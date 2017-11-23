Holiday Bazaar is Saturday, December 2

First United Methodist Church in St. Johns and the Mint City Singes are co-hosting a Holiday Bazaar, Saturday December 2 from 8 am to 3 pm. (This is the same date and times as the Clinton County Chamber Craft Sale.

This is a fund raising event for the Community Choir and for the church’s local and conference Benevolence Funds. The Church booth will feature RADA knives, Fair Trade Coffee, SERRV items, and retired Partylite cash and carry items, as well as baked goods and handmade items.

The Mint City Singers booth will have Flea market type items, crafts, candy filled jars and decorated cookies.

In addition to the church and choir booths there are outside vendors coming with wooden signs and items, crocheted items, Elves on the shelf, Table runners and other sewn items, lighted blocks and bottles, Glass pendants, badge holders, bird feeders and garden items; planters made of fabric and cement.

This event is held at the First United Methodist Church, 200 E State St in downtown St. Johns across from the St. Johns Fire and Police Stations. We hope you will shop both Events.

Educational tour of automated Calf Feeding Facility planned

Automatic calf feeding facilities are becoming very popular in Michigan. These feeders allow calves to consume large volumes of milk in small meals throughout the day, resulting in high growth rates of pre-weaned calves. Unfortunately, there are some challenges and misperceptions that must be addressed before producers invest in this technology.

On Wednesday December 13, MSU Extension will host an educational tour at Hogan Dairy in Muir, Michigan. The Ionia county event will feature a facility tour of the 2 year old building, highlight the changes made to the heifer raising program since going to automated calf feeding, and discuss general management considerations for this type of calf raising.

Farm owner, Andrew Hogan, will highlight the planning that went into the barn, his goals, and pitfalls to avoid. There will be discussions on sanitation including a demonstration of an ATP meter to measure bacterial activity. Featured speakers include Jenna Taylor (Harvey’s Commodities), Elizabeth Marvel (Milk Specialties), Andrew Hogan (Hogan Dairy) and Faith Cullens (MSU Extension). There is no charge for this event, however RSVPs are appreciated.

December 13, 2018 1:30-3:00 at Hogan Dairy; 5931 Beahan Road, Muir, MI. RSVP to Faith Cullens at 989-224-5249 or

cullensf@msu.edu.

Toys for Tots Campaign Underway

The Marine Corp Toys for Tots campaign has begun in Clinton County. The Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, which is the sponsoring organization for Toys for Tots in Clinton County has delivered collection boxes to businesses throughout the county that will collect toys through Thursday, Dec 14 for Clinton County children.

For anyone donating a toy, please note that some of the toys that are popular on want lists this year include Fingerlings, PJ Mask figures, Soggy Dog Games and anything Shopkins and Surprizamals. We are also always in need of things like craft things for older girls (card making, sports fleece for pillows and throws, etc), current CD’s, DVD’s and books from recent movie releases, sports apparel (MSU or Lions hats and shirts) , anything drawing and male and female personal care things (shower gels, fragrances, deodorants, etc).

If you place a toy in one of these boxes you can be assured the item will go to a child that lives in Clinton County:

– In St. Johns: Big Boy, Briggs Public Library, Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Dollar General, Journey Federal Credit Union, Peebles, St. Johns Police Department, Tractor Supply and Walmart.

– In Wacousta: Watertown Charter Township.

– In Bath: Bath Township Office and Somerset Park Apartments

– In DeWitt: Biggby Coffee (in the DeWitt Meijer), Bridge Street Hair, DeWitt City Police, DeWitt District Library, DeWitt Township Police & Fire (both locations), Mercantile Bank, Verizon Wireless and West Orthodontics.

– In Fowler: Dollar General, Journey Federal Credit Union and Main Street Pizza;

– In Ovid: Dollar General, Journey Federal Credit Union and Main Street Pizza;

– In East Lansing: Mercantile Bank;

– In Elsie: Dollar General;

If your family needs assistance with clothing, food and toys for the holidays, please register with Caring and Sharing at 989-224-1010. If you need assistance with just toys and you are not registered with another agency, call Clinton County Toys for Tots at 989-224-7248 or email ccchamber@4wbi.net.

