St. Johns Independent

After the Parade: After the Santa Parade on December 1, stop by the depot for the Silent Auction to benefit the restoration of the historic rail cars.
Latest News
Silent Auction for rail car restoration – December 1
Light Festival and Santa Parade is December 1
Toys For Tots Benefit Show coming toToys for Tots Campaign Underway St. Johns – December 2
Museum expands hours for Christmas
Crafts, Breakfast and Prizes at Annual Christmas Festival
Vinyard Youth Theater open house – December 2
City Pizza Party with Santa is December 15
Mint City Singers concert at the Wilson – December 15
More News
Holiday Bazaar is Saturday, December 2
Educational tour of automated Calf Feeding Facility planned – December 13
CRV visits Abrams Planetarium
Briggs District Library News
Leonard announces December office hours
Features
A Look Back – It’s a Robbery!
Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – Can Pets Die of a Broken Heart?
Maralyn’s Pet Corner – Excessive Cat Sneezing and Nasal Discharge
Transitions
Obituaries – Ann C. Reagen, Joshua Daniel “J.D.” San Miguel, Anna Francine “Fran” Fowler
Marriage licenses filed the week of November 13, 2017