydrated. Add to the tool a grill cleaning notch and serrated edge to cut into the meat to check for doneness. The tool is dishwasher safe.

In our travels I discovered a recipe for marinating a rib eye steak for 24 hours before putting it on the grill. To make Houston’s Hawaiian Ribeye combine the following ingredients, boil, simmer for 2 minutes and allow it to cool before marinating the steak overnight in the refrigerator. Take two thick cut rib eye steaks, and combine 6 ounces of pineapple juice, 1 cup low sodium soy sauce, (do not use regular soy sauce-it will ruin the steak) two cloves of minced garlic, ½ cup of brown sugar, 1/3 cup of apple cider vinegar and 2 teaspoons of fresh minced ginger. The flavor is outstanding and the marinate not only tenderizes the steak, but the presentation when cooked to medium rare is picture perfect.

For successful hunters, many sportsmen select Hi Mountains Seasonings to make sausage or jerky with their wild game. The kit is complete and includes everything needed including seasonings, cure and casings, and it’s up to the chef whether to finish the delicacies in an oven, smoker or dehydrator.

Narrowing down the selection of which Hi Mountain kit to purchase may pose a problem since there are 21 different Jerky Cure and Seasonings Kits, 14 Snacking Stick Kits, and 12 Sausage Making Kits.

The Hi Mountain Seasonings has also designed a new product called “The Ultimate Jerky Cutting Board.” The board is designed to make slicing jerky in uniform strips. It can also be used to slice fruits and vegetables. The ridges guide the knife blade for consistent cuts of meat. Add to the board a carrying handle and no slip rubber feet on each corner. This American made product is dishwasher safe and is made in Riverton, Wyoming, which also makes Hi-Mountain Seasonings. The products are available at many sporting goods stores, farm-ranch stores and grocery stores.

As our family gathers for the annual Christmas celebration each family brings their special wild game recipes for a culinary buffet that is unmatched. Of course, each successful hunter re-tells the story of the hunt. A Christmas celebration can’t get any better than that.

For More Information: www.hunteroc.com for a listing of 100 outdoor products/ www.outdooredge.com/www.himtnjerky.com to view the entire list of products, cooking tips, instructional videos and recipes.

A Look Back – Check Contest

by Barry Clark Bauer

The negative for this photo is labeled as the “Senior Citizens Check Contest Winners.”

The woman on the left is unidentified and Brandon White II, worked at Central National Bank before becoming President and CEO of Clinton National Bank & Trust in St. Johns.

Details of the contest are unknown.

Letter – Help Meals on Wheels Make the Season Brighter

As a volunteer for our local Meals on Wheels, I’d like to take the opportunity to let everyone know that we will be collecting items for holiday gifts for all the people to whom we serve meals. We would appreciate any help you can give us.

Things we are looking for include: Kleenex, hand cream, 100 piece puzzles, large print crossword or find-a-word books, small flashlights, small bags of candy, gloves, mittens, socks, large print adult coloring books and colored pencils. We do not give breakable items or candles.

Please know that we appreciate all that this community has given us for our holiday projects in the past. In these times, the value of your generosity is even more appreciated.

Items may be dropped off at the Meals on Wheels office which is located in the Senior Center at 201 E Walker Street in St. Johns. Please mark items for Karen-Kitchen Coordinator. Thank you in advance for your help.

Phyllis Givins

Meals on Wheels Volunteer