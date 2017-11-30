Clinton County Democratic Party to hold meeting at Cooters

The Clinton County Democratic Party will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, December 7 at Cooters’s Bar and Grill, 123 E. Main Street, Elsie, Michigan. Social time is slated from 6:00-7:00 pm, followed by the business meeting at 7pm.

The evening will feature Ms. Dana Nestle, Democratic candidate for Secretary of State. Those in attendance will have an opportunity to meet the candidate and to ask questions. A short business meeting will follow.

Area Democrats are encouraged to attend to share ideas and to discuss current political issues.

Shop Local by buying Chamber Buck Gift Certificates

Chamber Buck Gift Certificates have been used at area businesses for over 20 years. Giving them is a great way to let your recipient pick their own gift, and it keeps people shopping locally.

You can purchase Chamber Bucks in any denomination from the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and they can be redeemed at the following businesses:

A-1 Tanning. Andy T’s Farm Market, Applebees, Avery Eye Care Center, Big Boy of St. Johns, Clinton County Arts Council, Clinton County News, Clinton County Senior Center, Clinton Ophthalmology, PC, Deano’s Pizza, Deb’s Sereni-TEA Lounge, Gill-Roy’s Hardware, Habitat ReStore, Hovey’s Accounting and Tax Svcs, Howe’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop, Hub Tire, Huntington Bank, Jet Speed Printing, Journey Federal Credit Union, Kroger’s – St. Johns Location, Les Miller and Sons Aggregates, Inc, Miller Brothers Excavating, Inc, Main Street Café, Mancino’s St. Johns Location, Midstate Sales and Service, Midstate Title Agency, PKSA Karate, St. Johns, Shannon LW Schlegel PLLC – Attorney, Sparrow Clinton Gift Therapy Shop, Sparrow Clinton Pharmacy, Sparrow Hospice Services,Spicer Group Inc., Sports Stop Sportswear, The Cellular Connection,The Emerald Golf Course,Uncle John’s Cider Mill and Vineyard Productions.

Stop in the Chamber today to purchase Chamber Buck Gift Certificates for your neighbor that shovels your snow, your friend that takes you places, or anyone on your gift giving list.

Hanover Mints, hard candy mints, mint soaps, St. Johns mugs, postcards, lapel pins and keychains and a host of Mint Festival souvenirs are also available. The Clinton County Chamber of Commerce is located at 1013 S US 27 in St. Johns in the CC RESA/LCC Building across from McDonalds. Their phone number is 989-224-7248 or email is ccchamber@power-net.net if you have any questions.

City receives award for finance reporting

The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to City or St. Johns by Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR). The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishmcnt by a government and its management.

An Award of Financial Reporting Achievement has been awarded to the individual(s) or department designated by the government as primarily responsible for preparing the award-winning CAFR. The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.

December activities at Clinton County Senior Center

Senior Citizens aged 55 and older are invited to come and enjoy the activities at the Clinton County Senior Center. The Senior Center is located at 201 E Walker St. in St. Johns and is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The Center will be closed the following Mondays and Tuesdays in December and January: Dec 25 and 26 and Jan 1 and 2.

Here are some of the activities going on in December:

Senior meals – Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday a nutritional meal is served at Noon for senior citizens. The meals are available for a suggested $3 donation. Some of the meals in December include Stuffed Green Peppers, Macaroni and Cheese and Soft Shell Taco’s. For a complete schedule, call the center, 989-224-4257 or stop in and pick one up.

Bingo – Bingo will be held every Tuesday and Friday, 12:30 p.m. The cost is $1 and every player will win 4-5 items. Prizes include things like canned goods, personal care items, cereal, peanut butter, snacks, cookies and chocolate.

Euchre tournaments – On December 11 and 18 Euchre tournaments will be held 1-3 p.m. If you eat lunch at the center before cards the tournament is only $1. If you come just for the tournament it is $2. On December 4 the Euchre tournament will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. and everyone pays $2. The tournament is pretty fast paced so you need to know the basics of the game, but you don’t have to be a great player to come and have fun.

