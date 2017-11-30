St. Johns Independent





Christmas at the Museum: Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum will be open this Saturday, December 2 and Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays until December 18. Don’t miss the Christmas season display and the Early Transportation and Fashion Exhibits.

Open House for City Manager Stoppels and Chief KirkLet the festivities beginChristmas At Paine-Gillam-Scott House MuseumLet the festivities continueSt Johns Community Band to present Annual Christmas Concert – December 8Holiday Pops coming Saturday, December 9FOMR to meet December 6Clinton County Democratic Party to hold meeting at Cooters – December 7Shop Local by buying Chamber Buck Gift CertificatesCity receives award for finance reportingDecember activities at Clinton County Senior CenterCity Of St. Johns Board Of Ethics seeks membersMMDHD Calendar – December, 2017Moolenaar announced office hoursChristmas at the Briggs – an albumHealth Department announces annual award winnersA Look Back – Clinton Memorial Hospital Board of DirectorsObituaries – Paul Repath, Mahlon M. Nichols, Olney “Sonny” Estes, Theron John Richards, Alta Catherine ReedMarriage licenses filed the week of November 20, 2017Divorce decrees filed the week of November 6 and 20, 2017