St. Johns Independent

Christmas at the Museum: Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum will be open this Saturday, December 2 and Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays until December 18. Don’t miss the Christmas season display and the Early Transportation and Fashion Exhibits.
Latest News
Open House for City Manager Stoppels and Chief Kirk
Let the festivities begin
Christmas At Paine-Gillam-Scott House Museum
Let the festivities continue
St Johns Community Band to present Annual Christmas Concert – December 8
Holiday Pops coming Saturday, December 9
FOMR to meet December 6
More News
Clinton County Democratic Party to hold meeting at Cooters – December 7
Shop Local by buying Chamber Buck Gift Certificates
City receives award for finance reporting
December activities at Clinton County Senior Center
City Of St. Johns Board Of Ethics seeks members
MMDHD Calendar – December, 2017
Moolenaar announced office hours
Features
Christmas at the Briggs – an album
Health Department announces annual award winners
A Look Back – Clinton Memorial Hospital Board of Directors
Transitions
Obituaries – Paul Repath, Mahlon M. Nichols, Olney “Sonny” Estes, Theron John Richards, Alta Catherine Reed
Marriage licenses filed the week of November 20, 2017
Divorce decrees filed the week of November 6 and 20, 2017