Trivia Contest – On Monday, December 4 there will be a no cost Trivia Contest from 1-3p.m. There are a lot of clues given, so don’t worry about being the smartest person in the room. Small prizes are awarded throughout the contest.

Birthday Party – Each month the center celebrates the birthdays of any member that is celebrating a birthday in that month. Members get free lunch, cake and ice cream and a special sweet treat. The party for December Member birthdays is planned for Wednesday, December 13.

General Public Lunches – Every Monday lunch is open to the general public – no matter what age. The fundraiser meal is made by volunteer cooks each week in their licensed kitchen. The cost is only $5 for the full meal or $3 for a sandwich and chips. Meals in December include Dec 4: Beef and Noodles, Dec 11: Chicken Casserole and Dec 18: Shepherd’s Pie. Homemade pie is also available for only $1.50 a slice. Monday meals are served between 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take outs are available.

On Wednesday, December 27 there will be a special party for members of the Senior Center. They will celebrate the coming New Year with a party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that will include Games and Contests, Entertainment, lunch and then a Euchre Tournament in the afternoon. Become a member of the Senior Center and you can attend these month activities.

Seniors are always welcome to stop in to use the exercise room, work on a puzzle, play other card or board games or just to socialize. If you don’t think you are old enough for the center, but want to support them in some way, consider donating items they can use for the center such as stuffed animals, puzzles, fabric, quilt batting, pillow stuffing or glassware for their gift shop.

If you have any questions about the Senior Center stop in or give them a call at 989-224-4257.

City Of St. Johns Board Of Ethics seeks members

The City of St. Johns is seeking individuals to consider for a seat on the Board of Ethics. There are 4 openings for citizen members. The purpose is to review complaints of ethics violations allegedly committed by elected and non-elected officials, to issue findings and conclusions on same when deemed appropriate, to refer out ethics complaints to the appropriate official or the city commission when necessary, and to prepare advisory opinions regarding ethical issues when solicited to do so by the city manager, a city employee, a non-elected official or a member of the City Commission.

If you are interested, please fill out a board application located on the city’s website: www.cityofsaintjohnsmi.com

If you are interested in being considered for this appointment, please send your application to the city clerk no later than December 6, 2017.

MMDHD Calendar – December, 2017

Family Planning Clinic Schedule

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department’s Family Planning Clinics provide confidential care to men and women in need of contraception and reproductive health services. Charges for services and supplies are based on income. The Family Planning Clinics are scheduled as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

December 5: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

December 12: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

December 19: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

Hearing & Vision Screening Clinic

Vision screening is required for all children entering kindergarten. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department offers free vision testing, as well as hearing screening tests for all children ages 3 to 21. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 227-3125, Monday through Friday.

WIC Benefit Pick-Up Schedule

Pregnant and breastfeeding women, infants and children up to 5 years old may be eligible for free food through the WIC (Women, Infants & Children) program. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department WIC Benefit Pick-up Clinics are scheduled as follows:

December 6

December 11: Mid-Michigan District Health Department, 1307 E. Townsend Road in St. Johns, from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

No clinic

in December: at Valley Farms Baptist Church, 1141 E State Rd, Lansing, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

“In accordance with Federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) policy, this institution is prohibited from discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. To file a complaint of discrimination, write USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 or call (202) 720-5964 (voice and TDD). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.”

Immunization Clinic

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department Immunization Clinics are to be held as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

December 4: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

December 11: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

December 13: 8 a.m. to noon 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

December 18: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

December 21: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Immunizations will be available for adults and children eight weeks of age through adulthood, appointments are preferred. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

Moolenaar announced office hours

Congressman John Moolenaar announced office hours to be held by constituent relations representatives at locations throughout the Fourth District. The purpose of the office hours is to help residents in need of assistance with a federal agency, including the IRS and the VA. Office hours have been held monthly and are held when Congressman Moolenaar is in Washington voting on legislation.

December 7

2:00-3:00 PM

Clinton County Courthouse

Garden Level Conference Room “A”

100 East State Street

Saint Johns, MI 48879