If you have any questions about the Toys for Tots campaign, toys needs or toy distribution, contact Brenda Terpening at the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 989-224-7248.

CRV visits Abrams Planetarium

A Community Resource Volunteers trip on November 12, 2017 took seven 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students and five chaperones to the Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University to see the show, Planet Nine, The Search is On.

This show follows astronomer Mike Brown and his Caltech team as they “uncover dwarf worlds like the remarkably bright Eris; Haumea, an egg-shaped object rotating incredibly fast; and Sedna, whose orbit takes it deep into the far reaches of the Solar System.” Mike Brown also lets viewers tag along on his first night searching for a new, ninth, planet at the Subaru Telescope in Hawaii.

Their next trip will be to the Cyclotron at Michigan State University on Saturday, January 13, 2018. Please go to crvonline.org for more information and register.

Briggs District Library News

Holiday Programs – HO! HO! HO! It is that time of year again! There will be music, stories, games, crafts and refreshments! There will be a jolly man in a red suit that will visit with each child. Hand stamps given at the door determine the order in which each child will visit with Santa. This is a great photo opportunity so make sure to bring your camera with you. You are invited to enjoy our Holiday Programs on Thursday, November 30 (6-8pm), Friday, December 1, (6-8pm) or Saturday, December 2 (10:30-noon). Registration is not required for any of these FREE programs.

Tween Holiday Program – Tweens ages 9-12 can join us on Tuesday, December 12 from 6:30-7:30 for a chance to beat the clock in a series of Christmas-inspired “Minute-2-Win-It” events, games, and challenges! Registration for this free program is now open.

Christmas Cartoon and Snack – Children ages 6-9 are invited to join us for a holiday filled hour of Christmas snack making, game playing, and cartoon watching on Monday, December 18 from 6:30- 7:30pm. Registration for this free program is now open.

Pre-Reader Storytime – Children ages 4, 5 and 6 are invited to enjoy our “Stories and Pictures” theme during the cold days of winter. Each week of this 6-week session will celebrate an author or illustrator. There will be games, crafts, and music to compliment the books read each week. So mark your calendars for Thursday evenings, 6:30-7pm, January 11 to February 15. Registration is required and opens December 14.

Toys for Tots – The library is a collection site for Toys for Tots in Clinton County. You may bring in new and unwrapped toys for children of all ages. Items for older children are especially appreciated.

Christmas Displays – The library has three special displays that will be available for the public to view throughout the holiday season. You will be inspired to bake when you see cookie cutters for every holiday and occasion imaginable in the library’s front entrance display case. The cookie cutters are on loan from Carol Fedewa, who has been making delicious cookies for many years. Inside the library you will see a collection of Snowbabies that is being generously shared with us by a thoughtful patron. Lastly, the library’s Department 56: Christmas in the City village is back on display. The village was donated to the library by the Madden family many years ago, and has been a well-loved tradition ever since. This year’s display was constructed by Joy Thompson. A big “Thank you!” to Joy and all of our other patrons who have donated their time and personal collections to the library throughout the year.

Board Game Collection – The library now has a collection of board games available for checkout. We have games for all ages and interests that are sure to be a hit, whether you are enjoying a quiet evening at home or with the entire family at a holiday celebration. This is a new collection, so check back often to see what has been recently added.

Library Closure – The library will be closed Saturday December 23, Monday December 25 and Tuesday December 26 for the Christmas Holiday. The drop box on the Library porch will be available for returns throughout this closure.

Contact Information:

Library Director: Sara Morrison

Phone: 989-224-4702 * Fax: 989-224-1205

E-mail: director@briggsdistrictlibrary.org

Street address: 108 E Railroad * Saint Johns, MI 48879

Leonard announces December office hours

Speaker of the House Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, will host office hours to meet with local residents and discuss their concerns about state government. Speaker Leonard represents Michigan’s 93rd District.

The local coffee hour will take place on Friday, December 8, 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at Big Boy, 1408 Old U.S. 27, St. Johns, MI 48879.

Local residents are encouraged to bring comments, questions and concerns about local government and anything else happening in the local community. Residents with questions about the coffee hours, or those who cannot make it, can contact Speaker Leonard’s office at 517-373-1778 or by emailing TomLeonard@house.mi.gov.