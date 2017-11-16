Transitions

Obituaries

Christopher Robin (Robbie) Moore – Memorial Celebration

Christopher Robin Moore (Robbie), 54, dealt his last hand on September 11, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada after a brief illness. Robbie was born July 21, 1963 and is preceded in death by his parents James Allen Moore and Betty Ann Moore and brother James Allen Moore, Jr.

A Celebration of Robbie’s Life will be held on November 22, 2017 at 6 pm at the Roadhouse in St. Johns, MI. Condolences can be sent to mooreinspiredchange@gmail.com.

Robbie graduated from St. Johns High School in 1982 and from the University of Nevada, Reno, where he majored in journalism and advertising. He served in the US Army from 1984 to 1988 where he was stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington. He gained a love for gaming after working at the Greektown Casino in Detroit, Michigan and then moved to Las Vegas where he worked as a blackjack dealer for the Red Rock Casino and was beloved by many coworkers and customers.

Robbie is survived by brothers Paul Moore of Mayville, MI and Peter Moore of Ocala, FL and sister Anne Moore of Denver, CO. He is also survived by many treasured friends and cherished dog, his “little monkey” Charlie.

Robbie possessed a quick wit, a kind and thoughtful heart and loved making his friends, family and customers laugh with his amazing one liners. Although he preferred his privacy, Robbie was there in a heartbeat to help a friend in need or lend a listening ear. He enjoyed reading, going to the movies, scanning St. Johns obituaries and collecting vintage items to sell on eBay. While living in Las Vegas, he became passionate about gardening in the desert and achieved a Master Gardener Certification.

Eva Lorraine Weber

Eva Lorraine Weber, 83, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Thursday, November 16, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI, on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 11:00 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 17, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 P.M. on Friday evening at the funeral home. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, November 18, 2017 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral mass at the funeral home.

Eva was born in Corunna, MI on April 30, 1934, the daughter of Harold and Laura (Duant) Swarthout. She graduated from Owosso High School. Eva married Charles Weber on January 27, 1953; Charlie passed away on November 21, 2003. Eva and her husband Charlie owned and operated Hub Tire in St. Johns from 1963 – 1983 until they retired the business to their children; which remains in the family to this day. She loved going to the casino, traveling, the many years spent at their Houghton Lake Cottage, hunting and deer camp. She also enjoyed her Monday card playing at the Senior Center. She spent much time volunteering at St. Vincent’s and Knights of Columbus Hall for fish fry’s and funeral luncheons. Eva was a mom to not only her kids but to their friends as well and she loved the time spent with them. She was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children; Lynn and Patty Weber, Sandy Winn, Cathy and Doug Whitford, Dave and Sherry Weber, John and Sandy Weber, Jacque and Todd Meadows, 28 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, brothers; Jack Swarthout, and Gary and Ilene Swarthout. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers; David, Larry, Lewis and Bobby.

Memorials may be made to Clinton Area Ambulance Service Community Paramedic Program, St. Johns, MI or St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Online condolences can be sent to . The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Victoria Jeanine Smithh

Victoria Jeanine “Vicki” Smith, age 69, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Sunday, November 12, 2017 at her home.

A Memorial Service will be held at Bethel Mennonite Church, Ashley, MI on Friday, November 17, 2017 at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Joe Pendelton officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 17, 2017 from 10:00 A.M. until the service at the church.

Victoria was born in Mexico, Missouri on August 17, 1948, the daughter Delbert and Wilma (Creel) Admire.

Memorials may be made to Herbert Herman Cancer Center Lansing, MI. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Zachary Dean Ross, 26 of Eagle and Marissa Lynn Jorgensen, 26 of Eagle

John Harrison Lozon, 32 of DeWitt and Whitney Lynn Kurkowski, 28 of DeWitt

Michigan

Jonathan Paul Szostak, 33 of Lansing and AnnMarie Rose Richardson, 32 of Lansing

Melvin Allen Jr., 42 of Waukegan, Illinois and Karin Erika Fry, 39 of Waukegan, Illinois Zachary Charles Higel, 29 of Portage, Indiana and Noel Shalane Garcia, 30 of Portage, Indiana

Jason Chandler Murton, 45 of DeWitt and Salina Anne Kallie Carew, 28 of DeWitt