Latest News

Light Festival and Santa Parade is December 1

We need your help again this year to launch the second St. Johns Light Festival and Santa Parade on Friday December 1st. The parade begins at 5 p.m.

Please register your festive home or business. Whether you hang one row of lights or cause a blinding radiant glow we want you to be a blip on the map. The St. Johns Light Festival will include rides through town, and they want to make sure that they head down streets that are illuminated with Christmas spirit.

A prize of $100 will be given to the top 4 resident homes and a $100 prize will be given to the best decorated business. You must be registered to win! The deadline to register is November 29.

Mark your calendars for a fun filled event that will barrels of fun for family and friends including:

– Train rides on the lighted “Rails to Trails”

– Santa Parade of Lights

– Live Nativity

– Sawdust Santa making wooden toys with kids

– Santa’s Workshop

– Storytelling with Santa at the Library

– Kids crafts, creating stockings and cookie making

– Scenic wagon rides around decorated homes

– Bonfire and marshmallow roasting

– Animal petting area

– “Whoville Hair” updos at local salons

– Bounce houses

– Live performances at the Wilson Center

– Voting for best decorated home

– Lighting of the Christmas Tree and so much more

For more information and complete schedule of events, please visit www.sjlightfest.com

Silent Auction for rail car restoration – December 1

After you have helped cheer for Santa’s arrival in St. Johns on December 1, step into the St. Johns Depot to get warm and to find some great items to bid on in a Silent Auction.

You can bid on items ranging from framed art and gift cards to a chance to spend an hour with a fireman! The silent auction is a fundraiser for Clinton Northern Railway Museum, a branch of Clinton County Arts Council. Be sure to get your bids in by 8:00 PM when the auction ends.

All proceeds from the auction will go toward the restoration of the historic rail cars by the depot. Two cars that are a part of this living museum will be open for touring that evening. The Four Seasons model train layout will be running in the East Room of the depot.

Clinton County Arts Council receives a portion of its funding from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts. The Depot activities are in addition to the many other fun activities taking place in the whole depot area and throughout town. Join the festivities!

Toys For Tots Benefit Show coming to St. Johns

You must mark down the date of Saturday, December 2 when some of your favorite entertainers will be coming to St. Johns for a “Toys for Tots Benefit Show.” Elvis with his friends Willie Nelson, Roy Orbison, and George Strait, will all take the stage for an evening of great entertainment for a worthy cause.

The program on December 2 will start at 7:00 p.m. and will take place in the beautiful historic Wilson Center Auditorium located in downtown St. Johns. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for a lot of fun activities before the show starts.

There will be a raffle for gifts, door prizes for items donated by local businesses and merchants, arts and craft, gift certificates and more.

Light food and beverages will be available. Santa will be in the building taking wishes from all the children. He will also be available for pictures, telling stories about his adventures. It all adds up to a lot of fun.

Admission is $10 or an unwrapped toy of equal value at the door. All children 12 and under are free. All proceeds along with all the toys collected will go to Clinton County “Toys for Tots.” The Wilson Center Auditorium is located at 101 W. Cass St., just south of the courthouse.

Museum expands hours for Christmas

Paine-Gillam-Scott volunteers are busy preparing the museum for Christmas.

The new schedule reflects the interest in the museum during Christmas. They are pleased to announce that the museum will be open

– Saturdays, December 2, 9 and 16 from 1-4 pm, along with

– Sundays, 1-4 pm and

– Wednesdays 2-6:30 pm.

The museum will close for the winter starting Monday, December 18.

Plan ahead now to visit the museum and view Christmas artifacts from earlier times. Our featured 2017 Exhibit “Early Transportation and Fashion” is also on display.

The museum is located at 106 Maple St., St. Johns west of the Courthouse. For further information or group tours call us at 989-224-2894, email pgsmuseum@hotmail.com pgsmuseum.com or find us on Facebook.

Crafts, Breakfast and Prizes at Annual Christmas Festival

The 15th Annual Christmas Festival, sponsored by the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for this Saturday, December2 from 8 am to 3 pm at the CC RESA Building at 1013 S US 27 (across from McDonalds) in St. Johns.

There will be a:

Breakfast with Santa (8-10:30 am)

Craft Show and Festival of Trees (8 am – 3 pm)

Kids Crafts (12 – 3 pm)

The Breakfast will cost $6 for adults, $4 for children with ages 2 and under free. You must have a breakfast ticket to get your picture with Santa – please bring your own cameras. Tickets are available at the Chamber of Commerce (1013 S US 27 in St. Johns) or Big Boy of St Johns (S US 27). Depending on availability some tickets may be available at the door that day.

Throughout the whole day you can shop at over 90 craft booths. There is everything from jewelry and metal signs to quilts and baked goods. And, if that is not enough crafts, don’t forget to stop at the First United Methodist Church at 200 E State Street. They are having a Craft Show too.

Kids of all ages will enjoy the crafts they can make for only .25 or .50 each. Four of the crafts will be candy crafts including a candy necklace, candy train and a candy wreath. You can make the crafts in the building, or purchase the kits to take home.

When you enter the building don’t forget to purchase your raffle tickets. Most of the vendors will donate an item and the Chamber has added over 20 more, so there will be over 85 prizes awarded throughout the day. A special ticket will be given to anyone that purchases tickets for an extra prize drawing.

Before you leave the festival vote on your favorite decorated tree with a money donation. The tree that collects the most votes (most money) gets to decide what charity receives all the money collected.

Lunch of BBQ pork sandwiches, hotdogs and nachos will be available from 10:30 until gone by the Clinton County Senior Center in the lobby of the building.

If you have any questions about any part of the Christmas Festival, please call the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 989-224-7248.

Vinyard Youth Theater open house – December 2

Vinyard Youth Theater will be celebrating the opening of their new studio with an open house on December 2 from noon to 4 p.m. The studio is located at 113 W. Higham.

Wear your best Ugly Sweater to win a free class. For more information call 517-803-7808.

Join the City of St. Johns in bringing in the holidays this year with our Pizza Party with Santa. This is our third annual Christmas event and it will be held on Friday December 15 from 5:45 to 7:15. The doors open at 5:30.

This event will be fun for the children as they will make their Christmas lists to Santa, participate in Christmas themed arts and crafts projects, take pictures and receive a gift from our special guest, Santa. Pizza and other kid friendly foods will be served during this event, so don’t miss out!

For more information about this event contact the recreation department at (989)224-8944 ext. 228 or email

bblackmon@ci.saint-johns.mi.us. Registrations forms can be downloaded from our website,or picked up and dropped off in the St. Johns City offices Monday- Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Mint City Singers concert at the Wilson – December 15

Mint City Singers invite you to enjoy a December Choral Concert “As the World Turns: Equinox” on December 15 at 7:30 pm at the Wilson Center in St. Johns. A free will offering will be accepted at the door.

Try To Remember •Unchained Melody

Thankful •Mary Did You Know?

Baby It’s Cold Outside

Stormy Weather •and more!

Ellen Hoard, director

Jeff Richards, accompanist