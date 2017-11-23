Transitions

Obituaries

Ann C. Reagen

Ann C. Reagen, age 91, of Maple Rapids, MI, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, November 21, 2017, at Ingham County Medical Care Center, Okemos, MI.

A private family graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Elsie, MI.

Ann was born in Eureka, MI on April 28, 1926, the daughter of Frank and Anna (Korenik) Tomanica. She married John Reagen on February 22, 1944; John passed away on May 5, 1991. Ann loved gardening, interior decorating, ceramics and antiquing. She enjoyed taking care of her cats and provided homes for strays. Ann loved the get togethers and holidays spent with her family. Christmas was her favorite holiday; she and John would spend many hours decorating their home for family and friends to enjoy. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI.

She is survived by 3 daughters; Peggy and Michael Smark, Carol and Brian Rumzek, Rebecca Deuel, 6 grandchildren; Christopher Leslie, Jason and Bobbi Leslie, Rickard Sevenski, Breanna Sevenski, Richard Deuel, and Jonathan Deuel. She is also survived by 4 great grandchildren; Skilar, Kylee, Thomas, and Jonathan II. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 infants; Joan Christine and Patrick Douglas, 1 sister and 5 brothers.

Memorials may be made to your Local Humane Society. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Joshua Daniel “J.D.” San Miguel

Joshua Daniel “J.D.” San Miguel, age 39 of St. Johns, MI, passed away Monday, November 13, 2017.

Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 1:00 P.M., with Pastor Larry Smith officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 16, 2017 from 6-8 P.M. and Friday, November 17, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home.

Joshua was born in Lansing, MI on August 25, 1978, the son of Michael San Miguel Sr. and Gloria (Longoria) Kimmel. J.D. resided most of his life in Lansing and St. Johns and was a graduate of Sexton High School. His children were the most important part of his life and he loved them dearly. J.D. will be remembered for his sense of humor, making others laugh, always being the life of the party and always having a smile on his face. J.D. had the gift to find the bright side of everything. He was the entertainment of all gatherings and will be greatly missed. His family was everything to him and he was very supportive of his family. He loved boxing and was a boxer, and also loved many other sports. J.D. was an avid U of M fan, “Go Blue”.

He is survived by his 6 children; Alyssa, Damon, Isabelle, Evelyn, Jaxon and Paisley, mother Gloria Kimmel of St. Johns, MI, step mother Gina Ables of St. Johns, MI, brother Michael “Boo Boo” San Miguel and Courtney Seeley of St. Johns, MI, nephew Devon Kelley of Elsie, MI, niece Chloe San Miguel of St. Johns, MI, nephew Michael “Baby Mike” San Miguel of St. Johns, MI, uncle Eddie and Delia San Miguel of Lansing, MI, aunt Marie San Miguel of Texas, uncle Eufemio C. Longoria Jr. of St. Johns, MI, aunt Diane Longoria of St. Johns, MI, uncle Rick and Patty Longoria of Saginaw, MI, uncle Alberto “Uncle Al” Longoria of St. Johns, MI, uncle Louis and Barb Longoria of St. Johns, MI, uncle Michael and Natalie Longoria of St. Johns, MI, uncle Billy and Kathy Peterson/Longoria of St. Johns, MI, uncle Jeffery and Sabrina Longoria of Ashley, MI, aunt Karen Pozenel of Bay City, MI, uncle Jeff and Lupe Kimmel of Owosso, MI, and several cousins. J.D. was preceded in death by his father Michael San Miguel Sr., step-father James Kimmel, grandparents; Eufemio C. and Julia Longoria, and Edward and Dominga San Miguel Sr., uncles; Roberto Longoria, Freddie San Miguel and Greg Pozenel, and cousins; Lainy Longoria and Alberto Longoria Jr.

Memorials may be made to the Wishes of the Family. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Anna Francine “Fran” Fowler

Anna Francine “Fran” Fowler, 67 of Lansing passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2017. Fran was born on November 14. 1950 in St. Johns, MI the daughter of Frank E. and Jimmie E. (Cothran) Fowler. She was a 1969 graduate of Ovid-Elsie High School and was a lifelong MSU Spartan including a 1979 trip to Salt Lake City aboard “The Spirit Plane”. She enjoyed reading, baking (of which many have enjoyed her famous fudge and cookies as a gift), being with family and friends. Children were a special joy to her. Fran was a clerical/technical employee of Michigan State University for 45 years, retiring on Nov. 15, 2015 and was the first CT to earn the prestigious “Excellence in Diversity Award ” in 1996. She was proud to represent MSU on the many trips she escorted the groups of students to landmark cities of the US.

Survivors include brother, Robert (Janice) Fowler, sisters Ginny (Jim) Shipley of Owosso, and Joan Dennison of Owosso. Nieces and nephews, Betty Fowler, Steve Waisenen, David (Karen) Fowler, Denise (Paul) Blake, Christine (Miles) Pilgrim, Robert (Denise) Dennison, Emily (Jeff) Richards. Great nieces and nephews, Ryan and Shane Waisenen, Devin, Morgan and Megan Fowler, Kyle and TJ Acre, Nathan Dennison and also Alexa Richards who gave her the nickname “Gafie”and they would eat turkey sandwiches and watch Disney movies. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law Warren and nephew, Jim. For 16 years Fran was a mom to a four pawed dog, Rosie.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns on Tuesday. November 21, 2017, 12 noon until 2:00p.m. at which time a Memorial Service will be held. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Marriage licenses filed the week of November 13, 2017

Travis Russell Morrison, 28 of St. Johns and Nichole Marrie Skinner, 27 of St. Johns

Maximo LaNoble Martinez, 18 of DeWitt and Margaret Marie Wohlfert, 20 of Fowler

Daniel Robert Sutberry, 44 of DeWitt and Wendy Trista Hubbard, 39 of Morrice

Ricky Lynn Woods, 57 of St. Johns and Julie Ann Musial, 42 of St. Johns

Alexander David Davison, 26 of Eagle and Jacquelyn Nicole Mishler, 23 of Eagle

Anthony Wayne Smith, 31 of St. Johns and Brooke Lauree Kirby, 34 of St. Johns