Christmas at the Briggs – an album

by Maralyn Fink

On Monday I went to Briggs District Library to check out the Christmas displays.

In the entrance way was a display of old cookie cutters that I remember some that my mother had and that I now have. This brought back some memories of the good old days.

There was a nice display of Snow Babies, Dept. 56 Village and more. Putting up the Village looked to be very time consuming as well as the other displays. As you can see by the photos, a stop at the library would be worth your while.

Health Department announces annual award winners

Mid-Michigan District Health Department held its annual district-wide meeting on November 3, 2017, at which outstanding performance and longevity awards were presented. The following employees received awards and are appreciated for their dedication to public health and for serving the residents of Clinton, Gratiot and Montcalm counties.



Outstanding Performance Award – Environmental Health Division: Left to right: Adam Byrne, Environmental Health Specialist I, received the Outstanding Performance Award from Liz Braddock, Environmental Health Division Director.



Outstanding Performance Award – Community Health and Education Division: Shelley Treynor, Oral Health Coordinator, received the Outstanding Performance Award.



Outstanding Performance Award – Administrative Services Division: Left to right: Hailey Brewer, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, received the Outstanding Performance Award from Melissa Bowerman, Administrative Services Division Director.



Health Officer’s Award : Left to right: Sarah Doak, Community Health and Education Supervisor, received the Health Officer Award for outstanding performance from Marcus Cheatham.



Twenty-five years of service: Left to right: Health Officer Marcus Cheatham presented Linda Gronda, Public Health Representative III, with a longevity award for twenty-five years of service.



Twenty years of service: Left to right: Cindy Partlo, Executive Administrative Assistant, received her longevity award for twenty years of service from Marcus Cheatham, Health Officer.



Fifteen years of service: Kim Peters, Public Health Representative II, received her longevity award for fifteen years of service from Marcus Cheatham, Health Officer.



Ten years of service: Left to right: Melissa Bowerman, Administrative Services Division Director; and Leslie Kinnee, Public Information Officer; received longevity awards for ten years of service from Marcus Cheatham, Health Officer.



Five years of service: Left to right: Jennifer Stratton, Community Health and Education Supervisor; Eric Deford, Environmental Health Specialist I; Stacey Peterman, Hearing and Vision Technician; and Marcus Cheatham, Health Officer; received longevity awards for five years of service.

A Look Back – Clinton Memorial Hospital Board of Directors

by Barry Clark Bauer

Left to right: John Rumbaugh, Lorenz Tiedt, Alan Dean, and Earl Lancaster.

Mr. Rumbaugh was a banker, Mr. Tiedt was part owner of Wolverine Stockyards, Mr. Dean owned Dean’s Hardware, and Mr. Lancaster was superintendent of the St. Johns Schools.