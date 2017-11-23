A Look Back – It’s a Robbery!

by Barry Clark Bauer

It’s a robbery! That’s what Bee Appleby, played by Arlene Lounds, and Elizabeth Hatfield, played by Christine Brown, do in “Breath of Spring”, the First Nighters presented on April 21 and 22, 1972, in St. Johns.

They were rehearsing live in the Julie K Shop and drew quite a bit of attention. Miss Hatfield used a diversionary tactic while Dame Appleby ran off with the loot!

Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – Can Pets Die of a Broken Heart?

We’ve all heard the stories of couples who die within weeks, days, or sometimes even hours of one another. The cause is often cited as a broken heart. In fact, the phenomenon is common enough that it’s been scientifically studied and goes by the name the “widowhood effect.” But romantic couples aren’t the only ones who are affected. Think of the death of Debbie Reynolds who died just one day after the loss of her daughter, Carrie Fisher. The death of any loved one can produce the widowhood effect.

What about pets? We know that they grieve when they lose a close companion, but can they, too, die of a broken heart? Let’s look at what we know about the widowhood effect and if it might also apply to animals.

One recent study involving elderly, married couples shows that when a wife dies, men have an 18 percent increase in their risk of death, while the death of a husband results in a 16 percent increase for women. The most common causes of death in the second spouse included lung disease, diabetes, accidents, infections, and cancer.

In cases like these, the term “brokenhearted” is a bit of a misnomer. Most of these people didn’t literally die of grief-related damage to the heart, but, I suspect, due to some combination of the adverse effects of stress and perhaps a lessening of self-care. On the other hand, medical doctors do recognize a condition called takotsubo cardiomyopathy (also known as broken heart syndrome) that develops after sudden stressors like the death of a loved one, receiving bad news, intense fear, or even a surprise party. Scientists suspect that the sudden surge of adrenaline and other stress hormones causes changes within the heart that prevent part of it (specifically the left ventricle) from functioning normally. Takotsubo cardiomyopathy can usually be treated, but it is occasionally fatal in people.

How Grief Can Affect Your Pet’s Health

Grief is undoubtedly stressful for pets too, so it wouldn’t be surprising if it could have an adverse effect on their health, particularly if they were already dealing with a significant illness. Stress hormones can not only adversely affect the heart but also depress the immune system and reduce appetite, all of which could play a role in hastening a pet’s death.

In my many years in veterinary practice and as a pet owner, I’ve never suspected that the death of a pet was due to the loss of a beloved companion, but that certainly doesn’t mean it can’t happen. Keep in mind that the vast majority of people survive the loss of a loved one, but those stories just aren’t as newsworthy as are the ones involving people who die soon after one another. The same is probably true for our pets. Most will grieve but survive the loss a companion, but there are a few out there who may simply not be able to go on.

I leave you with the story of Liam and Theo, as reported by NBC News, as evidence that animals can, quite possibly, feel grief so deeply that it brings about their death:

Lance Cpl. Liam Tasker, a dog handler with the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, was killed in a firefight with insurgents in Helmand Province on March 1 [2011] as he searched for explosives with Theo, a bomb-sniffing springer spaniel mix. The dog suffered a fatal seizure hours later at a British army base, likely brought about by stress.

Military officials won’t go so far as to say Theo died of a broken heart—but that may not be far from the truth.

Maralyn’s Pet Corner – Excessive Cat Sneezing and Nasal Discharge

Why Is My Cat Sneezing a Lot?

Almost anything that irritates or tickles a cat’s nose can trigger a sneeze, but if your cat or kitten sneezes a lot you may start to worry that there’s something wrong. If sneezing is the only symptom your cat displays—i.e., no discharge from eyes or nose, good appetite, no change in behavior or activity level—then something as simple as an allergy or contact with irritants like cigarette smoke or air fresheners may be to blame. However, if your cat’s sneezing in accompanied by a runny nose and eyes, he might have an upper respiratory infection.

Do Cats Get Colds?

The viruses that cause colds in people are generally species-specific. Except perhaps under the rarest of circumstances, the viruses that make people sick with a cold are incapable of causing illness in cats. So if you’re wondering “can cats catch a cold from people,” the answer is almost always “no.”

On the other hand, several feline viruses (e.g., feline herpes virus and feline calicivirus) and even a few bacteria do cause clinical signs that look a lot like those that people with colds develop. Upper respiratory infections can occur in any cat but are most common in kittens or under-vaccinated adults who have had contact with other cats.

Cat Cold Symptoms

Some common symptoms of the infections that cause “kitty colds” include:

– Sneezing

– Discharge from the eyes or runny nose; this may be watery or thick and clear, white, yellow, or green.

– Excessive swallowing (if there is drainage into the back of the mouth and throat).

– Coughing

– Lethargy

– Loss of appetite

– Fever

– Dehydration

– Raised third eyelid

Primary Causes of Colds in Cats

“Colds” in cats are usually caused by infection with certain types of viruses. Feline herpes virus and feline calicivirus are the most common. In some cases, secondary bacterial infections can develop, which may lead to pneumonia.

Immediate Care and What to Give a Cat for a Cold

Keep the eyes and nose free of discharge using a soft cloth or paper towel moistened with warm water.

Offer warmed canned cat food or meat-based baby food to encourage your cat to eat.

Provide plenty of fresh water for drinking.

Do not try to give your cat any kind of medication without consulting your vet as many human medications are toxic to cats.

Cats who are not interested in food or have especially severe or worsening symptoms should be seen by a veterinarian.

Diagnosis

A thorough physical exam is usually sufficient to diagnose an upper respiratory infection. If your cat is not responding to treatment as expected, blood tests, X-rays, and other diagnostic tests may be necessary to determine the underlying cause(s) of a cat’s symptoms and plan more aggressive treatment.

How to Treat a Cat with a Cold

Using a vaporizer that produces warm moist air (or placing the cat in a steamy bathroom) will help the nasal passages and sinuses to drain. If your cat has been diagnosed with a bacterial infection, your veterinarian will probably prescribe antibiotics. The viral infection, meanwhile, will usually be dealt with by the cat’s own immune system.

If your cat is not eating or is dehydrated, he may need to be hospitalized to receive fluid therapy, nutritional support, and other treatments until it is safe for him to come home to continue his recovery.

Other Causes of Cold-Like Symptoms in Cats

Nasal polyps and foreign objects like grass awns—sharp grass seeds that can burrow into a pet’s tissues—can cause symptoms similar to a cold, although they often start on one side of the nose and then spread to the other. Allergies, respiratory irritants, chronic infections, and benign or cancerous tumors are other causes of cold-like symptoms in cats.

Living and Management

Once your cat returns home, continue any medications or other therapies as directed by your veterinarian. Also keep your cat’s eyes and nose clean of discharge. Make certain that your cat is eating. Cats who go without food for even a short period of time are at risk for developing hepatic lipidosis, a condition involving the liver that is potentially fatal. Cats who are infected with feline herpes virus or calicivirus may have occasional recurrences of their symptoms.

If your cat’s condition fails to improve as expected, make an appointment with your veterinarian. Additional diagnostic work may be needed.

Prevention

There are many viruses that can cause upper respiratory infections in cats. Fortunately, there are vaccines available for two of the most common: feline herpes virus and feline calicivirus. Be sure your cat receives the initial series of injections followed by any boosters that are recommended by your veterinarian.